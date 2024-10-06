77
  1. DeSelby
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Why does this keep happening to me?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      IDK, you tell me

    2. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Because you keep doing the same thing.

    3. NorCal Villan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      You angered the gods

    4. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Think of baseball

      1. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I’m watching baseball

  2. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Raya Fabianski
    TAA Konate Lewis Faes Greaves
    Palmer Saka Diaz Mbuemo Rogers
    Haaland Pedro Stewart

    2ft
    0.1 itb

    Obviously will wait but what to do with Pedro?

    Straight swap to Delap/Raul?

    Strikers are slim pickings again this year

  3. Warby84
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Would you keep Calvert for 1 more, or move him on for Wood??

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      he has IPS

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Is that like IBS?

      2. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Wood has Palace..

        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Unnecessariily sideways move. That transfer will be better used elsewhere now or in the future

  4. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    61(-4) after doing Salah + Diaz + Pedro to Palmer + Saka + Delap. Bottled the Saka captain but up to 160k.

    Would you do Jackson to Solanke after the IB, or a bit sideways? Also considering moving Trent down to free up some more funds.

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Do you have wildcard left?

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Used in GW4

    2. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Long run its probably sensible, but solanke didn't really impress today. Its a luxury move so I'd sleep on it for a bit.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah, thinking the same. Thanks.

    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Given your squad below I wouldn’t downgrade Trent for the sake of freeing up funds unless you’re clear how you would use it.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        59 mins ago

        Good advice. No-one really making a claim other than Mbeumo but I need another 0.7m and an extra FT, so ideally sit tight over the IB.

  5. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Had a decent start, think my second best … but that’s not saying much. 128K.

    My big decision is whether to try and maximise points by going triple City in GW9 which will commit be to a GW12 wildcard or prioritise moving towards my GW12 wildcard squad using FTs and see if I can hold onto wildcard even longer.

    1. The Night Trunker.
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      Piease keep us updated.
      Thank you.

      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        55 mins ago

        I guess my question is really would people sacrifice Arsenal assets to bring in City assets in GW9 (when you can bring them back on wildcard. And if so who?

        Was all set for Gabriel and Saka to Lewis and Foden but Foden not pulling up trees

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          51 mins ago

          Foden will be fine.

          Saka>Foden, Gab>Gvard, maybe Lewis. Then the reverse for GW12.

          Its so obvious.

          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            49 mins ago

            Lewis would allow me Cannon to Cunha in GW10 and bench Roger’s for Spurs and Liverpool.

            Just worried Foden won’t be nailed especially if KDB fit and I can’t be dropped Saka for a non nailed player

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              37 mins ago

              Yea we will have to see what happens, but that's my plan anyway.

          2. Twisted Saltergater
            • 15 Years
            47 mins ago

            Dangerous selling Saka though. He just has to sneeze and he gets an assist.

            Foden feels such a luxury move. Moving from a Semenyo or ESR to Doku for a few weeks could be worth it.

            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              44 mins ago

              Doku has only started one of the last 4 games …

              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • 15 Years
                42 mins ago

                And is priced accordingly…

                1. Runnerboy31
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  But why buy a player you expect to be on the bench …

                  1. Twisted Saltergater
                    • 15 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    I don’t expect him to be on the bench for the “easier” games City now have.

                    We know Pep is all about controlling possession, even more so against dangerous teams. But if he continues to use Doku as an impact player then yeah, bad transfer FPL wise.

            2. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              44 mins ago

              I am happy to switch based on fixtures. If Foden doesn't inspire me with confidence then it will be Palmer. Either way, yea, I want a triple up. Getting Doku or someone feels like I am just doing it to get the triple up. Foden is a brilliant asset, I will be surprised if I don't have him for those 3.

              I am quite happy to take risks though, not everyone is.

              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • 15 Years
                37 mins ago

                I think it’s easy to underestimate minutes per game. So many attacking players are dragged off by 70 mins for a like-for-like replacement, and so many goals happen in the final 10 minutes of games.

                I don’t mind risk at all. I got Lewis in GW2, Digne and Jackson on WC in GW4, and made 0.6m (0.3m profit) on Díaz before selling, but you need the rocks around them.

        2. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          49 mins ago

          The answer is which two City players?
          Sacrificing Arse assets is purely subjective and you will get a myriad of answers.
          Have you watched enough football to maybe give you an edge?
          btw what do think of Everton players moving forward?

          1. Runnerboy31
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            37 mins ago

            Genuinely can’t work out if these are trolls questions?

            1. The Night Trunker.
              • 1 Year
              34 mins ago

              Well of course. I want to be owning the Troll players when most of the game are not.

  6. Twisted Saltergater
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Raya • Fabianski
    TAA • Lewis • Digne • Robinson • Davis
    Palmer • Saka • ESR • Semenyo • Rogers
    Haaland • Jackson • Delap

    1.1m ITB

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Ok … what’s the question?

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Dang it, meant to post above as context.

