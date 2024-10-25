Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 25 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LEICESTER

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Nott’m Forest 8 13 +2 WDLDW 14th Leicester 8 9 -2 DDLWW

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



