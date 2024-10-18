274
  1. Rodney
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    One FT. Is Sanchez to any GK (have £1.8m itb) worth it?

    GK's I am thinking are Pickford, Onana or Ederson but GK transfers bore the life out of me. Plan is to roll every other transfer to GW12 to give myself a mini WC.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nope, Chelsea have a great run soon, hold your nerve.

      1. Rodney
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I reckon they have one clean sheet potential in the next six that's the main reason I want to shift (Leicester away)

  2. Eightball
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Agreed. But Arteta is generally not positive about it. I have noticed when Saka is genuinely injured he tries to down play it and say he is fine. The man loves the mind games. I'm unlikely to get rid unless we get more definitive proof but I'm leaning towards him not starting. You heard it here first.

  3. WVA
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Don’t want to bench anyone :(?

    Raya
    TAA Robinson Greaves Faes
    Palmer Saka Mbeumo ESR Rogers
    Haaland Solanke Wood
    Fab Bednarek

    1. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      imagine most will bench rogers this week. he could easily outscore ESR in that game though.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah complete 50/50, Villa could batter Fulham

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yeah Rogers & Faes, just.

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        🙁

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd bench ESR and Robinson. Robinson because Fulham are missing Lukic from the middle of the park.

  4. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Havertz to solanke or rogers to johnson?

    1. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Rogers to Johnson if you can afford it

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Keep Havertz he'll start

  5. DandyDon
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    wk 8 - Havertz + Konsa - Solanke and Lewis (free)
    wk 9 - Semenyo + TAA - Mbuemo and Brentford Defender (-4).

    Shame Havertz and Konsa aren't missing but still think these are my best transfers out this week to cover Spurs attack and City defence. Keeping Saka.

    Got a feeling TAA will do well against Chelsea and whilst i'd love Mbuemo this week i'd rather hold off taking my hit til next week. He does feel essential for the run starting week 9.

  6. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hi folks, any update on Konsa and Myko?

    1. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      just now

      read the article. Konsa is fine

  7. Willz3y
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any changes needed to this team or roll?

    1 FT £2.2m ITB

    Ramsdale (Fabianski)
    Digne Robinson Mazraoui (Harwood Bellis Faes)
    Saka Semenyo Mbeumo Palmer Johnson
    Havertz Haaland (Ui-Jo)

  8. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    This is the year that all the battle-hardened FPL managers smugly tell themselves "I'm not taking that Reece James ride gain" right before he pumps out a hat-trick of 15-pointers.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Be a lot of tucking-in, those days are long gone?

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        So many reasons to avoid. Gusto looks a completely different player under Maresca (for the worse in FPL) and Maresca is already referencing James only being able to play once a week which for all we know might mean he's one for the cup squad.

  9. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sels
    Gabriel konate colwil (konsa robinson)
    Mbeumo rogers saka diaz (esr)
    Haland wood havertz

    Which ?

    A) colwil to lewis, gw9 esr havertz -4 to foden jimi, gw10 colwil out
    B) colwil diaz -4 to foden lewis, gw9 havertz to jimi, gw10 esr to diaz/jota, gw11 colwil out

  10. krumcake
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Please to be rating my wildcard:

    Kelleher-Fabianski
    Gabriel-Greaves-Justin-RAN-Lewis
    Foden-Rogers.Mbeumo-Palmer-Johnson
    Cunha-Solanke-Haaland

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not bad. If there is a criticism it's that your midfield is slightly too good and your defence a bit too weak so look to balance things up in the future. 7/10

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      yeah very similar to what I'm thinking, but I would try and have a stronger defence.

  11. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    1FT & 1.1ITB
    Sanchez
    Robbo Lewis Greaves Robinson (Mazraoui)
    Saka McNeil Palmer (Adama) (Franca)
    Solanke Haaland Havertz

    Need to lose Mazraoui,
    A. Robbo + Maz - Gvardiol + ...?
    B. Maz - ?

    Thanks

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Given you already have a massive benching headache, you should hold.

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        You reckon? Was just gonna line up as above

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Save the tranny and start Adama in a 3-4-3. RAN can wait.

