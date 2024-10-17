120
  1. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    11 hours, 18 mins ago

    If you don't play Leif Davis against EVE at home is there any point in owning him? (Struggling to start between him and Rico Lewis)

    No defender in the Premier League has created more chances (17) or more big chances (5) than Leif Davis so far this season.@StatmanDave

    2nd to Trent in xGI table.

    1. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 16 mins ago

      Manchester City will concede. Play Davis.

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        11 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeah same feeling. wolves has scored in every game this season bar arsenal away (scored against liverpool and chelsea home too)

        Expect both man city and Ipswich to concede but Davis definitely has higher attacking potential than Rico

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      11 hours ago

      I'd be happy to play him myself, but I'd probably play Rico if I had him.

    3. Stimps
      • 11 Years
      10 hours, 38 mins ago

      Play Leif Davis in home games, bench for away games

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 hours, 14 mins ago

      I still would play Lewis over him. He's got higher CS odds and is creating chances himself. It's not like he's Konsa or a defender with no threat.

    5. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      7 hours, 59 mins ago

      That's why his ownership is 2.3%. No point owning him if you can't play him against eve. Rather have greaves and invest half a million elsewhere.

    6. GoodFella93
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      I wouldn't think of it like that mate. Both are good picks for this week and it's impossible to choose.

      Davis: Guaranteed start, good chance of a clean, good chance of attacking return. Most probable outcome is 1 point. Expectation of a return is reasonable, haul unlikely.

      Lewis: May not start. Better chance of a clean, but not guaranteed. As good a chance of an attacking return. Lewis goal is more likely than Davis goal. If he starts, 4-6 points most likely. Haul more plausible.

      Personally, I go Rico...

  2. The Tonberry
      11 hours, 14 mins ago

      Which Spurs asset is the priority to bring in?

      A - Johnson
      B - Maddison
      C - Solanke

      1. jthmt
        • 2 Years
        11 hours, 10 mins ago

        acb

      2. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        10 hours, 59 mins ago

        CAB

      3. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 14 mins ago

        CBA

      4. Emiliano Sala
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 13 mins ago

        Solanke
        Kulu

    • jthmt
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 12 mins ago

      henderson,
      saliba, porro, burn
      saka, esr, johnson, mbeumo
      haaland, vardy, watkins

      flekken, semenyo, burn, hb

      2.0itb, 1ft

      a) burn -> lewis
      b) digne -> lewis
      d) roll

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        10 hours, 58 mins ago

        D and Id do Digne to Ait Nouri after 2gws.

    • Thursday's Press Conference Times
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 8 mins ago

      Morning! Here are Thursday's press conference times, via Sky Sports and the BBC, in BST:

      9am - Hurzeler (BHA)
      10am - Cooper (LEI)
      1pm - Martin (SOU), Lopetegui (WHU)
      1.45pm - Dyche (EVE)
      3pm - Frank (BRE)

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 58 mins ago

        Arteta tomorrow then?

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 54 mins ago

          Yeah, all the big guns tomorrow

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            8 hours, 43 mins ago

            Cheers mate

        2. Sharkytect
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 57 mins ago

          So...lo her to wait for no actual update.

          "We will see tomorrow whether bukayo is ready"

    • BS03
      • 3 Years
      11 hours ago

      hey guys choose 1 to play:

      1) robinson
      2) van de van

      A) rogers
      B) welbeck

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 59 mins ago

        2B

      2. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        10 hours, 58 mins ago

        2
        A

      3. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 48 mins ago

        1

      4. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 hours, 14 mins ago

        2B

    • Erez Avni
      • 8 Years
      10 hours, 50 mins ago

      Raya
      TAA Robo Pau Rico
      Salah Semenyo Saka Rogers
      Haaland DCL

      Fabianski Pedro Greaves Winks

      A. Robo & Semenyo to Mbeumo & Faes
      B. Saka & Pedro to Mbeumo & Solanke
      C. Salah & Pedro to Mbeumo & Solanke

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 38 mins ago

        Can you do Pedro to Raul?

