A busy day of press conferences is ahead: we’ll be getting Gameweek 8 team news from 14 Premier League managers on Friday.

That includes Mikel Arteta, who will hopefully provide us with the latest on Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) and Kai Havertz (£8.3m).

We’ll bring you the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) updates on this page.

This is a ‘live’ article, so it’ll be updated as and when manager quotes become available. Keep refreshing for the latest news!

GAMEWEEK 8: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta is hopeful of having Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Kai Havertz (knee) fit for the trip to Bournemouth.

Saka hobbled out of England’s clash with Greece a week ago and didn’t feature against Finland on Sunday. Havertz meanwhile withdrew from the Germany squad with an ongoing issue.

“It is not a serious injury. He is evolving really well. He has done a few things in the last two days. Obviously he wasn’t fit enough to play with the national team in the second game but yeah, we are hopeful. We have a training session this afternoon, he did some bits yesterday, so let’s see if he can make it on time.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

“He had a few issues and we have been dealing with that. He has been absolutely brilliant. He has very good communication with the national team, with the manager. In the end, they understood the situation. We modified everything we could do here and again, if he trains well today he has a good chance to be fit and available.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

Gabriel Martinelli will also have to be assessed. The winger complained of calf discomfort after Brazil’s win over Chile last Friday, with scans revealing a “small area of ​​muscle oedema”. He did go on to train, however, and was an unused substitute on Wednesday morning.

“Gabi landed yesterday afternoon here so it is a very short time to be with him. Yesterday he went outside to do a little bit and see how he is feeling and today will be another step. [We will see] if we want to take the risk if he is fit because I know what the player is going to say.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Arteta also confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu is injured again but that it’s not a serious issue.

Thomas Partey has recovered from illness, however.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Jurrien Timber (muscle) and Ben White (groin) are also said to be “quite close”.

“They are quite close the three of them. Again today we are going to have to try and push and see. We have been struggling for numbers, especially in our right side. But hopefully, we have some positive news today and we have some players back tomorrow.” – Mikel Arteta on his injured full-backs

“I think he’s not going to be fit for this game. Next week will be a different story, but again, in that later stage of rehab where he is at the moment, because he’s doing already a lot of the stuff, he needs to clear some markers, he needs to clear certain things, he needs to be comfortable doing especially with the ball. I think next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

MANCHESTER CITY

The trip to Wolves looks like it will come too soon for possibly Nathan Ake (hamstring) and definitely Kevin De Bruyne (thigh).

Ake was seen in training on Thursday, so could potentially travel to Molineux, but won’t be in contention for a start.

“I don’t think so. No [setback] but not ready. They are in training, they are in the last part. “Yesterday Nathan was [doing] the first training with the team, so maybe can travel, but I think to start is not ready. ” – Pep Guardiola on the prospect of Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake returning in Gameweek 8

De Bruyne wasn’t seen on the grass on Thursday – and neither were Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ederson and Savinho.

The latter three were referenced by Pep Guardiola.

“Some of them, Brazilian(s), Manu [Akanji], today was a day off, so today we’ll see how they feel. We’ll see. Today, tomorrow, we’ll know exactly”. – Pep Guardiola when asked if there were any fresh fitness issues

Rodri (knee) and Oscar Bobb (leg) are long-term absentees.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson (hamstring) would be out for “weeks” after he hobbled out of the win at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.

“Alisson is for sure not with us in the upcoming weeks, that’s clear. That’s a blow for him and for us.” – Arne Slot

The Liverpool boss otherwise didn’t mention too much on the team news front. There was no update on Harvey Elliott (foot) and Federico Chiesa (unknown injury), for instance.

As for his returning internationals, Slot said assessment would continue today. Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas were namechecked.

