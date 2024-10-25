Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 9

Sponsored by Sleeper

Sandwiched between European and EFL Cup action is a round of Premier League fixtures highlighted by Arsenal v Liverpool and Chelsea v Newcastle United.

Let's look ahead to this via Sleeper's free Pick'em predictor.

Fantasy weekend preparations usually involve looking at imminent fixtures, so it’s useful to start guessing how Matchday 9 will unfold.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

MATCHDAY 9 PICK’EM

With Martin Odegaard and William Saliba out plus the uncertainty over Bukayo Saka‘s availability, we’ve made the big call of saying Liverpool will win the Emirates Stadium clash. Mohamed Salah has 10 league goals from 14 league clashes against Arsenal and could feast once more.

Alongside this should be fairly straightforward victories for Manchester City, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson have nothing to fear versus Newcastle United.

The combination of an in-form Chris Wood and a strong defence makes Nottingham Forest favourites at Leicester City, with Everton v Fulham predicted to be a well-fought draw.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa’s seemingly never-ending run of good fixtures brings Bournemouth to town. Winless Crystal Palace are in trouble, so the Tottenham Hotspur trio of Son Heung-min, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson will be confident of succeeding.

West Ham United v Manchester United is tough to call, as both sides are capable of off-days at any time. Let’s say a score draw for that one.