        1. Erez Avni
          • 8 Years
          10 hours, 36 mins ago

          I can but I think Mbeumo is a higher priority

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            10 hours, 34 mins ago

            Maybe A then.

    • Bring back ole
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 41 mins ago

      Will Diaz start at the weekend?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yes, no question*

        * answer provided to assuage anxiety of nudist.

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          10 hours, 31 mins ago

          Considerate Knight.

      2. The Tonberry
          10 hours, 34 mins ago

          Probably

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 hours, 13 mins ago

          I would bet on no. 90 mins in Colombia on Tuesday night.

        • Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          8 hours, 56 mins ago

          Yes. He plays on Sunday so plenty of time.

      3. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 hours, 35 mins ago

        Diogo Jota:

        It’s strange that there’s little talk about his prospects in the coming game weeks. His main rival for the central striker role in well behind him in the pecking order and he’s e home games in the next 4 with a goal and 2 assists in his past 2 starts.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          10 hours, 29 mins ago

          Playing only 73% of available minutes so far so early in the season doesn’t scream “far ahead in the pecking order” to me

          1. John Colby (C)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            10 hours, 26 mins ago

            But he’s the man in possession of that starting central striker position Jim. For me Diaz is under greater risk of rotation and less minutes from Gakpo than Jota is from Nunez.

        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          10 hours, 29 mins ago

          People liked nailed assets in their team. Jota is a rotated, 60/70 minute man. This just adds to unnecessary anxiety/frustration checking starting lineups and early substitutions when there are plenty alternatives who don’t give you this.

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 27 mins ago

          Chelsea, Leipzig and Arsenal next 3 games aren't ideal. GW10 probably the next time to jump on Jota imo

          1. John Colby (C)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            10 hours, 24 mins ago

            Cheers everyone for your opinions - I think that he sis a risky pick afterall.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            10 hours, 22 mins ago

            Actually Liverpool will have a game every 3-4 days until next IB so expect Slot to rotate.

        4. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          10 hours, 23 mins ago

          Possibly just too soon for the trickle back to him after the Bournemouth game where most sold, I guess. Especially if the move was Jota - Diaz which didn't really work out; sort of adds a psychological disincentive to reverse it..?

          But the fact that Pool don't have any free midweeks now should be a significant factor for all the less-than-nailed options, unless/until a distinct pattern emerges of e.g. Darwin starting most UCL games

        5. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 hours ago

          Worth noting that Nunez was ill before the break, will be more of a threat now

        6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 8 Years
          9 hours, 52 mins ago

          Getting him in from GW10

        7. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 hours, 13 mins ago

          Bad fixtures. GW10 if he's still starting I could see him being a decent buy.

          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 3 Years
            9 hours, 6 mins ago

            Chelsea is a good fixture, especially with Cucarella and Fofana both out, and Liverpool playing at home.

            1. Amartey Partey
              • 5 Years
              8 hours, 53 mins ago

              Shhhhh

            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              8 hours, 50 mins ago

              Yeah possibly but it's Arsenal the week after which you can't possibly argue is a good fixture.

              Just wait until GW10 and reassess then.

      4. Jink
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 hours, 30 mins ago

        How are we all looking on Team Value and Sell Value…
        102.3 TV, 101.0 SV. 200k OR

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          9 hours, 19 mins ago

          103.1, 101.2, 40k [ignore OR at this early stage of the season as it's chip dependent]

      5. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        10 hours, 30 mins ago

        Best moves here? (B) leaves 0.5m for a Vardy/bench upgrade.

        (A) Salah & Watkins -> 6.4 & Haaland(c)
        (B) Salah, Palmer & Watkins -> Foden, Jota & Haaland(c) (-4)
        (C) TAA, Salah & Watkins -> Gvardiol, Jota & Haaland(c) (-4)
        (D) Save FT

        Hendo
        TAA, Gabriel, Porro
        Salah(c), Palmer, Saka, Mbeumo, Rogers
        Watkins, Vardy

        Fabs, Johnson, Barco, Jebbison
        Bank 0.2m, 2FTs, all chips

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          10 hours, 25 mins ago

          A

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 19 mins ago

          A - Difficult to look past Haaland (c) over the next 4.

