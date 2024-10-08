81
  1. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Any transfers needed? Benching ok? 0 itb, 2 FT

    Raya (Muric)

    TAA - Gabriel - Lewis (Dalot, Faes)

    Saka - Mbeumo - Eze - Rogers (Semenyo)

    Solanke - Haaland - Wood

    1. Bayern Swine Flu
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Benching order g2g. I moved Eze on, whats your longer term plan?

    2. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Great team. I'd personally aim for Cole over Eze. Agreed, it would take 3 transfers

  2. Bayern Swine Flu
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Please RMWCT, current rank 135K and trying to stay ahead of the curve!

    Think it's fairly balanced with rotating 4.5 defenders with good upcoming fixtures.

    Thoughts welcomed, thanks!

    Sels
    Gabriel, Justin, Lewis
    Saka, Jota, Rogers, Palmer, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Cunha

    4.0, Ait-Nouri, Keane, Delap

    1. Dutchy FPL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Seems good. Jota is a minute risk. You could go for Bowen, Maddison or Johnson instead.

      1. Bayern Swine Flu
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yeah good point, just seen the Liverpool fixtures.

        1. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Yeah I'd agree with Dutchy there on the Jota pick. A Spurs mid would be good, or a McNeil and then strengthen the defence, possibly Lewis to Gvardiol

    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      TAA over Jota from Pool. My WC team from GW3 is a similar structure.

      Raya
      TAA Porro Robinson
      Palmer Saka Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
      Haaland Wood

      1. jayzico
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Some team!

    3. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure on Justin. Last two hauls seem like freak results to me

    4. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Also, play Delap over Cunha this week surely?

  3. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I'm really struggling in deciding what's best to do here. I've done pretty well so far going without Haaland but my heads now saying that I need to get him in for his next two fixtures. The two best ways I can do so is either:
    A) Salah, Watkins to Haaland, 6.2 mid (so either Kulu or a Rogers if I'm selling Watkins) for free
    or
    B) Salah, Trent, Fraser to Haaland, McNeil, Ait Nouri. for a hit

    I don't really want to sell Watkins so B) is tempting me more, but then its for a hit and im getting rid of Trent, but then the fixtures aren't great for him. Or, alternatively I just carry on Haalandless and roll to have 3FT.... but the Haaland FOMO is strong, he ain't blanking 3 games in a row surely.

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      My current team as it stands btw is:
      Raya
      TAA, Gabriel, Faes,
      Salah, Saka, Palmer, Mbuemo, ESR,
      Watkins, DCL,

      Lis, Robinson, Harwood, Fraser

      1. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          B is my least favourite, your defense is already questionable, getting rid of Trent will only make matters worse. And it's for - 4.
          A is reasonable, but so is rolling. Spurs and City have great fixtures, so I could see Haaland and Kulu outscoring Watkins and Salah. Plus having Haaland solves captaincy.

      2. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        The B option is Salah, Trent, DCL out (not Fraser)

      3. Bayern Swine Flu
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Yeah I think Haaland due a haul over the next few. I'm transferring Watkins out on a WC so I'd go A

      4. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Its a double whammy with Haaland, not only does he have nice fixtures you've got Liverpool and Chelsea playing each other, Liverpool and Arsenal playing each other in the week City play Southampton, Villa's fixtures start to turn tricky from 10 etc etc. He's the stand out captaincy pick for the next 4 weeks probably.

        1. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          So would you suggest A over B?

          1. Bayern Swine Flu
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Any suggestions on my WC above?

      5. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Good chance that you sell Salah and he hauls against Chelsea. Just saying.

        1. Wolfman180
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Oh of course, absolutely, you can almost count on it in fpl. I am however a Liverpool fan so I'd just take the win of seeing Salah doing well for the team. I genuinely used that logic when deciding last week who to captain between Salah and Saka.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            I’m in the same boat without Haaland. I’m thinking of captaining Salah and then bringing in another city player and just hoping for the best. It’s moved me up 3.7m positions in the last two GWs.

    2. Elpresjones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I really need some feedback as to why no one is talking about Kovacic going into next round???

      1. Pornchef
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Because he's a cm and his history tells us he only scores 2-3 goals a season and he plays for city

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Suggest checking his long term stats and previous returns outside of the Fulham game

          1. Pornchef
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Yep you can check it on FPL the most he's scored a season is two go to player then history then check goal contributions for all previous seasons

          2. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            Because one match is not a relevant sample size. The guy has 22 goal involvements total in over 6 seasons.

