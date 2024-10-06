FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

We round up all the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Sunday’s Gameweek 7 matches in this article.

The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.

Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS

EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS

GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