“We’ve got quite some issues from players coming back from the national teams, we can only judge that perfectly today. Today is the first time that they’re all in and the first time that they’re all training together again. So, let’s see after the session where everybody is. “Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] missed one game [for Argentina], he played the second one. Kostas [Tsimikas] missed out in the first game against England so I can name them all but we’ve got a few issues going on and let’s wait and see where we are after today. [Wataru] Endo as well was also sick.” – Arne Slot

ASTON VILLA

The team news was overwhelmingly positive from Unai Emery on Friday.

The Villa boss effectively said that everyone bar back-up goalkeeper Robin Olsen was fit for the trip to Fulham.

That means that John McGinn (hamstring), Ezri Konsa (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (groin) and Amadou Onana (hamstring) and Jaden Philogene (unknown) are available.

Even long-term absentees Tyrone Mings (knee) and Boubacar Kamara (knee) will be back in the squad, having got minutes with the under-21s over the last fortnight.

“Progressively they are getting better. Of course, Kamara and Mings, this match they are available and they are going to travel with us to Fulham. “Other players as well. McGinn is training this week normally with us and he is feeling good. Konsa, as well, he is feeling good. Jaden, he is feeling good. “Yes, [Onana is fine] as well. “I think it’s the first time this year where more or less every player is available to play. Only still being out, but he is training – not 100% – with us, Robin Olsen. He is not in the squad. But the other players they are available. It’s good news.” – Unai Emery

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Ange Postecoglou gave positive updates on Son Heung-min (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) on Thursday, following their returns to training.

He followed that up with more upbeat comments in Friday’s presser.

“Yeah, Sonny is good. He’s worked hard these two week. Obviously he was very disappointed to miss playing for his national team, but I think it’s been good for him these two weeks. He’s worked really hard, he’s had a good solid training week and yeah he can’t wait to get back out there. He’s good to go.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min

“We’ve taken our time with him but it hasn’t been just about him recuperating and recovering from the injury. We’ve tried to use it to really build his fitness base up so that when he comes back… and to be fair to him, he’s worked awfully hard. He has trimmed down, he looks really lean now and has worked really hard. “We’ve tried to use it almost as a pre-season for him on an individual basis to not just get him to recover from his injury… to be fair, he probably recovered from his injury a couple of weeks ago but we’ve used the last couple of weeks to just get his fitness base up and get him into a good physical condition so we don’t keep going through this cycle of him coming back and breaking down. “Like I said, hopefully everything’s good. To be fair to him he’s worked really hard and he’s looked really good. He’s had a good week of training and he has missed playing. He is a real infectious guy as well so it’s good to have him back with the group.” – Ange Postecoglou on Richarlison

Lucas Bergvall is also fine after a minor injury forced him out of the Sweden squad.

Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remains on the injury list but could return to training next week.

As for the returning internationals, we assume Brennan Johnson – who was substituted as a precaution when representing Wales a week ago – is fine based on the below quote.

“[Romero] is okay. We’ve got everyone back yesterday, the last of them were Cristian, Pape [Sarr] and Biss[ouma]. They are all good, they reported well. “We’ve got the early kick-off, so that’s a quick turnaround, but we trained this morning and they were all fine. Lucas Bergvall picked up a small knock but he trained as well so he has no problem. In terms of the internationals, everyone has got a clean bill of health.” – Ange Postecoglou when asked if Cristian Romero was fine following a late return from Brazil

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak (toe) looks set to return in Gameweek 8 but fellow striker Callum Wilson (back) may need more time.

Both have trained this week, with Isak “in contention”.

“Alex has trained and trained well. He trained the start of this week and has looked good, so at this moment in time he would be in contention. “Callum has also trained but with Callum, we’ll continue assessing him day by day. We’ve got to try and make the right decision as to when we enter him into the group. “Possibly [Wilson might need more time], it’s a day-by-day thing and we’re obviously in communication with him. The big thing with Callum, when we get him back we want to try and keep him back for as long as possible. So we’ve got to make the right call.” – Eddie Howe

Kieran Trippier (hamstring) meanwhile will be out for “a few weeks”.

