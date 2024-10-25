79
Sleeper October 25

Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 9

79 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sleeper

Sandwiched between European and EFL Cup action is a round of Premier League fixtures highlighted by Arsenal v Liverpool and Chelsea v Newcastle United.

Let’s look ahead to this via Sleeper’s free Pick’em predictor. As a weekly contest, it’s never too late to sign up for a game that only takes up a few minutes of your time but offers monthly and seasonal prizes.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 9 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to join our Scout league on Sleeper, with the app available on Apple and Android devices.

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 9

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league?

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

MATCHDAY 9 PICK’EM

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 9 1

With Martin Odegaard and William Saliba out plus the uncertainty over Bukayo Saka‘s availability, we’ve made the big call of saying Liverpool will win the Emirates Stadium clash. Mohamed Salah has 10 league goals from 14 league clashes against Arsenal and could feast once more.

Alongside this should be fairly straightforward victories for Manchester City, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson have nothing to fear versus Newcastle United.

The combination of an in-form Chris Wood and a strong defence makes Nottingham Forest favourites at Leicester City, with Everton v Fulham predicted to be a well-fought draw.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa’s seemingly never-ending run of good fixtures brings Bournemouth to town. Winless Crystal Palace are in trouble, so the Tottenham Hotspur trio of Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson will be confident of succeeding.

West Ham United v Manchester United is tough to call, as both sides are capable of off-days at any time. Let’s say a score draw for that one.

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Really struggling picking 2 replacements for Saka and Diaz.

    It's a decision between Palmer or Son. Then a midfielder for 7.2M or less, McNeil, Kulu, Johnson..

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Palmer/Johnson

      Open Controls
      1. DRINKWINE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        This is what I did...I considered Kulu as well though

        Open Controls
      2. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks, just either Rich and Son back it's tough to call who's going to get more minutes at spurs

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I don't think it is really. Maddison's tactical HT subbing was a huge show of faith in Kulusevski as the main man for that 8/10 role. Johnson looks pretty nailed to me. Werner obviously makes way for Son

          Open Controls
          1. The Mantis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I agree, and they're the guys in form. Flip a coin between the 2 then?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 3 Years
              51 mins ago

              Yeah its a tough call. I've been a bit of Johnson-sceptic for a while (mainly question over end product) but he's started to convince me lately. I think Kulusevski looks excellent in a more central role, but he's never going to get as many shots away as Johnson. Think I'd go for Kulu but I don't really have a strong enough preference to try push you either way

              Open Controls
    2. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Palmer + Kulusevski

      Open Controls
      1. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I was leaning to this due to the 0.5 saving over Johnson

        Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Sleeper, huh? Zzzzzzzzzzzzz!

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      mmm that's some DAMN fine coffee.

      Open Controls
  3. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Mornings, folks, here are today's remaining press conference times (in BST):

    9am - Iraola (BOU)
    9.30am - Howe (NEW)
    10.30am - Slot (LIV)
    11am - Postecoglou (TOT)
    12.30pm - Guardiola (MCI)
    1pm - O'Neil (WOL), Lopetegui (WHU)
    1.30pm - Arteta (ARS), Emery (AVL), Frank (BRE), Glasner (CRY)

    Awaiting times for ten Hag and Maresca following their fixtures last night.

    Open Controls
    1. Mumfie
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Thanks, need a Son and Jota update.

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Waiting for Arteta nonsense talk

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Just remember the code. Good injury news is bad; bad injury news is good.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Scout needs to pay close attention to Slot and watch the whole press conference and not just the injury news at the start. Lots of FPL managers, myself included, got burnt by Diaz being in the predicted line ups last weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        What stops you from watching yourself if you are that worried?

        Open Controls
    4. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      ten Hag at 1.30pm

      Open Controls
  4. Exotica
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Last 2 GW are awful for me. Need some suggestion

    Sanchez(Valdimarrson)
    Robbo Robinson Lewis Faes Mosquera(INJ)
    Salah Palmer Johnson ESR Semeyo
    Haaland DCL Delap

    1FT 1.3 M
    I was thinking abt Semeyo+Robbo->Mbuemo, Ait nouri
    or keep FT for next GW

    Open Controls
  5. Maddamotha
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Should I do Havertz, Saka > Solanke, Son/Palmer for free? Other options!?

    Open Controls
    1. Exotica
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      yess

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I would maybe look elsewhere for the FWD spot

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Avoid Solanke - doesn't look a great FPL option right now.

      Open Controls
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Which is the better option?

    A. Salah, Robbo, Lewis
    B. Son, TAA, Gvardiol
    C. Foden, TAA, Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B as there aren't any issues with mins with those picks - Robbo/Tsimikas rotation and Foden not nailed

      Open Controls
  7. Brunsvigeren
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Can I improve here with a mini wildcard? I have 5 FTs, 0.1 ITb
    Suggestions?

    Flekken
    Lewis, V. Ven, Gabriel
    Salah, Jota, Trossard, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland, Havertz

    Fabianski, Colwill, Vd. Berg, fodder

    Open Controls
    1. Brunsvigeren
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      For sure I will get rid of Trossard, and Maybe Havertz aswell

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Jota and Trossard on the chopping block

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Jota, Trossard & Havertz to Son, Johnson & Raul? Save the other 2 FTs.

      Open Controls
      1. Brunsvigeren
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That gives me 3 spurs...

        Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Thoughts on Salah over Palmer? His fixtures look great, easily (c) in GW10, just Arsenal this week...

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I think Salah is a better option than Palmer, at least for the next 4-5 gameweeks. Also, Arsenal are without Saliba this week.

