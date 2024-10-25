82
  1. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Raya, Robertson, Saka out
    Sels, Ait Nouri, Foden in
    Racking up those price rises.

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      3 hours ago

      Seem like good moves for fantasy points too, if you’re into that sort of thing

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Building into 4/5 midfielder powerhouse

  2. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Morning all,
    Any recommended transfers this week, or roll? 2FT £2.0

    Flekken
    Gabriel, TAA, Lewis
    Saka, Johnson, Rogers, Mbeumo
    Wood, Havertz, Haaland (C)

    Fabianski, Mykolenko, ESR, Greaves

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Probably can roll if confident Saka plays. Otherwise move to Palmer?

  3. SKENG
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Saka Mbeumo Johnson Rogers Eze
    Haaland Solanke

    Fabianski Mykolenko Greaves Stewart - 4 FTs, 1.5M ITB

    I think Saka needs to go, but who for? And would you use another FT to get rid of Eze?

    I'm thinking Saka & Eze > Palmer & City mid (Savio, Gundo?).

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Transfers look good, you definately want to move on from Eze, and I have done the same Saka to Palmer move.

  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Saka & TAA to Salah & Lewis for free?

    Raya (Fab)
    TAA Robbo Gabriel (Davis Faes)
    Saka Mbeumo Johnson Rogers (Semenyo)
    Haaland Jackson Welbeck

    1. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes for me

  5. Nas
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Vardy (Forest , Ipswich)
    Palmer (Newcastle , man utd)

    Or

    Johnson (palace, villa)
    Watkins (bou, spurs)

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Jw looks good on paper

  6. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Price changes 25th October

    Rises: Virgil (6.1), Aït-Nouri (4.5)

    Falls: Havertz (8.2), Kalajdžić (4.8), Diop (4.4), Taylor (3.9)

    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Thank you. A rise for RAN who I wait for next week and a drop for Havertz who I wanted to move out. Being patient this season and it is hurting me.

      1. jack88
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        I had similar. Did quickly. This season price changes are crazy

    2. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      VVD rising before Arsenal. Where is the respect?

      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        1 Saka = 1 Respect

    3. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    4. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      FFS this Havertz price drop stings like a wasp and I’m allergic

  7. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on this fourmeium WC team?

    Flekken, 4.0
    Lewis, Aina, Ait-Nouri, Myko, H-B
    Salah, Palmer, Son, Rogers, Buonanotte
    Haaland, Wood, Strand Larsen

    1. Scratch
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      An awful lot of sacrifice to cram in 4 players. That back 7 is horrible

      1. chocolove
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Bonus for defender is horrible too, its worse than last season.
        why spend that much

    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      No for me. The Only way you should have 4 prem is by not having haaland. Then its salah palmer saka son.
      Take mbuemo for son. Upgrade myko to trent or gabriel and it looks more balanced

    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I aiming toward this

      4.5 4
      4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4
      Salah Palmer Saka Son Foden/KDB
      Raul Strand Larsen Welbeck

    4. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I think fourmemium is a viable option, forget the naysayers

      I would get a different 4.5 GK than Flekken tho, he’s pants

      I think with this setup you should also sacrifice Buonanotte to a 4.5 MID like Dibling, and just commit to playing the same 7 attackers nearly every GW. use that half mil to invest in the XI - upgrade Larsen to Raul or Wissa - or have it for flexibility in DEF eg Aina to Reece James in 2-3 weeks might be sexy

    5. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Foumeium can be fun.
      I don't like Son though. Will take a punt on Foden and then switch to Saka later on.

  8. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    What seems to be the best move this gw?

    A. Havertz > wood / raul
    B. Esr > McNeil
    C. Save ft

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol Konsa
    Salah mbeumo esr rogers
    Haaland Havertz Solanke

    Valdi soucek faes greaves

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      1 but havertz have already gone down the price so you might want to save.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Was willing to take the price drop, not concerned about that.

    2. Scratch
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Easy save

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      1 toss a coin on which one to pick out of those two though

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers, leaning towards coin toss as well.

  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    How do these look for a -4?

    Robertson, Diaz, Saka -> Van de ven, BJ, Palmer

    *Allows me to bring him Salah next GW.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Scrap the Salah part. Gonna be 0.8 short.