          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            9 hours, 37 mins ago

            Don’t reckon the -4 is worth it to get Gvardiol/Jota instead of TAA/6.4 for the next 4 weeks? Not sure LIV will have many CS over that stretch.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              9 hours, 27 mins ago

              Not sure. Maybe more nailed option than Jota may make the -4 more appealing

        3. Kingy109
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 6 mins ago

          Definitely not B. Unless you like not knowing which players start.

          A with Kulu or someone cheaper (McNeil/Semenyo/ESR) especially if you can save funds to get Cunha from Vardy soon
          Shame you can't quite do Johnson.

      6. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 26 mins ago

        irst sub:
        a. Semenyo (ARS)
        b. Faes (Sou)
        c. Greaves (EVE)

        1. Lord Flashheart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 hours, 16 mins ago

          C

        2. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 hours, 1 min ago

          A

        3. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          10 hours ago

          Emenyo

        4. vova
          • 14 Years
          10 hours ago

          A

        5. CAP
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 9 mins ago

          A

      7. anish10
        • 14 Years
        10 hours, 19 mins ago

        A) Mbuemo + Wood (no spurs attack)
        B) McNeil + Solanke

        1. CAP
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 9 mins ago

          A

      8. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 hours, 16 mins ago

        3 transfers in hand. no haaland. 150k OR. need to make a season defining decision.

        A salah and watkins to Haaland and B. Johnson.
        B Palmer and juao Pedro to Foden and solanke, Watkins stays and next week saka back to palmer.

        my team for context:

        Raya (bently)
        TAA, Robinson, Faes, Konsa, Mazrawi
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Mbuemo, Rogers
        Watkins, DCL, pedro

        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          9 hours, 56 mins ago

          A

        2. CAP
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yeah Haaland is surely due after two blanks

      9. kenzo.
        • 9 Years
        10 hours, 16 mins ago

        Would you keep Havertz(bou) this week or move him to Wood (CRY - need the funds next week anyway) ?

        1. Lord Flashheart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 hours, 16 mins ago

          keep this week

        2. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 hours, 1 min ago

          I'd keep throughout but if you do sell, maybe Cunha next GW

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            9 hours, 49 mins ago

            This is what I'm doing, I think

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          9 hours, 27 mins ago

          Rather roll and be flexible

        4. CAP
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 8 mins ago

          Keep!

        5. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 44 mins ago

          Definitely keep (assuming he is not injured)

      10. CABAYE4
        • 12 Years
        9 hours, 34 mins ago

        Who would you buy this GW?

        A. Rico Lewis (wol, SOU, bou)
        B. Leif Davis (EVE, bre, LEI)

        Sounds ridiculous but I’m leaning towards Davis. I’ve not watched much of City this year but Lewis’ attacking data isn’t much to shout about and City always seem to concede 1.

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 57 mins ago

          I've got both. Obviously Man City should get more cleanies. Their assists should be equalish when you think how many goals their teams score, respectively.
          I'll be transferring out Lewis first, mainly because I don't like checking the line up before the game, then again at half time, to see if Lewis is still on the pitch.

      11. LC1
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 33 mins ago

        Morning all,

        Think I'm good to save and have a shuffle next week with 3 FTs;

        Flekken
        Gabriel Saliba TAA
        Saka Diaz Mbeumo Rogers
        Haaland(c) Watkins DCL

        Greaves Van den Berg Dibling

        2 FTs 0.0 ITB.

        If Saka or Diaz aren't looking to start I'll probably move one to Foden somehow.

        1. CABAYE4
          • 12 Years
          9 hours, 24 mins ago

          Rolling seems reasonable.

