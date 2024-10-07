73
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Will Haaland© be adequate City cover for their next few fixtures?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Nope, but not a scooby who else is getting the points

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Haaland, Lewis, roll the dice for the 3rd spot - probably among their cheaper midfielders.

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    As Brentford scored five against Wolves, I think they will score eight against Man United!*

    Mbuemo essential

    *the quality of posts on here

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Man U fan?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Whoosh

        1. BIGREDDOG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Yeah I’m not following at all. I don’t spend all my time on this forum 🙂

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Pickford is saving two pens next GW! He’s in, huzzah!

  3. The Mantis
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Don't like early transfers on International breaks, but have 2 FTs and thinking it's best to quickly cash in on yellow flagged 4.6M Mazraoui, and bring in either Ait-N (4.4) or Justin at 4.5, but which? Or wait??

    1. ball c
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Why rush..
      Best to wait

      1. The Mantis
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Purely to free up funds, don't have Palmer atm so need a route

  4. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Guys, what is your objective each game week?
    For me, getting more than the average points is considered good.

    1. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Getting returns from the armband guy.

  5. drughi
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Thoughts on watkins ? Keep or to expensive ? Delap, cunha, wood alot of cheaper alternatives.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I transferred him out for Havertz last week. Depends on how you use the extra funds.

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Got Carvalho last week. 1 goals and assist in last two with really nice fixtures after utd but the benching is really annoying especially with Brentford scoring 4 before he came on and scored

    Need to keep one of winks/carvalho as 5th mid and upgrade the other to Johnson etc.

    1. charlie1X
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Sch
      ade is a good presser so may operate tactically in some games. But he's a poor finisher so good chance Carvalho starts more games than he doesn't

  7. charlie1X
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Obviously tremendous upside at a 0.3m cost

    1. fplgaruda
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      What

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        About to buy Los Pollos Hermanos from Gus Fring.

  8. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    A. Zabarnyi to Lewis
    or
    B. Semenyo to B.Johnson?

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      B

  9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Time for a triple up on Spurs? Not too sure about Porro though.

    Raya
    TAA Porro Konsa
    Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland Havertz Solanke

    Matthews Semenyo Greaves THB

    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Did you watch Spurs yesterday? Only players I would consider are one of Maddi, BJ or Son when he's fit. Attacking points are shared around too much which puts me off Solanke. Think Cunha (from GW9), Raul and Wood are better picks for striker spots. Defence is just awful and you'd be relying on Porro attacking points (not guaranteed). May as well get Ait Nouri for that.

  10. Baines on Toast...
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    I really think United should be looking at Thomas Frank. Feels like an elite club coach waiting to happen, has done an incredible job over multiple years and works within a modern data-driven system of the sort which Ineos are looking to create.

    1. BIGREDDOG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I agree. He seems to be able to know which games to go for with what’s at his disposal. But obviously things change when you’ve got more resources, better players and more pressure.

      1. Baines on Toast...
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Right - I think United have historically resisted managers from smaller PL clubs but if they're considering McKenna (or even Potter - which would be a disaster) then Frank is surely far more proven. Plus appointments (and promising starts) for Maresca/Kompany should show more tolerance for managers stepping up.

    2. Make Arrows Green Again
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Whatever happens they need someone with a plan and to stick with him whilst he implements that plan, even if it takes five years. It's not like they have much to lose at this point.

    3. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yeah, he’s a good shout

      Hope they get Southgate though

      1. charlie1X
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Southgate would improve the vibe, but he's tactically so horrendous that would end up where Ole was

    4. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Agree he's top class but think he would only succeed after the new board have made more progress behind the scenes. The recruitment under ETH has been very poor. He seems to have a strong bias towards signing bang average Dutch players (or players from the Dutch league) who are not good enough for Utd to kick on. Team should be built around the likes of Mainoo & Bruno. Casemiro is stealing a living there.

      1. charlie1X
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        He's proven convincingly that Ajax wont win the PL even if they are given an invitation to take part

    5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      He lost 8 of his first 10 games at Brentford. Even when he got things together, they finished 11th in his first season. In a lower division. How long would similar be tolerated at Utd. Months? Weeks?

      Nobody can succeed at Utd, the club is broken from the top down. Pep calls the shots at City, he is no. 1. Arteta calls the shots at Arsenal, his word goes. EtH is about 8th in line when it comes to the hierarchy, same as it would be for any new manager.

      Utd is just a megacorp. Results on the pitch are incidental.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        just now

        One of the oddest and most misguided comments I've read on here. First paragraph is weird - United are never quick to sack managers. It's actually so far the other way that it's really frustrating - Ole and Ten Hag should have all gone much sooner than they did. (You're also completely ignoring the context around Frank's poor start which followed the death of one of the club's technical directors)

        Again, the situation with Pep and Arteta is actually the opposite. City and Arsenal are successful because they actually use proper data analysis when it comes to recruitment and tactics. The problem at United is that the manager has TOO MUCH power, hence why half the squad is made up of players he's coached before. The club are trying to rectify this by bringing in proper football people.

        A megacorp it may be, but that just makes results even more important. Lack of Champions League football costs millions, for example. It's in nobody's interest to finish outside the top 4 every other season.

    6. WVA
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doesn’t matter who they get with those players, mid table team now

  11. Lord of Ings
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    How’s this WC lot?
    Raya fabianski
    Gabriel Lewis RAN Myko Van den Berg
    Palmer Mbeumo Foden Dibling Johnson
    cunha Haaland Solanke

  12. vova
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Morning gents! Hope everyone had a relaxing weekend 😀

    Had an average GW but a small green arrow nonetheless... how does this team look going into the international break?

