Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 9 clash between West Ham United and Manchester United.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 27 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Man United 8 11 -2 WDLDW 15th West Ham 8 8 -4 DLDWL

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



