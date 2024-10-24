230
230 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    Wood or Raul?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      A Wood would be nice, but Jimmy Nez is king.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
  2. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) TAA
    B) Gabriel
    C) Dalot

    Also have Raya, so would mean an Arsenal double up if I play Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      My bus team has Raya, Gabriel & Konaté starting so probably can't help you there.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Gabriel, no brainer as you have Raya.

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Gabriel, based on the double up. Liverpool will be scoring against that Injury/Suspension hit side.

      On a better day, probably Dalot gets the vote.

      I find it hard to envisage a time where you bench TAA at all, if you've got him in your squad.

      Open Controls
    7. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    8. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A) Saka -> Foden
    B) Saka -> Son
    C) Gabriel & Saka -> 4.1 (Greaves) & Salah (-4)
    D) Trent & Saka -> 5.0 (Lewis) & Salah (-4)
    E) Barco & Saka -> 5.4 (Stones) & Foden (-4)

    Hendo
    Trent, Gabriel, Porro
    Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, McNeil, Rogers
    Haaland, Vardy

    Fabs, Johnson, Barco, Jebbison
    Bank 0.2m, 1FT, WC & all chips in tact

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Barco and Saka to Lewis and Son (-4)?

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. We Go Again
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hi lads, for those with Saka who are you going with? (assuming you own Palmer)

    A) Saka -> Son
    B) Saka -> Foden

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I’m likely to upgrade him to Salah.. set and forget.

      Open Controls
    3. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    4. King Kun Ta
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  5. Wild Rover
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Welbeck news. “Still too early to say if he can play or not.”

    He will train today and then be assessed.

    He took a whack on a nerve. There is still some pain.

    Treatment ongoing.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      The nerve!

      Open Controls
  6. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    I can afford Saka straight to Palmer exactly.
    Could also do Saka, Foden, Solanke -> Palmer, Son, 6.9m for -4 which is more aggressive.
    Should I just do the Saka to Palmer move now?

    Henderson - Slicker
    TAA - Gabriel - Lewis - Robinson - Barco
    Salah - Foden - Saka - Rogers - Smith Rowe
    Havertz - Solanke - DCL

    2FT - 0.9ITB

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Do Saka to Palmer.

      Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Just Saka>Plamer

      Open Controls
    3. LC1
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Foden out before Southampton at home is a madness.

      Just do Saka to Palmer and you're team is spot on mate.

      Open Controls
      1. LC1
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        your team*

        Open Controls
      2. andre_c
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Yeah I was thinking to just do Saka to Palmer but will Foden even play?

        Open Controls
  7. thom830g
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    2FT. Which is the right move?
    A) Saka + saliba -> palmer + everton def
    B) saka + diaz -> palmer + martinelli
    C) saka + Diaz -> palmer + mcneil

    Team is:
    Sels
    Gabriel - lewis - taa
    ESR - Diaz - semenyo - Dibling
    DCL - Solanke - Haaland
    (4,m GK, saliba*, saka*, greaves*

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      B
      A) - jsut why an Everton defender
      C) - chasing last weeks points

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  8. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Guys, who to play.

    A) Aint Nouri ( A) Brighton
    B) Semenyo ( A) Villa

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. mataave
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Raya
    Colwill - Gvardiol - Lewis
    Kulu - Johnson - Mbuemo - Rogers
    Watkins - Haaland - Havertz

    Fab - ESR - Gabriel - Greaves*

    Have I got my starting 11 right?

    ESR over Rogers?!

    Tempted to move Havertz to Raul to free up funds for Palmer next week? Might bite me though...

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      I'm selling Havertz for Raul this GW but Havertz has scored in his 6 league games at the Emirates so could bite back this week as you say

      Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
  10. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Hi, which two would you bench this week?

    A) Gabriel (LIV)
    B) Konaté (ars)
    C) Robinson (eve)
    D) Van de Ven (cry)
    E) Faes (NFO)

    Raya (LIV) in goal

    Open Controls
    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      B&D

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      C&E

      Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Intel n Forest score so definitely Faes last of them. I am starting with him through lack of alternatives.