            Haaland / Palmer had almost half that in 6 games

          3. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            He might be a good option for the next 4 games to be honest. I’m actually thinking about Bernardo.

          4. jayzico
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            Too defensive for me. I got McNeil over him. Sick fixtures coming up though. Personally going Haaland, Lewis and Gvard.

        • Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Raya
          Milenkovic Faes Davis
          Salah Saka McNeil Mbeumo
          Haaland Havertz DCL

          Fab Dibling Myko VDB

          0.1M ITB, 3 FT

          Roll transfer?

          1. Bayern Swine Flu
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Havertz flagged, one to watch.

            Very top heavy, I'd spread the funds and invest in that defence.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Probably Salah to Palmer and move funds to defence in GW8-9.

        • Pornchef
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Most goal involvements since September 2023 in premier league
            1. Palmer 43
            2. Watkins 36
            3. Salah 33
            4. Saka 29

            https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/sport/30779920/cole-palmer-best-player-goal-involvement-kane-haaland/amp/

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Where's the robot?

              1. Pornchef
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Woops I knew I forgot someone

                  Haaland 39

              2. Captain Mal
                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Any particular reason for skipping Haaland at 39?

                • Pornchef
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Palmer should be 44 and Saka 32 now after the weekend

                  • jayzico
                    • 13 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Palmer, Saka and Mbeumo season keepers for me.

                    1. jayzico
                      • 13 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      And Haaland (goes without saying though). Can't believe ppl getting rid. Big haul due

                • beerhockeyrock
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  2 hours, 22 mins ago

                  Flekken (Flappy)
                  TAA/Gabby/Lewis (Greaves,Faes)
                  Saka/Mbueno/Diaz/Rogers/McNeil
                  Haaland/Watkins (Stewert)

                  1FT and I really want to move Diaz...Maddison, Johnson? I'd like to save the $$$ and grab Barnes, is Kovacic worth a punt with great fixtures?
                  Thinking any one I pick will be a decent idea, and will turn sour, so leaving it up to the peanut gallery
                  1-Barnes
                  2-Maddison
                  3-Kovacic
                  4-Johnson
                  5- recomend?

                  1. Captain Mal
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      I would avoid Newcastle right now, Kovacic is a no-no as well, his points belong in the past. Maddison and Johnson are worth considering, but hard to tell which one, maybe go for Johnson as the cheapest of the two.

                  2. Amartey Partey
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 10 mins ago

                    Who scores more points next GW?

                    A. Welbeck (new)
                    B. Raul (AVL)

                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      I'd go with A

                  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 1 min ago

                    Good afternoon all!!!

                    Slightly off topic but light hearted…

                    Who’s everyone’s current favourite player to watch in the Premier League??

                    For me, hands down, it’s Cole Palmer!! Absolute class!! And if I was England manager he would be the first name on the team sheet in the number 10 role, I’d the be second name on the team sheet as being the England manager I could do what I like!! Hehe

                    1. vova
                      • 14 Years
                      1 hour, 6 mins ago

                      Afternoon mate! Hard to go against Palmer, especially as a Chelsea fan. Will throw in Jhon Duran in too for the outrageous finishes lately.

                  4. Ohh1454
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    Which duo ?
                    A. Saka and Jota
                    B. Salah and Rogers

                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      A

                  5. pjomara
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                    Planning my GW9 transfers already if I can avoid temptation and hold onto 3 FTs.
                    Gabriel-Semenyo-Watkins to
                    AitNouri-Palmer-Cunha
                    Y or N?

                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Y

                  6. JÆKS ⭐
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    Madueke seems like such a nice differential pick, could have ended up with a haul last weekend.

                    Way too selfish as a player, but thats fpl material though, going under the radar

                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      43 mins ago

                      Had him for a while, but way too streaky for my like

                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        *liking

                    2. Pornchef
                        1 min ago

                        I was glad I kept him he's right up there in goal threat and good xg etc and has got me decent returns 15 points in last two games. Pretty nailed on the right wing and selfish. The manager loves likes hin because he's fast and tracks back and defends. Sitting on 7.7 ppg for 6.5m

                    3. Pringle
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      Who would you downgrade to afford Jota to Foden?

                      TAA or Watkins?

                      Or would you save transfer and keep Jota for now?

                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Save

                      2. JÆKS ⭐
                        • 9 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Keep for a home game vs Chelsea for sure

                    4. Bobby Digital
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 17 mins ago

                      Are you guys planning to get rid of Arsenal players for GW9-11?