“Kieran will miss out from this game. He has picked up a hamstring problem. We don’t think it’s necessarily too serious but probably enough to keep him out for a few weeks.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Sven Botman (knee) remain out long term, while Matt Targett hasn’t been spotted since an eczema flare-up in late September.

Martin Dubravka (knee) has been seen back on the grass, however, while Lewis Miley (back) – like Wilson – will face late assessment ahead of Gameweek 8.

The Magpies appear to have avoided any serious injuries over the international break. Miguel Almiron, in action for Paraguay in midweek, will return on Friday.

“The only one we haven’t seen yet is Miguel Almiron. “Everyone else is good, has come back in good fettle.” – Eddie Howe

CHELSEA

Enzo Maresca passed Reece James (hamstring) fit for the trip to Liverpool after his return to training.

“He’s available. Finally he’s back, he worked with us all the international break. It’s good news especially for him because being injured is not a good feeling. “It’s complicated when you get injury, injury, injury again, it’s not easy, so you are always looking for a solution. Probably the solution with Reece is the same solution we are using with Romeo [Lavia] and Wes [Fofana] in terms of using them just once a week, one game. Probably at this moment, for different reasons, Reece’s body cannot play, for instance, twice a week.” – Enzo Maresca on Reece James

Carney Chukwuemeka, struggling with illness before the domestic hiatus, has also been back on the grass.

That leaves the Blues injury-free, according to Maresca, although he may have forgotten about poor old Omari Kellyman (hamstring).

The Blues will be without two suspended players this weekend, however: Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana are banned for yellow card accumulation.

“Finally, we have all the squad available [apart from] the suspended ones.” – Enzo Maresca

MANCHESTER UNITED

Amad Diallo (illness), Alejandro Garnacho (knee) and, surprisingly, Noussair Mazraoui have all returned to training following their withdrawals from international duty.

Mazraoui had to have minor heart surgery over the break after experiencing palpitations.

“Mazraoui, the good news: he faced an illness but he returned on the training pitch and he’s available for selection for tomorrow.” – Erik ten Hag

Gameweek 7 starters Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire are now sidelined with muscle injuries, however.

“Kobbie and Harry are out for a couple of weeks.” – Erik ten Hag

Leny Yoro (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Luke Shaw (calf) aren’t ready to feature, either.

“They are back [in training] but we can’t force their return. We have to do it very careful. We don’t want to have a return and then quickly drop out. We do it very careful but of course we hope to do it as soon as possible because this team needs a left full-back, that’s also for sure.” – Erik ten Hag on Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia

Manuel Ugarte (muscle), who limped out of Uruguay’s clash with Ecuador on Wednesday morning, Mason Mount (knock/head) should be available for the weekend, however.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Morgan Gibbs-White will definitely miss Monday’s clash with Crystal Palace after being hit with a one-match suspension for his conduct following his Gameweek 5 dismissal.

The midfielder is injured anyway but may be back for next Friday’s trip to Leicester City.

“Morgan has got a ban but is also not in the right moment, he’s still injured. So, hopefully for the next game he is going to be available. “It was in the game against Chelsea, he went out with a lot of pain. He is still recovering. He’s getting much better day by day but is still going to take some time. “It is always a day-by-day assessment with the medical department and the player. See how he is. For now, for Palace, not available.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

James Ward-Prowse also serves a one-match ban following his red card at Chelsea, while Danilo (ankle) and Ibrahima Sangare (hamstring) are out long term for Forest.

Matz Sels (adductor) was a worry after his withdrawal from the Belgium squad. Nuno Espirito Santo was asked about new injuries in Friday’s presser but didn’t mention his goalkeeper.

