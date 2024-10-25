Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between Manchester City and Southampton.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 26 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
MAN CITY
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|8
|20
|+10
|WDDWW
|19th
|Southampton
|8
|1
|-12
|LDLLL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):