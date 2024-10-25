Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between West Ham United and Manchester United.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 27 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Man United
|8
|11
|-2
|WDLDW
|15th
|West Ham
|8
|8
|-4
|DLDWL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):