“Nah we had enough, we have more than enough!” – Nuno Espirito Santo when asked if Forest had any new concerns

CRYSTAL PALACE

Chadi Riad (knee), Matt Turner (ineligible), Chris Richards (hamstring) and Matheus Franca (groin) are definitely out for Palace, while Cheick Doucoure (toe) is not quite ready to return.

There is better news regarding Daniel Munoz and Adam Wharton (both groin), however.

Munoz was forced off early in the defeat to Liverpool and couldn’t join up with Colombia, while Wharton withdrew from England under-21 duty with a niggling issue that has plagued him for some time.

But Oliver Glasner gave positive updates on both players when being interviewed by Sky Sports on Thursday.

The Palace boss went one step further with Wharton on Friday, declaring him available.

FULHAM

Sasa Lukic will be sidelined for Gameweek 8 with a shoulder injury picked up while away with Serbia.

Timothy Castagne has also returned injured after representing Belgium over the last week.

There’s good news on Joachim Andersen, however: he withdrew from international duty with Denmark but Marco Silva has passed him fit.

The Fulham boss added that Raul Jimenez, Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi are all fine following their recent jetsetting. Jimenez and Robinson were involved in midweek action in the Americas, while Bassey and Iwobi were earlier left stranded in Libya.

Carlos Vinicius (calf) and Jorge Cuenca (ankle) were already on the injury list heading into the break. We await updates on those two.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bouremouth could have a clean bill of health for the visit of Arsenal.

Tyler Adams (back) returned to training over the international break, so he now comes back into first-team contention.

Milos Kerkez withdrew from Hungary’s squad over the break but he too has been back on the grass.

“I think everyone is going to be available. “Tyler, he hasn’t played in a lot of time. Probably he lacks some game-time, normal, but he’s doing very well. He is feeling well, he has trained very well this break with us and he is ready. “Milos, the same. He had some days out obviously to recover but I think he is feeling better. We still have to train today but yesterday both of them trained, so I hope they can both be available.” – Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola reported no new concerns from his returning internationals.

“At least, I think availability wise, everyone has come well. No injuries, nothing in the national team games. So, I’m happy in that department.” – Andoni Iraola

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Hwang Hee-chan has been added to the injury list after sustaining an ankle problem on international duty.

“It’s not nothing, there’s something there. He’s injured a ligament on the inside of his ankle. From now, probably a couple to a few weeks, nothing overly long.” – Gary O’Neil on Hwang Hee-chan

Yerson Mosquera, Sasa Kalajdzic and Enso Gonzalez are at various stages of recovery from serious ACL injuries. They remain firmly out.

So does Boubacar Traore (knee), who will be sidelined until around Christmas.

Bastien Meupiyou (unknown injury) was the one player that Gary O’Neil was hoping to have back after the break. He has since been pictured doing some ball work but we have yet to get an update from his manager.

IPSWICH TOWN

Axel Tuanzebe will be out for some time after suffering a freak injury at home that almost cost him a thumb.

Jens Cajuste (knee) and Massimo Luongo (ankle) also remain out but Ali Al-Hamadi (groin) is fit.

Dara O’Shea (back) is one of a few players who will need to be assessed, meanwhile.

“He’s had surgery to repair the tendons in the thumb that was damaged, I think the recovery is going pretty well, but it’s a long-term injury. As much as it sounds a pretty innocuous body part regards the game of football, it’s a pretty important body part in human anatomy. He needs to let it recover. “The timescale is not definite. It could be a few months, maybe less if the recovery goes well. That’s something we’re still in dialogue with specialists about.” – Kieran McKenna on Axel Tuanzebe, via the East Anglian Daily Times

“Jens is not fit yet, but will hopefully train with the group next week. “Massimo picked up an injury in the Aston Villa game, so he’s also unavailable for this game and probably the next period of games. We also have some other issues that we’re assessing currently. “[Dara] had an issue in his back that is having to be assessed. We’re going to have to see how that goes over the next couple of days.” – Kieran McKenna, via the East Anglian Daily Times