                      1. PogChamp
                        • 13 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        I’m keeping as I would want them back for GW12 where their fixtures turn very nicely.

                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 7 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          I have both Saka and Havertz. Considering getting rid of one of them for that rotten run.

                      2. JÆKS ⭐
                        • 9 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        Gabriel scored his 2 highest scores in the 2 thoughest fixtures, so def keeping

                      3. pjomara
                        • 14 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Don't think Newcastle and Chelsea are any great shakes for Arsenal to worry about.

                        Plus Liverpool at home has been good for Arsenal recently, especially Saka, 3 goals in 2 games

                      4. TheBiffas
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Selling Saliba and keeping Saka + Gabriel I think

                    5. R.C.
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Who to play?

                      1. Greaves v EVE (H)
                      2. Faes v SOU (A)

                      1. Bobby Digital
                        • 7 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        1

                      2. Make FPL Casual Again
                        • 6 Years
                        33 mins ago

                        The big question of the GW, again....not to brag, but got it right last week. Home advantage and DCL suggests Greaves.....Faes more attacking threat, but sou decent going forward.....makes me like Greaves this week

                        1. Kane Train
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Southampton decent going for hahaha. They’ve kicked 4 goals in the first 7 games of the season

                          1. Kane Train
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Forward*

                    6. Hazz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 10 mins ago

                      Sels (Nottingham Forest keeper) has withdrawn from the Belgium squad through injury.

                      https://x.com/BelRedDevils/status/1843641725811638656?t=9o-ajy-V4BASjFmWhxXqaw&s=19

                      "Due to a problem with the adductor, Matz Sels is being replaced in the squad by Ortwin De Wolf. Speedy recovery, Matz!"

                      Haven't seen many sources for this yet (in English, anyway) but the injury is listed elsewhere too:
                      https://www.transfermarkt.com/matz-sels/verletzungen/spieler/127202

                      1. JÆKS ⭐
                        • 9 Years
                        56 mins ago

                        Yep its true

                      2. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        53 mins ago

                        Points of note:

                        - Thibaut Courtois says he will not play for the Belgium national team while Domenico Tedesco remains as manager.

                        https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cwy3lgvdxdxo

                        - Therefore new number one goalkeeper for Belgium is Koen Casteels, who plays for Saudi club Al Qadsiah.

                        - Other Belgian keepers are Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town) & Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest).

                        Bit difficult to tell whether it should be a concern for owners or not.

                        If 'actually' fit, why would you not want to challenge for the starting keeper position? (Unless you share Courtois' position!)

                        Forest do have other viable keepers, but Sels' last performance will have earned him some leeway. Frustratingly the best performance from him out of nowhere to deny Chelsea a victory...

                      3. Qaiss
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Forest dictating their own rules

                    7. Bruno Commando
                      • 10 Years
                      59 mins ago

                      Which downgraded option is better so that I can free funds up to do Diaz to Palmer?

                      1) TAA to RAN
                      2) Havertz to Raul/Delap

                      Sels
                      TAA Gabriel Lewis
                      Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo
                      Haaland Wood Havertz

                      Fabianski ESR Mazraoui Greaves

                      1. TheBiffas
                        • 3 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        2, but next week imo

                    8. SouthCoastSaint
                      • 12 Years
                      36 mins ago

                      Havertz Salah Trent to Haaland, Lewis, Maddison (or any 7.7 or less like Jota)

                      -4?

                      Feels like lunacy but can’t go into next 2 without city players and think Liverpool will struggle defensively without Allison

                      1. Nomar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Why would that affect Salah?

                      2. TheBiffas
                        • 3 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        I would. Looks bad on paper but I think Haaland is essential for the next couple

                      3. TheBiffas
                        • 3 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        The point about Allison is irrelevant tho. Kelleher is brilliant

                    9. AzzaroMax99
                      • 7 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Which one or two to get ridd of first? I have 2 FT

                      A)Salah
                      B)Welbeck
                      C)Robbo

                      1. Nomar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Robbo

                      2. TheBiffas
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        C

                    10. Gubby-Allen
                      • 2 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      It's bad enough that I sign players who never score a single goal or clean sheet for the next six weeks after signing them.

                      They must have run out of players to stop scoring that I am now signing players who spend the next six weeks out after getting injured doing the washing up.

                      If my FPL decisions were in a sitcom, nobody would believe them for being too farfetched

