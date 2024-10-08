Havertz injury latest after withdrawal from Germany squad

Kai Havertz (£8.3m) has pulled out of the Germany squad with a knee injury.

The Arsenal attacker lasted the full 90 minutes of the Gunners’ win over Southampton on Saturday.

But “knee problems” have forced him out of Die Mannschaft’s squad.

Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches due to knee problems. Nagelsmann has called up Jonathan Burkardt to replace Havertz. 🖤❤️💛#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT 📸 DFB/ Philipp Reinhard pic.twitter.com/5X6udsGnzB — German Football (@DFB_Team_EN) October 7, 2024

According to reports, this is a long-standing issue that Havertz has been managing since before the UEFA European Championship.

That’s arguably more reassuring than a fresh injury, then. Whatever knee problem Havertz has been carrying, it hasn’t affected his game-time this season: he’s lasted 90 minutes in all seven league matches.

Arsenal are next in action in the late kick-off on Saturday 19 October when they travel to Bournemouth.

Expect some vague comments from Mikel Arteta on Havertz’s fitness in the pre-match press conference a day before the clash at the Vitality Stadium, in keeping with his previous team news updates.