  10. ZimZalabim
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    I decided to bring Foden in before price rises for Saka.

    Team is

    Sanchez
    Trent, Gab, Lewis
    Foden, Diaz, Mbuemo, ESR
    Haaland(c), Jackson, Wood

    4m, Semenyo, Myko, Greaves.

    So now I have a few options

    A. Diaz and Trent to Palmer and RAN
    B. Diaz to Mcneil this week and Foden to Salah next week
    C. Save remaining 2FT and assess next week on Palmer vs Salah decision

    Any Thoughts ?

  11. Total Slotball
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Start 2

    TAA Gabriel Milenkovic

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      first 2

      I feel like this is a 0-0 maybe 1 nil either way kind of game with the injuries Arsenal have and the fact they are at home, I think they will lack attacking threat and pack the midfield, feel like its going to be a boring game low on chances.

  12. ZimZalabim
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Do you think Diaz starts this week ?

    Also are people rushing Trent out just looking at Arsenal away this week and then City in 13 and overlooking the 3 games in between that look really good for the team thats top of the league with the best def ? Two pretty good home games and Saints away

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I could see shipping TAA if it’s about restructuring to getting an extra attacking premium.

      If it’s to Gvardiol, hard pass

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yeah Diaz starts this week.

  13. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Worth a transfer for Robinson -> RAN or just play Robinson?

    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Play Robinson

  14. ran
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Mykolenko or Robinson for the starting XI?

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Go with the defensive form, Myko.

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Robinson.

  15. iberiaballer
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Start Semenyo (vs Aston Villa away) or Morgan Rogers (vs Bournemouth at home)?

    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Rogers.

    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Biggest attacking threat vs Bologna midweek

  16. Ibralicious
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Missed 2 deadlines, have 3 FT. Which one?

    A) Saka + Diaz + Saliba —> Palmer + Johnson + Gvardiol (3FT)
    B) Saka + Diaz + Saliba —> Foden + Johnson + Gvardiol (3FT)
    C) Saka + Saliba —> Foden + Gvardiol (Save FT, Play Diaz)

    Cheers!

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I'm looking at A except VdV instead of Gvardiol to help me afford Semenyo/Rogers -> Foden later.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      I did C with 2 FTs
      Will roll FT unless you have Salah

  17. FPLSuarridge
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Raya
    Gvardiol Gabriel VDB
    Palmer Johnson Mbuemo Semenyo
    Haaland Jackson Wood

    Fabianski RAN Greaves Dibling

    Bench good to go? 🙂

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I think it's VDB vs RAN
      I'll not play for CS here so RAN shall play then

  18. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Whom to bench
    A. Moreno Lei A
    B. VDB Ips H

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Tough one, B

    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Got to be B but I’m a Forest fan

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      N

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        *B

    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd play B, Leicester haven't allowed a CS so far.

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Also, Ipswich have the lowest xG in the league.

  19. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo gonna be sellable when this fixtures stiffen or are you just planning to keep?

    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      *his

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Form-dependent, long time to go until fixtures turn. But for now, he's a keep.

      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Might sell in 12.

    3. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Looks alright till GW15, reasses after that

    4. mookie
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      I suppose he is, but you'll want him back and will have to pay the extra for him. I can't see myself selling him.

      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Agree. He's nailed in my squad. It would be crazy to sell him in GW 12 against Everton with Leicester in GW 13.

  20. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    It’s come down to this, Pinnock or Collins?

  21. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    52 mins ago

    Who to replace Saka with?

    A. Son
    B. Foden
    C. Stick

    1. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It's pretty hard to ignore Stick's xGI

  22. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Solanke to cunha for free?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      nah, maybe next week

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Keep faith in Solanke

  23. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    41 mins ago

    Saka should be 9.9m by this time next week.

  24. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Didnt know Man Utd are in any European competition 🙁

    Had already brought Garnacho who now gets 90mins, argh!

  25. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which defender to bench?
    A. Robinson
    B. Faes

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Faes

    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Faes

    3. NZREDS
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Faes

    4. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Faes

  26. MOZIL
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play Van den Berg or Van de Ven this week?

    Already own Flekken

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Van De Ven

