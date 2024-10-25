Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 25 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Nott’m Forest
|8
|13
|+2
|WDLDW
|14th
|Leicester
|8
|9
|-2
|DDLWW
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
1 hour, 7 mins ago
Jota > Garnacho?