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Top 3 mids 6.9m>?

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Depends on timeframe. Next few weeks Johnson McNeil, Martinelli, Kulusevski, Rashford, Garnacho would be on my radar for 8-11/12.

      But Roger’s still the best enabler and Mitoma much better when the fixtures turn

    2. SC not pearls before swine
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      I'm in the market for one of those if I end up swapping Salah/Watkins for Haaland/X. Johnson's number 1 with a bullet IMO, but I already have him. McNeil and Rogers have a lot going for them (Fixtures and production in McNeil's case, good team and good highlights in Rogers + price for both) but the goal threat numbers are low enough that I'm a little unenthused.

      Garnacho, Barnes or a zag back to Eze are the 3 that I'm considering, although they certainly all have their warts

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        I like the Utd and Palace fixtures, Rashford, Nacho and Eze in my thoughts too, Barnes is a good pick , just not sure on fixtures. I may switch formation and get Cunha

        1. SC not pearls before swine
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah, I'm probably overvaluing Brighton for Barnes and after that it's not great. I still have my wildcard so I'm more okay with a short term option though.

          I do think I like Cunha more than most of the midfielders at this price, especially after next gameweek

      2. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        What Celtic is that in your avatar? Too small for me to make out. Headband makes me think Paul Pierce but totally not sure

        1. SC not pearls before swine
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          Rajon Rondo

          1. NorCal Villan
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks! The well-traveled ex-Kentucky Wildcat

  8. Randaxus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    I can see the narrative of next week people will say they did not pick Palmer because he is away to liverpool and then he scores a brace, it is written in the stars.

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      It would be an odd week to buy him

      1. Randaxus
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Here is why it works, he is optimal on wildcard 12, therefore it is like making an early transfer, people will want to sell Diaz and Trent because he have bad fixtures, to save transfer if you want Palmer in the long term it is better to get him now, also he has the highest goals and assists combined of all players in europe, sounds like a good fpl pick to me.

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          they have*

        2. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Unless you have money in the bank if you are selling Diaz and Trent to get Palmer you’d have to get a 4m defender and Palmer has Liverpool and Arsenal in the next 4 whilst City have brilliant fixtures.

          1. Randaxus
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            I was able to get Diaz and Trent to Palmer and Milenkovic.

            1. Runnerboy31
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              So you had 2FTs and money in the bank … not everyone will.

      2. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Perfect game for him (c)

        1. Randaxus
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Fun fact: you don't need to captain him.

          1. The Night Trunker.
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Wny?

            1. Randaxus
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              Because I have Haaland Saka and Palmer, Haaland is agianst wolves is he is basically my perma captain.

              1. Runnerboy31
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                17 mins ago

                Why does your squad matter for what other people do?

              2. The Night Trunker.
                • 1 Year
                17 mins ago

                And in English?

  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Wasn't a very successful wc, but we go again and like my team going forward I think. Maybe get a Trossard replacement?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Lewis Davis
    Palmer Foden Mbeumo Johnson Trossard
    Haaland Solanke

    Matthews VDV VDB Chiwome

  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you do VVD & DCL to Lewis & Solanke for -4? Or roll?

    1FT & 0.4itb
    Henderson
    TAA Vvd Saliba
    Saka Mbuemo Rogers Johnson
    Haaland Havertz DCL

    Fabianski ESR Robinson Barco

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don’t think it’s worth a -4.

      Next gameweek’s fixtures look tricky to target (other than City) and form is always weird after an IB.

    2. POGON 1948
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      No need for a hit mate I'd just do VVD -> Lewis closer to deadline

  11. Lord of Ings
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Cunha or wood on wc? Cunhas fixtures just look better in general over the next few.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      23 mins ago

      Cunha

  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Trossard to a, b or c, for Cunha/Cunha funds?

    A) Carvalho
    B) Dibling
    C) Save ft then one of a/b and Chiwome to Cuhna gwk9

    1. POGON 1948
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      I like the off meta picks mate

      And to answer the question I'd do Trossard -> Rogers and Chiwome -> Cuhna next GW

      If youre set on one of Dibling/Carvalho then I'd be more keen on Carvalho but im biased as a Liv fan

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Just can't quite stretch to Rogers

        1. POGON 1948
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Damn thats a shame, I really like the Cuhna pick but I'd be willing to concede it as Rogers vs anyone else at his price point seems a massive difference

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            The option would be Rogers and Dom,Delap or Jimi

      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        YNWA 🙂

  13. POGON 1948
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who's getting benched at Spurs when Son is back from injury?

    Considering ESR -> Johnson but not sure if its safe good long term

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lol obviously Werner

      1. POGON 1948
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Lmao thx that was obvious.. I havent watched any Tottenham since last year, didnt realise Werner was even getting minutes

  14. Lord of Ings
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Is van den berg nailed?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes though think he might suck up a Brentford slot if Henry (bargain at 4.3m) and Wissa (similar story) come back.

