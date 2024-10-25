Erling Haaland (£15.4m) and…? Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale are back for the late-night round-table discussion that is the Gameweek 9 Scout Squad, where Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur picks are high on the wishlist.

There is consensus about six players this week, with a further seven assets getting three votes apiece.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

In this article series, our in-house panel discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round of fixtures in isolation. So, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 9 PICKS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



