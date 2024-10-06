19
Scoreboard October 6

FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

19 Comments
We round up all the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Sunday’s Gameweek 7 matches in this article.

The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.

Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 2

FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 1

GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 5
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats 4
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Brighton and Hove Albion3 – 2Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea1 – 1Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa0 – 0Manchester United