          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            Cheers David would you not let the 0.2+ saving sway then With Gvardiol rising/Maz dropping etc

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              I can see regrets. Maybe get RAN early then, and hope he doesn't suffer from any defensive changes.

              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Cheers who you mean by RAN mate?

            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Why should Maz drop? He’s back this week

              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Mazraoui I meant sorry he's out for a bit

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Think maybe Justin or Ait Nori as the cheap defender? Any better shouts? Thanks

  12. Pukki Party
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sell one (will probably sell the other one next week) Bou-Ars this week

    A) Semenyo
    B) Trossard

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      A - Martinelli niggle could strengthen Trossard minutes appeal further if anything

      1. Pukki Party
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I like Trossard as a differential when Ødegaard out

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A. I mean, personally I prefer benching Semenyo if you can for the better fixtures from 11 (I'm rotating with ESR). But if you're selling next week anyway then might as well do it now

  13. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bench one, please:

    A: Delap
    B: ESR
    C: Rogers
    D: Eze

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      C

  14. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    2FT, best move here?

    A. Diaz -> Johnson
    B. Jackson -> Solanke
    C. Both

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Saka Mbeumo Diaz ESR
    Haaland Jackson DCL

    Muric Rogers Greaves Myko

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C as it's for free

  15. Oasthouse FC
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hey all, thoughts on this?

    Current team is this, but still have WC.

    henderson (fodder)
    gabriel, greaves, porro (robinson, harwood bellis)
    saka, salah, rogers, mbuemo (semenyo)
    DCL, haaland, wellbeck

    Team a little bit fusty, but all have good fixtures this week.

    Would you play the above, roll the transfer and wildcard next week when it's more of a swing?

    Or attack the fixtures, and WC this week, bring in foden etc.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Play the above and roll

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good side, save.

      1. Oasthouse FC
        • 8 Years
        just now

        thanks folks, that's what i was thinking.

  16. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Please help.

    Final decision. Which one do I bring in to replace Konsa?

    A) Rico Lewis
    B) Nikola Milenkovic

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A - but there is a game time risk but massive upside starting this gw

    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    4. sthelenslad92
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  17. sthelenslad92
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which out of these 3 would you rest:

    A) McNeil (vs Ipswich)
    B) Rogers (vs Fulham)
    C) Raul (vs Aston Villa)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      'Rest', cute 🙂
      I think Dwight is looking a bit gassed. Probably most won't agree with this as he has the best fixture on paper but I just rate the other 2 a lot higher.

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably B.

  18. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Okay to roll 2 FT? Plan is Saka > Palmer next week.

    Raya
    Gabriel, Lewis, VdV
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Solanke

    (Fab, Faes, Konsa, Jebb*)

    1. sthelenslad92
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Strong looking team g2g

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      100% just roll, thinking similar moves.

    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice, yeah, roll

    4. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Ah thanks all, appreciate it.

  19. Si_Sinor
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thinking of using my 2 FT's and doing Diaz and Saka to Foden and Maddison and then bring in Saka and Palmer from GW12 what do you think?

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sure if no other problem areas then why not.

  20. Paddyburns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Flekken
    Gabriel, Trent, Lewis(Myko, Greaves)
    Saka, Rogers, Maddison, Mbeumo(Semenyo)
    Haaland, DCL, Havertz

    2 FT, 0,9 ITB

    Any changes needed or just roll FT?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Roll

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nope GTG

  21. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hello everyone

    Been a while. I like international breaks, shame it couldn’t last longer…

    Good to save the FT here?

    1FT 1.5ITB
    Sels
    TAA Gabriel Saliba
    Saka Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland Watkins DCL

    4.0 Dibling Greaves Mykolenko

    Cheers!

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nice, like the Johnson pick. I have double Ars defence too, not sure if it’s the way to go this season but keep vs Bournemouth.

  22. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Flekken Fab
    Gabriel VdV Lewis Colwill Myko
    Saka Foden Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    DCl Haaland Havertz
    2FT, 1.6ITB
    Would you do DCL-Solanke or roll FT?

    It's tempting but I wouldnt have enough money to do Saka-Palmer next week.

    Alternatively I could do Semenyo-Johnson but not feeling it

  23. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    McNeil or Garnacho?

