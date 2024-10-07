13
  1. Sloth is your man!
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I was guilty of Saka -> Palmer It seems every daft move indongets punished. So basically if you do the absolute opposite of me, you're onto a haul.

      1. Sloth is your man!
          34 mins ago

          * I do gets punished. Bloody spell check!

          1. Dutchy FPL
            • 1 Year
            24 mins ago

            What are your transfer plans for GW8?

            1. Sloth is your man!
                just now

                ESR -> B Johnson so avoid like the plague

        • Atimis
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          How would you rate playing Rogers next week?
          I'm somehow between:

          1. Playing Rogers and Diaz (benching Semenyo), 3 FTs before GW9
          2. Getting Bowen and Johnson (Diaz Semenyo out), 1FT before GW9

          1. Dutchy FPL
            • 1 Year
            44 mins ago

            I would go 1. Decent fixtures for Rogers and Diaz. Or are there concerns about a late return for Diaz?

            1. Atimis
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I expect him to play, I have more concerns re Rogers, Fulham can be tough at home.

        • Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          54 mins ago

          Not gone into an IB on a green in a long long time. Feels good.

        • rozzo
          • 11 Years
          14 mins ago

          Raya Fabianski
          TAA Konate Lewis Faes Greaves
          Palmer Saka Diaz Mbuemo Rogers
          Haaland Pedro Stewart

          2ft
          0.1 itb

          Have a bit of a striker problem

          A) Pedro to Delap/Raul
          B) take a hit or two and replace TAA and/or Diaz with whoever and get in Watkins/Havertz/Jackson

          Cheers

        • Stimps
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Predicting a Phil Foden mega haul vs Wolves

        • steezeless
            8 mins ago

            Chickened out of salah to saka, 43 pts, three points to a green arrow, ten hag hooked mazraoui at 45 min preventing his cs, TC saka on my experimental account, Fok this gameweek man!

            1. steezeless
                1 min ago

                Also did palmer to mbeumo last week

            2. Total Foot 5
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Neeskens rip

