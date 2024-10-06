The key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Aston Villa v Manchester United, Chelsea v Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur are covered in this article – including injury concerns for Ezri Konsa (£4.5m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.3m).

SIX IN SIX FOR JOHNSON

Brennan Johnson (£6.5m) scored for a sixth successive game in all competitions on Sunday.

Tottenham looked sharp in the first half, with a real purpose about their play. And they got their reward in style when Dominic Solanke (£7.6m) threaded a lovely ball through to Johnson, who got away from the defence to fire it in.

With another three shots in the box totalled in Gameweek 7, Johnson is now up to 21 for the season, joint-top among all FPL midfielders.

Above: Midfielders sorted by shots in the box in 2024/25

James Maddison (£7.5m) doubled Spurs’ lead later in the first half after a Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) error, taking home maximum bonus in the process.

However, a second-half collapse followed, leaving Ange Postecoglou exasperated.

“Absolutely gutted with that. That’s probably the worst defeat we have had since I’ve been here. The second half was unacceptable.” – Ange Postecoglou

Fabian Hurzeler’s half-time team talk and substitution – Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) on for Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.5m) – worked wonders for the hosts, who scored three second-half goals to turn the tie on its head.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.6m) provided the quality down the left, Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) scored for the second successive match, while Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) continued his fine start to the season with another goal, his fourth of the campaign.

“Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan are both coming back after long injuries and are still trying to get back into the right shape. But they played with intensity and quality; they are important players for us. We need to help them and the new players. It’s our responsibility to give them the environment where they can adapt and can improve.” – Fabian Hurzeler

CHELSEA SUSPENSION BLOW

Chelsea defenders Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) and Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) have both been ruled out of Gameweek 8, having picked up their fifth bookings of the season on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s men travel to Liverpool after the international break.

The Blues have conceded just three goals in their last four matches, ranking sixth for xGC over that period, but the Italian will now have to tinker with his backline.

Tosin Adarabioyo (£4.4m) and Renato Veiga (£4.5m) are the most likely candidates to come in.

In addition, Nicolas Jackson (£7.9m) could potentially face retrospective action after tempers flared in a feisty encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca was at least quick to play down fears of injuries to Levi Colwill (£4.6m) and Noni Madueke (£6.5m), saying “I have not seen them but I think they are okay”.

As for the football itself, Madueke was the most dangerous player for Chelsea against Nottingham Forest, placing a neat finish into the bottom corner to level it up.

He attempted seven shots in this match.

Above: Noni Madueke’s shot map (shots on target in green) against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 7

Of the other Chelsea players, Cole Palmer (£10.8m) was the brightest, claiming the assist for Madueke’s goal whilst racking up six shots and six key passes.

He received two bonus points for his efforts but did pick up his third booking of the campaign – two more and he’ll suffer the same fate as Fofana and Cucurella.

GIBBS-WHITE INJURY LATEST / WOOD GOAL

Morgan Gibbs-White limped out of Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Substituted after lengthy treatment, he will now have a scan on an ankle injury which will determine if he can join up with the England squad.

“We are worried about him. Hopefully, it is nothing and he can join up with the England squad. But he will have a scan tomorrow [Monday]. It is important that it is nothing serious and that he can join them and play. But we also need him. Hopefully, it is not too serious.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Morgan Gibbs-White

Before Gibbs-White’s injury, Forest had taken the lead through Chris Wood (£6.2m), who prodded home from a well-worked set-piece.

It was his fourth goal of the season, with Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham United – three of the worst six defences for big chances conceded – up next:

Equally impressive was Forest’s defensive process, with Matz Sels (£4.5m) making some excellent saves to ensure his team came away with a point.

Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) was sent off for two yellow cards and will sit out Gameweek 8.

STALEMATE AT VILLA PARK / KONSA INJURY

There was a distinct lack of quality in the attacking third at Villa Park on Sunday, with neither side able to create much going forward.

First, we’ll focus on Man Utd.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) hit the bar with a fine effort from a free-kick but both centre-forwards struggled and ultimately, didn’t do enough.

It means United have now failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games.

Furthermore, only Southampton have scored fewer goals over the season.

“In Porto, our build-up was brilliant. [We were] so good in the first 25 minutes; we outplayed Porto. Also [Crystal] Palace, in possession we were so good, [so] we have had games this season where we are good. But today we didn’t create too many chances, but also we played a great team. We created loads of chances in our seven games but we have to step up. We have to take into consideration [Rasmus] Hojlund is returning, he’s still coming up to full fitness. But others are stepping up. I was impressed with [Marcus] Rashford, also [Alejandro] Garnacho is so good, and Antony at the end.” – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag’s side did at least look slightly more compact, with Jonny Evans (£4.4m) excellent at the back. Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) also took up some interesting positions, either high and wide or ‘inverting’ into central midfield.

As for Villa, Morgan Rogers (£5.3m) fired an early shot wide, while Jaden Philogene (£5.3m) missed a decent chance at the death.

However, they looked jaded for large periods, which is understandable after the effort they put in against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Jhon Duran (£6.2m) was introduced off the bench in an attempt to freshen things up, playing alongside Ollie Watkins (£9.1m) and Rogers, but the Colombian failed to impact the game.

On the injury front, Konsa, Harry Maguire (£4.9m) and Noussair Mazraoui (£4.6m) were all withdrawn at various points of Sunday’s clash, with the latest injury updates included below.

“I think it is hamstring, but I don’t know if it’s a big or small injury. Hopefully it is a small injury. We have to rest now and recover some players like Ramsey, Onana and McGinn. They are coming back for the next two weeks starting with us and being available to include in the squad Kamara and Tyrone Mings. Buendia is getting fitter and better. We will need them.” – Unai Emery on Ezri Konsa

“We have to assess this. I can’t tell you now what the issue is. I know what the issue is but [I cannot say now] how good or bad it is. We have to see assess this tomorrow [Monday] and then we will bring you news.” – Erik ten Hag on Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui



