Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Manchester City and Southampton.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 26 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

SOUTHAMPTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 8 20 +10 WDDWW 19th Southampton 8 1 -12 LDLLL

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



