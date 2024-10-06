FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

We round up all the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Sunday’s Gameweek 7 matches in this article.
The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.
Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.
- READ MORE: FPL notes: Alisson + Munoz injury updates, Slot on Diaz v Gakpo
- READ MORE: FPL notes: Smith Rowe benched, Haaland blanks, Fulham superb
GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|3 – 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|1 – 1
|Nottingham Forest
|Aston Villa
|0 – 0
|Manchester United
10 mins ago
A bit early with today's bonus points article, still waiting for FPL random bonus point changes!