      Otherwise Gabriel or Robinson.

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      AE

      Open Controls
  11. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Sels
    AitNouri, Robinson, Gabriel
    Maddison, ESR, Palmer, MBuemo, Rogers
    Havertz, Haaland

    Muric, DCL, VanDenBerg, Greaves(inj)

    1FT 2.9m itb (for Madd>Saka in GW12)

    a) DCL > Wissa/Cunha/Wood
    b) Save FT
    c) Havertz > Wissa/Cunha/Wood (bonus of releasing more cash)

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Even though DCL on bench this week and vs Fulham

        Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      A for Wissa

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Which one:

    A) Saka & Gabriel to Palmer & A.Nouri

    B) Saka & Trent to Salah & A Nouri

    Sels
    Milenkovic - Trent - Gabriel - Lewis
    Saka - Mbuemo - Rogers
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke

    Sanchez - Semenyo - Greaves - Carvalho

    Open Controls
    1. OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I did A yesterday

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Really don't undestand people wanting to sell Trent and Gabriel, especially for Ait Nouri. In 8 games he has scored zero points twice and one point three times, mostly due to ill discipline (3 yellow cards) he doesn't attract many bonus points, and has zero clean sheets.
      Meanwhile Trent and Gabriel are the top 2 point scoring defenders, have more BPS, more clean sheets and more avenues to score. It"s madness IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Fixtures and funds I guess

        Open Controls
      2. All de Gea no iDier
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        The pundits are blowing smoke in your eyes.

        Open Controls
  13. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    DCL to
    1. Raul
    2. Wood
    3. Keep DCL

    Open Controls
    1. thom830g
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
  14. Harold99
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Risk Saka to Son or take a -4 on Havertz to Raul to fund Saka to Palmer/Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      "take a -4 on Havertz to Raul to fund Saka to Palmer/Salah?" This is the best option I think. You'll quickly make up the -4 with Salah or Palmer.

      Open Controls
  15. Sho-kun
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    A) Saka/Diaz > Salah/Roger
    B) Saka/Diaz> Palmer/Maddison
    C) Saka/TAA > Palmer/Porro

    2FT, 0.7ITB

    Flekken
    TAA/Gabriel/Lewis
    Saka/Diaz/Mbeumo/ESR
    Haaland/Solanke/Wood

    Fabianski/Mykolenko/Greaves/Winks

    Open Controls
  16. CranberryJuice
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      help would be greatly appreciated

      raya (fabianski)
      konate, milenkovic, porro, (faes, harwood bellis)
      Palmer, Mbeumo, Mcneil, Jota*, (winks)
      Vardy, Haaland, Watkins

      I have no idea what to do with jota, looking to bring in son in the future weeks by selling watkins, or should i bring in salah instead, and go with Johnson

      But mainly, what do i do with jota, do i bring in esr?, garnacho, or just go with brennan johnson, and put salah instead of son in the future

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. CranberryJuice
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          1.3itb btw, sorry

          Open Controls
        • The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          You need to decide on the structure you want. 3 x premiums or 2 x premiums.

          Open Controls
          1. CranberryJuice
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              probably 3,

              1ft

              Open Controls
          2. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            "or just go with brennan johnson, and put salah instead of son in the future"
            I would do this, and would also consider moving Vardy to Raul, who plays in a better team and is in way better form.

            Open Controls
          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Identify the weakest links and replace them with players with good form and good fixtures. Bread and butter FPL when you're in doubt.

            Jota > Johnson seems fine.

            Open Controls
        • Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          Do we think its worth -4 to take Saka out for anyone ( I have Palmer and my subs are either Semenyo or Aint Nouri ?? )

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            In the same situation. Son or Salah I thunk are the premium options, could look at dropping to Johnson.

