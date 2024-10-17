152
  Crunchie
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    As the deadline approaches, what to do with Martinelli? I was 0.1 short of saka on WC7 and would have had Cunha in place and played him, and then 4 players rise in price a day to late lol.
    Raya (Fabs)
    Lewis, VDV, Davis (RAN VDV)
    Palmer, Johnson, Martinelli, Mbeumo (Rogers)
    Haaland Solanke Havertz.

    2FT's 1.4m ITB

    A. Roll (player Roger/RAN)
    B. Roll, Play Martinelli anyway
    C. Raya to Kelleher/ Martinelli to Foden
    D. Martinelli to Silva/Eze/ESR

    May get Foden and Cunha for Martinelli/Havertz next week and get double Arsenal defence already in place for GW12, if the green shoots of Foden is starting GW8?

    I think one more week of Solanke V Havertz

    The Mentaculus
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      I still quite fancy the Foden punt tbh & Martinelli seems a reasonable makeweight. I guess the question is whether needing a new GK around GW12 is going to suck a significant FT away from other plans like double Arsenal defence

      Crunchie
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        That's the problem mate. Allison is probably more than 6 weeks if is hammy has completely gone so Liv V Southampton away may be ok. I may wait until GW9, for Foden and just see what happens, as Raya is a permanent hold for me really, it is just GW8 (I could go Cunha over Havertz but want to see Solanke one more week,),

        That then rules out the Foden punt, which perhaps I am putting to much emphasis on.

        If the only time in the season is to go Arsenalless it is GW9-11, but their defensive record away from home is great , but they will win or draw by scoring one goal to two I am sure they will keep a CS against Bournemout Newcastle, perhaps Liverpool too.

        Best just roll I think.

    Esraj
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I think wait till arteta's presser. He reportedly had a calf issue but somehow was on the bench for the game against Peru.

      No10
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Havertz, Martinelli and Saka had a deal with Arteta to be “injured” this international break - No doubt in my mind that they are all ready to go

        Crunchie
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Reply to RSRAJ fail.

          Thank no.10, i know Havertz and Saka will be fine. I hope Martinelli will be OK. He has been finding some form

      Crunchie
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        yes, it was an odd call to say, nah stay over there. I don;t know whether that is a good thing or not.

        The Arteta Press conference will be He was late back on Wednesday, so has trained yet. We will do a fitness test, so we will see what happens. :).

        Thanks for the reply

  _Gunner
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Which is better?

    A- Semenyo > Johnson
    B- Jackson > Solanke

    The Mentaculus
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I would do B if you can bench Semenyo for 3 GWs (or even just 8 & 10)

    Crunchie
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I like A (if you have Cunha in your plans). But B is safer longer term

  Philosopher's Stones
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    For the next 5-6 GWs, which one?

    A: Jimenez
    B: Delap

    Jimenez has past history of points and is looking like has put his injuries to rest and also plays for the slightly better team. However, Delap looks like he's becoming a bit of a talisman in the attack minded Ipswich side and can score out of nowhere even when Ipswich aren't doing well. Leaning towards B right now, but it's tricky.

    No10
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Delap - the young stud !!

    Hairy Potter
      58 mins ago

      Maybe Delap.

      If only Wissa was fit!

      No10
        1 min ago

        Yeah he is close

  Royal5
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Saka owners keeping? My bench is not the best

    Crunchie
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      i would. At least there will be a coach AND a hotel this time 🙂

      Royal5
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Ty yeah leaning towards keeping as he finally started scoring. Don’t expect Arteta to give any answers regarding his fitness though.

        Crunchie
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          yes, i have already given his quote on Martinelli above

          Royal5
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Spot on

  Genji3lade
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs. Worth doing this week or better to wait til GW9?

    Diaz and TAA >> Palmer and Ait-Nouri*

    *Would start Mykolenko (Ips A) or Greaves (Eve H) ahead of Ait-Nouri (Mci H) this week

    I expect Diaz to start but its not guaranteed and even if he does he will inevitably be subbed on 70 where as Palmer will play the full 90.

    Ultimately comes down to whether you think Palmer can get an assist or goal as it would in turn remove TAA's CS.

    Royal5
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Don’t think I would sell Trent. He has returned more points than almost every forwards apart from Haaland.

      Genji3lade
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        True, but next four fixtures (Che H, Ars A, Bri H, Avl H) are tough and I struggle to see more than 1 CS.

        Would want him back from GW12 onwards.

        Going without Palmer feels riskier, although he too doesn't have the best fixtures.

        If Palmer scores or assists I will be in bad shape, as not only is he 50% owned but it would also strip TAA's CS

        Royal5
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          True, then again Pool sefense have looked much better than expected and he should get a couple of attacking returns over the same games. I do get why you want Palmer though. He hurt me big time missing out on his 25 point haul.

    The Mentaculus
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Better next week I think

    Crunchie
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      If you expect Diaz to start i'd do it next week and play both

  Peter Haddock
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    A Rogers
    B Mbuemo
    C Delap

    The Mentaculus
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Looking at the Everton team news (especially Branthwaite a doubt), I think I'd play Delap over Rogers. Not keen on benching Mbeumo generally

      Crunchie
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Maybe Davis will finally get a return 🙂

  Steevo
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    2FT...
    A) Diaz -> B.Johnson
    B) Diaz, Saliba -> Foden, Lewis

    B is more risky given the xMins.. but it smells good.

    Royal5
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B sounds great if you think Foden will start

  Fred the Red
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Havertz - Keep or Sell?

    Royal5
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Depends who you are buying. But Havertz has pretty good form.

      Fred the Red
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Was thinking Solanke

    Hairy Potter
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Keep

    Crunchie
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Keep

  LeytonOrient
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which of the below is the best combination:
    A) Diaz + Watkins
    B) Palmer + Raul
    C) Foden + Solanke
    D) Other with 16.9m - Not incl. Haaland, Saka, Mbeumo, ESR, Rogers.

    Crunchie
      54 mins ago

      Short-term C long-term B no way I'd go A based on the fixtures

    Chinese_person
      4 mins ago

      B

  PJMC
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Start Henderson or Flekken in goal?

      Start 2 strikers: Havertz, Vardy, Welbeck?

      Royal5
        15 mins ago

        Surely you coul afford a better keeper with that Temu forward line 🙂

        PJMC
            11 mins ago

            Doing wonders for me. What say you on my questions?

            Royal5
              1 min ago

              Havertz Vardy Henderson

        Crunchie
          14 mins ago

          Henderson if Gibbs White AND Ward Prowse is out

          Havertz and Welbeck, but you got Vardy in the for the fixures right?

          PJMC
              4 mins ago

              I do, but working my bank to pick up Wissa (once fit) and eventually Haaland at some point. Might do a double switch to accelerate the process.

        WVA
          1 min ago

          Who to bench?

          Raya
          TAA Robinson Greaves
          Palmer Saka Mbeumo ESR Rogers
          Haaland Solanke Wood
          Fab **** Faes Bednarek