          A more aggressive play would be go for a 4 week midfield move in for Diaz with Trent/Watkins the potential cash cows.

          All depends on how aggressively you want to play.

          1. LC1
            • 9 Years
            9 hours, 13 mins ago

            Yeah have been thinking this too.
            Whilst patience is a virtue, I'm hoping to get ahead of the curve with soe differentials to make up for my absolutely appalling rank!

        2. CAP
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 11 mins ago

          GTG

      12. dansmith1985
        • 2 Years
        9 hours, 19 mins ago

        Anything need to be done here?

        3FTs 0.2 bank

        Flekken
        Gabriel Lewis TAA
        Mbeumo Diaz Saka Rogers
        Haaland Havertz Wood

        Fabianski Aina Greaves Semenyo

        1. CAP
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 11 mins ago

          GTG

        2. LC1
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 48 mins ago

          Nope easy save

      13. Viper
        • 14 Years
        9 hours, 16 mins ago

        Diaz & Havertz -> Foden & Solanke.

        No hit.

        Yay or Nay? Havertz is a reluctant sell but it's a funds issue

        1. CAP
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 12 mins ago

          Would say Havertz over the two you're bringing in

      14. Kaptenen
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 4 mins ago

        Watkins to Solanke or Roll FT?

        1. Kaptenen
          • 8 Years
          9 hours, 3 mins ago

          No other Spurs attack

        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 hours, 3 mins ago

          Roll

        3. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          9 hours, 2 mins ago

          Roll

        4. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 23 mins ago

          Roll

      15. JIMMY TUGGINS
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 59 mins ago

        Are comments working again??

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 57 mins ago

          Your gravatar isn't displayed.

        2. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          8 hours, 55 mins ago

          No, only RMTs.

      16. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 hours, 46 mins ago

        I keep going back to the idea of a cheap defense and having a strong attack. I can have this by GW10.

        Raya Fab
        RAN Lewis VdB Faes Konsa*
        Saka Palmer Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
        Haaland Havertz Cunha

        * hopefully fit

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          8 hours, 26 mins ago

          You can possibly get a slightly better defense by downgrading one of Semenyo/Rogers

        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 24 mins ago

          Agree with your strategy, see my team below.

      17. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 45 mins ago

        “Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says defender Jan Paul van Hecke is available for the trip to Newcastle after recovering from injury. Simon Adingra and Georginio Rutter are also available.
        Adam Webster is out along with longer-term absentees Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley.“

      18. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 hours, 25 mins ago

        Good morning, finally getting closer to FPL matches again!
        What do you think about my team?

        A) Sell one of the benched defenders
        B) Sell one of the front 8
        C) Save FT

        Raya (Fab)
        VdV, Robinson, Lewis (Mazraoui, Nedeljković)
        Mbeumo, Salah, Saka, Smith Rowe (Rogers)
        DCL, Haaland, Solanke

        1 FT, 0.1 in the bank

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 28 mins ago

          I'd probably save it (if you see this). If Maz is out for a while, then you could free up funds from DCL, to Cunha, or Salah to Palmer next week?

      19. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 hours, 23 mins ago

        I'm gonna stick my neck out and say I think Havertz > Solanke is a mistake.

        So many content creators and other folks I've seen are planning to do this move this week but I genuinely think it's a bad move. A straight up downgrade based on what we've seen so far this season.

        In the last 4 games, Havertz has taken 17 shots vs Solanke's 10. Their xGI is comparable and both are nailed for 90 mins.

        The key difference is that Havertz plays for Arsenal and Solanke plays for Spurs. I know the fixtures swing in favor of Spurs for the next few but is this really the best use of a transfer if you have nothing pressing to do? I really, really doubt it. Much better to roll the FT and then reassess for this week at least and even through the tough games I'm skeptical he can beat Havertz with the performances he's been putting in so far.

