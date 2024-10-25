24
24 Comments Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Woods HT

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Half Time substitution?

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 13 Years
        just now

        After his hattie yes

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Got Woods?! Doesn't have the same ring to it!

      Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Willow FT

    Open Controls
  3. Pukki Party
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Here for the Sels back to back haul

    Open Controls
  4. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    4 Minute goal for Wood

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      That’s a long goal plus celebrations hehe

      Open Controls
  5. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    A Wood hattie or brace would be spectacular.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sold him tow weeks ago for Solanke. It meant that I had to use an extra transfer to get in Palmer this week also- BAD MANAGEMENT!

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Happens. Solanke was a good pick on paper two weeks ago with Spurs fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah but I had noticed that he had been dropping quite deep in the Spurs matches that I had watched this season.

          Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Lionesses getting schooled

    Open Controls
  7. Haa-lala-land
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Leicesters starting XI looks amazing!

    Prediction 1-0 Leicester!

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ambitious!

      Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Why so pessimistic?
      3-0 or 4-1 methinks.

      Open Controls
  8. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland EO well below 200%

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      160% in top 10k if LiveFPL is right. Surprising

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Loads of people used TC already. The remainder of holders were probably planning to save it for a double gw or they would have used it first time around.

        Open Controls
        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thought more of the herd would follow the content creators.

          Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It's over 200% amongst the elite. 202 or something like that.

      Open Controls
  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do you think that going Saka Diaz to Salah Johnson over Palmer Foden was overthinking?

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Let me think about that

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Don't overthink it

        Open Controls
  10. NZREDS
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Oh what when was son flagged as injured - transfered him in!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.