The late kick-off sees Marco Silva revisit his former employers with his current Fulham side.

Everton’s clash with the Cottagers kicks off at 17:30 BST.

The Toffees are unchanged from their win over Ipswich Town last weekend.

That means that Jarrad Branthwaite has to be content with a place among the substitutes.

Michael Keane, impressive in the last few weeks, keeps his place alongside James Tarkowski at centre-half.

Fulham are forced into one alteration as Joachim Andersen is suspended.

Issa Diop comes in at centre-back.

Emile Smith Rowe and Andreas Pereira both start together in midfield again, meanwhile.

The form of these two sides’ frontmen is contrasting: Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t found the net in his last four games, while Raul Jimenez has delivered a return in each of the last five Gameweeks.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Mangala, Beto, O’Brien, Coleman, Lindstrom, Branthwaite, Armstrong.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Berge, Pereira, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, King, Reed, Cairney, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Wilson, Muniz, Nelson.