        Solanke has not passed the eye test for me. He's dropping deep, linking play, not taking shots. The goals he's scored have been tap-ins after other players took shots that got saved or rebounded to him. The first was against Brentford when Maddison shot, got saved and he scored. The 2nd was against United from a corner flicked on. He did have a nice assist for Johnson's goal at the weekend but that's as creator rather than finisher. He really looked quiet in the first half against Brighton from a goal threat perspective.

        Havertz has consistently looked a threat this season by contrast, taking shots being involved and shown some quality finishing as well. He also plays for one of the top two teams in the league. I honestly think there's a cognitive bias around Havertz because of two reasons. 1. He has a history of being an ineffective player at Chelsea and at the start of last season for Arsenal. 2. He occasionally drops into midfield or at least is thought to do that.

        Point 1 is completely moot because he's been delivering consistently for Arsenal since the end of last season when he became their starting CF and is nailed for mins. Point 2 has also been shown to be untrue because he's started every game upfront for Arsenal this season.

        Ofc Solanke could come alive at some point, and I do think he's a decent buy now if you have funds to make an upgrade from someone like DCL but he's not better than Havertz imo even with the fixture swing in the short-term and is not worth a transfer. In fact, doing it this week is a straight up mistake imo unless you really desperately need the funds of which he only nets you 0.5/6m.

        1. CABAYE4
          • 12 Years
          8 hours, 5 mins ago

          I like both and am considering the move. It’s a pure fixtures play.

          Solanke’s xG and xGI per game are better (even if the difference isn’t huge)

          Spurs next 4 fixtures are significantly better and this season I would say their attacks are comparable.

          It’s by no means a guarantee but I’d expect Solanke to score 4 more than Havertz over the next 4.

        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          8 hours, 3 mins ago

          I have Havertz and in a decision pickle on how to get Palmer in a threemium.

          I either get rid of Havertz or TAA. in this scenario who should go?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            7 hours, 2 mins ago

            Neither. Palmer's next few fixtures are difficult and he'll eat a lot of transfers to maneuver for him. I much prefer saving FTs and then make a plan to bring him in GW12.

            1. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 48 mins ago

              I have a similar issue not having Saka. I dropped Salah and have enough for Semenyo to Saka or Watkins to Haaland. (I have got away with it taking chances this season)

            2. Eze Really?
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 47 mins ago

              I already have Palmer.

        3. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 49 mins ago

          what about Jackson to Solanke?

        4. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 23 mins ago

          I really like Havertz too (i have him instead of Saka at the moment.

          My worry so far this season (small sample size yes, but has only scored points so far at home

          I have both and I am really looking at Cunha next week and I will see after this weekend, which one I will be dropping.

          If he doesn't look good away to Bournemouth, we may have a pattern developing.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 22 mins ago

            Plus, CS's double Arsenal defence has looked better away from home again so far this season. Whether it is just a freak or a concentration issue, and they are going more gung-ho at home, I don't know.

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              4 hours, 46 mins ago

              The 3 away games were avl, mcy, tot. The 3 home games were WOL LEI SOU. Even if he blanks against Bournemouth there's still 0 pattern imo. Plus I don't put much stock in h/a stats anyway. It can swing a captaincy decision but that's about it.

              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                True, but you could argue those teams defensively haven't been great at home either. I think Havertz is better value than Saka, but I wish I had the extra 0.1 for him or dropped a 0.1 in defence when I did my WC team last week as I would have had Cunha waiting. I have both Solanke and Havertz (with Haaland). I guess waitinganother week gives us alot more data which one I will swap out for Cunha and put more money in Arsenal defence as they are terrific away from home, seem more focused perhaps.?

      20. Big W
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 18 mins ago

        Jackson > Solanke or roll?

        1. duke313
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 17 mins ago

          I've the same scenario, I might just roll.

        2. Cojones of Destiny
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 50 mins ago

          exact same dilemma lol what do you think?

        3. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 hours, 33 mins ago

          Did it

      21. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 50 mins ago

        Jackson to Solanke for free? Y/N for free

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yes, for Spurs' fixtures and maby pens

