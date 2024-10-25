Steve Cooper welcomes his old side to the King Power Stadium in the Gameweek 9 curtain-raiser.

Leicester City v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 20:00 BST.

The Foxes will, remarkably, move into the top half with a victory over Forest tonight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s visitors meanwhile will reach the heady heights of fifth should they emerge victorious from this East Midlands derby.

Despite the short turnaround from Monday’s win over Crystal Palace, Nuno keeps this unchanged.

There is still no Morgan Gibbs-White, who is suspension-free but plagued by an ankle injury sustained in Gameweek 7.

James Ward-Prowse, back from his own ban, is among the substitutes.

As for the hosts, Cooper makes three changes from the side that started last Saturday’s clash with Southampton.

Ricardo Pereira makes his first league start this season, in for the absent Victor Kristiansen.

Two of the substitutes that helped turn the clash at St Mary’s in Leicester’s favour are rewarded with a promotion to the side.

Harry Winks comes in for Oliver Skipp, with Abdul Fatawu ousts Bilal El Khannous.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Ricardo, Okoli, Faes, Justin, Winks, Ndidi, Buonanotte, Fatawu, Mavididi, Vardy.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno, Anderson, Domínguez, Yates, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Elanga.