    Flekken
    TAA Gabriel Saliba
    Saka Foden Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland (C) Wood DCL

    Valdimarsson Semenyo Mykolenko Greaves

    0.3 ITB
    1 FT

    Not overly happy with DCL but don't think it's an emergency to get him out at all.

    Don't really see any obvious moves at the moment, am I missing anything or shall I roll the transfer (pending international break)?

    Thanks1

  13. Tcheco
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Choose my fate:

    A. Salah + Watkins + Havertz -----> Haaland + Wood + BJ

    B. Salah + Havertz + TAA ------> Haaland + BJ + 6.1 defender

  14. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Who to lose for Haaland. Watkins or Havertz?

    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Watkins

  15. shirtless
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Only 50 on wildcard, Haaland(c) fail like most. Can relax now though without having to tinker for two weeks! Made 0.5m in gains, avoided Muniz dropping again, plus Palmer and Mbuemo both risen post-deadline so I'm 0.8m up I think and still have 2 FTs. Nice to have it done and dusted.

  16. Qaiss
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is The Sopranos worth watching?

    1. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      100%. Great show. Dips a bit for some episodes but definitely worth watching.

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        Finished Prison Break a few weeks ago, was great but the last season was a disgrace. Other than that pretty good

        Breaking Bad is the best series I’ve ever seen and don’t think it will be beaten. Old Top Gear was good fun too. Will start watching The Sopranos this week

        1. el polako
          • 7 Years
          53 mins ago

          Have you ever seen The Wire?
          If not, put it on your list.
          For me the best show ever, for many one of the best.

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 8 Years
            just now

            The best ever,

        2. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Breaking Bad is magic. The Americans, about Russian sleeper agents in the US. Also worth a look.

          https://youtube.com/@thejenningses9618?si=TERPeD1VIqM6thI6

    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes.
      Just don’t watch it on a empty stomach, the amount of good food on the show is unbelievable.

      1. Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Shall keep that in mind!

    3. Mighty Duck
        1 hour ago

        Better Man Seeking Woman

      • PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yes. A calafiori show 😉

      • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yes. Just above Breaking Bad, and definitely below The Wire. My top 3.

      • Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        A must watch

      • The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        I thought The Baritones was much better! Huzzah!

    4. Yozzer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Hello guys . How's she looking?

      2 ft 0 itb

      Raya
      Gabriel, Lewis, Van de Ven
      Saka , Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers
      Wood, Haaland (C), N.Jackson

      Fabianski Semenyo Greaves, Mykolenko

      Initial thoughts

      A Jackson to Solanke
      B Jackson,Semenyo -> Strand, Jota
      C Jackson,Semenyo -> Cunha, Johnson

      Any thoughts appreciated

      1. Boberella
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        C stands out

        1. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thank you mate

    5. ShaunGoater123
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Fairly average week, again, but mainly down to captaining Haaland. Thinking my move will be Jackson > Solanke for free - thoughts?

      Current team:
      Flekken
      TAA / Lewis / Gabriel
      Saka / Diaz / Rogers / Mbeumo
      Havertz / Jackson / Haaland

      Fabianski / Carvalho / Mykolenko / Greaves

      3FT, 0.1 ITB

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looks good

    6. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hope y’all enjoyed that bizarre gw. Gotta brace yourselves for more in the future 🙂

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        How bizarre
        How bizarre, how bizarre

        Ooh, baby
        It's making me crazy
        Every time I look around
        Every time I look around
        Every time I look around
        It's in my face

        1. The FPL Units
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Brother Pele's in the back, sweet Zina's in the front
          Cruisin' down the freeway in the hot, hot sun
          Suddenly red-blue lights flash us from behind
          Loud voice booming, "Please, step out onto the line"
          Pele preaches words of comfort, Zina just hides her eyes
          Policeman taps his shades, "Is that a Chevy '69?"

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        All the usual players returned bar Haaland

    7. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Could we see a change to the BPS points next season based on the upcoming FPL Challenges?

      GW8 Ball Winners: 1 point per interception, tackle, and 3 ball recoveries.

      GW9 Playmakers: 2 points for key passes and crosses.

      GW10 Foul Play: 2 points for fouls won, -1 for fouls conceded.

      GW11 Accuracy: 3 points per shot on target.

    8. WVA
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Somehow I’m still ranked at 240k despite getting the captaincy wrong every week! Any changes needed here?

      Raya
      TAA Porro Robinson
      Palmer Saka Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
      Haaland Wood
      Fab Faes Greaves UiJo

    9. Bigbars
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lms you were fun!
      Safety score 37, I scored 33…. Nightmare gw… it was fun whilst it lasted, managed 7 weeks which is my best yet..

    10. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have Rogers but would like to bench him next GW. It leaves me with Semenyo, that I'm set on selling, and Diaz, who could do well vs Chelsea, tho maybe he should be moved to facilitate Semenyo upgrade. What do you think? Some options below:

      1. Diaz Semenyo to Bowen Johnson
      2. Myko Semenyo to Faes Johnson
      3. Diaz Semenyo to Foden Buonanotte

      1. The FPL Units
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        1

      2. WVA
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Diaz could also be benched v Chelsea no?

        I’d go for Bowen Johnson

    11. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice to wake up to a green arrow for a change but loads of frustration by not captaining Saka or

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Havertz

    12. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      So, it’s time to wildcard chaps after a terrible week (37 points)

      Sels
      Lewis Gabriel Van De Ven
      Kovocic Palmer Mbeumo Saka Johnson
      Wood Haaland

      Fabianski keane Cunha Ait Nouri

      Wolves have had terrible fixtures but go on an amazing run after City and are still scoring goals.
      What do you think guys?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        just now

        V nice