            Open Controls
          2. thom830g
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Keep

            Open Controls
        • thom830g
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Its all down to this:
          2FT. Right love?
          B) saka + diaz -> salah + mcneil
          C) saka + Diaz -> palmer + mcneil

          Team is:
          Sels
          Gabriel - lewis - taa
          ESR - Diaz - semenyo - Dibling
          DCL - Solanke - Haaland
          (4,m GK, saliba*, saka*, greaves*)

          Open Controls
          1. thom830g
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Right move*

            Open Controls
          2. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Do B and you'll be right love 🙂

            Open Controls
        • The Mighty Whites
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Start Luis Diaz or Semenyo?

          Open Controls
          1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            Diaz and hope

            Open Controls
          2. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 11 mins ago

            Diaz has better ceiling

            Open Controls
        • Efan Ekoku Pops
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          I'm a bit of a FPL lone wolf and rarely seek opinions. But this week has got me scratching my head...

          Hendo
          TAA / Robinson/ Lewis
          Salah / Saka / Trossard / Semenyo / Rogers
          Haaland / Wood
          Fab / Bednarek / Greaves / Fodder

          1FT, 1.3 ITB

          I'm thinking Saka + Trossard > Mbeumo + Son/Foden (-4)
          Yay or Nay?

          Open Controls
          1. Sho-kun
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Yayy

            Open Controls
          2. PogChamp
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            More yes than no

            Open Controls
          3. Maddi Son
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Yea they are good moves.

            Open Controls
          4. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Yes, but not Foden

            Open Controls
          5. King Kun Ta
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Yes, with Palmer?

            Open Controls
        • Rafster
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          I already have B.Johnson, Palmer, Mbeumo and Haaland, with this in mind which option is best below.

          A) Saka > Son
          B) Saka > Foden

          Open Controls
          1. Ausman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. King Kun Ta
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Salah

            Open Controls
            1. King Kun Ta
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Otherwise A

              Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Are we TC Haaland after his brace last night?

          Open Controls
          1. PogChamp
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Giving it serious thought. More likely than not right now

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Strongly considering it now

            Open Controls
          3. King Kun Ta
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Don’t know….first ray of sunlight against Sparta Praha doesn’t say that much.

            Open Controls
        • Maddi Son
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Sels
          Lewis - Digne - Gvardiol
          Rogers - Salah - Son - Mbuemo - Johnson
          Haaland(c) - Vardy

          Fabianski - Konate - Bednarek - Chiwome (1.5m ITB)

          a) Hold
          b) Vardy > Wissa / Raul -4
          c) Chiwome > Wissa / Raul -4 (Bench Vardy this week but hold for Ipswich next week)
          d) Other

          Open Controls
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        • Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          GTG here? Play Robinson (eve), Gabriel (LIV) or Faes (NFO)?

          Raya
          Gabriel Lewis Robinson
          Son Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
          Haaland (TC) Watkins Raul

          4.0 Faes Dibling Greaves

          Open Controls
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Yep, that is how i'd set the team up

            Open Controls
          2. King Kun Ta
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            GTG

            Open Controls
        • Kompanjongene
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Gabriel + Martinelli -> RAN + Foden for a hit?

          Open Controls
          1. King Kun Ta
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            U

            Open Controls
            1. King Kun Ta
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              Y

              Open Controls
        • SAUCY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Best move here lads?

          Muric
          Porro | Robinson | Lewis
          Salah | Palmer | Mbeumo | Semenyo | Rogers
          Haaland | Solanke

          Fabianski | Van Den Berg | Greaves* | Stewart*

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        • King Kun Ta
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Hi players! Two choices to make….

          Flekken
          1 vdVen Lewis
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Kulu
          Haaland (C) 2

          1
          A Justin
          B Robinson

          2
          A Delap
          B DCL

          Ta and GL after a crappy GW!

          Open Controls
          1. Kompanjongene
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            1A

            Open Controls
            1. Kompanjongene
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              *AA

              Open Controls
        • Udogie-style
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Which is the best idea of these?
          A) Saka to Palmer (exact money) FT

          B) Saka to Mbeumo + Welbeck to Wood -4 (would like to cover ML rivals who both have Wood, as I'm only 10 pts in front)

          C) Saka to Son + Welbeck to Wood -4

          Cheers.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.