      Open Controls
  9. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Solanke, Cunha or Raul? I think Evanilson the Brazilian needs to do one!

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      56 mins ago

      Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Already have him!

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Top knight!

          Open Controls
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Cunha or Strand

          Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Larsen also a decent option

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'm finding Nothankee a bit of an enigma at the moment - 7 big chances in 2 games then no shots the next 2. Little tempted to just ship him for Cunha but will probably give him another week & see; don't think I'd recommend buying him right now though.

      Raul & Cunha both great options though. I'm doing Havertz - Raul this week & will probably have both soon.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        Great fixtures both.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Yeah. Fulham's turn a bit mixed before Wolves' good ones run out, but at the moment I have slightly more confidence in Raul (and Fulham) to deliver, whereas with Wolves I think will turn things around and show they can be a pretty explosive an attack but it's not quite as evident just yet

          Open Controls
    5. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
  10. wulfrunian
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Would you start Colwill or Ait Nouri?

    Open Controls
  11. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who is more essential out of Salah or Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      For the next 4-5 gameweeks, Salah for me. Both have the form, Salah has better fixtures.

      Open Controls
  12. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel, TAA, Faes,
    Saka, Palmer, Mbuemo, McNeil, ESR,
    Haaland, DCL,

    Lis, Harwood B, Robinson, Fraser

    A) Saka to Son
    B) Saka to Foden
    C) Saka, Fraser to Foden, Wissa/Raul/Strand Larsen for -4
    D) Saka, Fraser to Johnson, Jackson for -4
    E) Saka, DCL to Son, Cunha for -4

    Open Controls
  13. Mama Murphy's chair
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Is Gundogan a starter every game?
    I liked him a few seasons ago. Hasn't done much yet, but likely to be involved in goals.

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes.
      Kovacic, Silva, Gundo will always play until KDB fit.

      Explain "likely"?
      There is now evidence he is back to his past.
      From what I saw, Bernardo is more likely than him

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        No, instead of now

        Open Controls
      2. Mama Murphy's chair
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        I was looking at odds for goal involvement this weekend. Hecwas ahead of Diaz, McNeil and Rogers. Saw him on cornets midweek.
        No, not back to his old self. Maybe I'm biased as had him in team few season back.

        Open Controls
  14. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team, right bench?

    Flekken
    TAA, Lewis, Pinnock
    Palmer, McNeil, Johnson, Mbeumo, Rogers
    (H)Haaland, Solanke
    Fbs, Havertz, Mykolenko, Ait-Nouri

    TIA

    Open Controls
  15. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Welbeck

    A. Keep & play
    B. Sell for someone like Raul or Wissa

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B if no other priorities

      Open Controls
  16. nick8070
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Henderson (Fabianski)

    TAA Robinson Porro (Harwood-Bellis Johnson)

    Gordon Mbeumo Johnson Saka (Sangare)

    DCL Haaland Watkins

    2 FT, 0.6 ITB

    I'm 0.1 short from being able to do Saka + DCL -> Palmer + Raul... any similar ideas that would work, or the best way to get Palmer/Son/Foden in while also sorting out my DEF?

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Maybe TAA out to fund Palmer & money to strengthen in later weeks or you can afford Palmer & Larsen

      Open Controls
  17. JoeSoap
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A. Diaz/Saka/TAA>Son/Palmer/RAN
    B. Diaz/Saka/Havertz>Son/Palmer/Raul
    C. Other (0.7m & 3 FTs) - assuming Son is fit

    Sels
    Lewis, Gabriel, TAA
    Rogers, Saka, Diaz, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Havertz, Wood
    Valdimarson, Semenyo, Greaves, Mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. Super John McGinn-
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  18. Super John McGinn-
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel, Lewis, Pinnock
    Palmer, Diaz, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Haaland (C), Solanke, DCL

    Fab, Semenyo, RAN, Greaves

    1 FT 2.2 ITB

    A) Diaz > Foden
    B) Diaz > Son
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am doing B albeit would like to chance Foden but have had enough of players whose minutes are at risk. He could be a nice differential.

      Open Controls
  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Start Semenyo @ Villa or VDV @ Palace?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think one of those is a very attacking midfielder, yes?

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Semenyo

      Open Controls
  20. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is Salah really the better option over Palmer over the next 4-5GWs?

    There's currently 1.7m difference, the league fixtures are pretty similar in difficulty imo and Palmer gets the extra rest with no games in Conference League

    Salah:
    ars (A)
    bha (A) EFL
    BHA (H)
    LEV (H) UCL
    AVL (H)
    sou(A)
    MAD (H) UCL
    MCI (H)

    Palmer:
    NEW (H)
    new (A) EFL
    mun (A)
    NOA (H) Not registered in Europe squad
    ARS (H)
    lei (A)
    hei (A) Not registered in Europe squad
    AVL (H)

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I could get either but went Palmer in the end , Haaland will become Salah in 1/2 gws time

      Open Controls
  21. trinzoo
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    bench one
    A) RAN
    B) Milenkovic
    C) Mazraoui

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. trinzoo
        • 10 Years
        just now

        thanks!

        Open Controls
  22. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Play
    a. Diaz vs Ars
    b. Semenyo vs Avl

    Open Controls
  23. Munich33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Would you get rid of Gabriel for Gvardiol (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Im still undecided if I should do it for free )) but I have Lewis dnot I want to double up

      Open Controls
  24. Kante Touch This
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Barnes+Diaz > Johnson+Mbuemo?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  25. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    TC still on Haaland this morning....

    Open Controls
    1. MissouriMarten
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm waivering. I know I'll end up regretting it either way!

      Open Controls
  26. Munich33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Thank you

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.