  1. The Red Devil
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Adios erling braut, see you in a couple of months

  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Could do with a McNeil haul

    1. Jafooli
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yep, but that ain't gonna happen, unfortunately...

  3. Planet Head
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    I didn't know the deadline was yesterday and was gonna do Jota to Mbeumo. Bye season

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Deserved

  4. Lord of Ings
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Start Gabriel or Leif Davis next week?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone but Davis.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      davis managed to only get 2 points today even with an assist

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Mbeumo on 7.6 ppg after 9 GWs. big if but if he starts 38 matches only needs 4.6 ppg from here on out to get to 200 😯

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wish I’d been braver and capped him and saved a transfer not getting Haaland out of fear

      1. Dubem_FC
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        He's my vice. This season, all my vice have hauled when I captained Haaland.

        1. Bobkat
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Same here

  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    VINDICATED

    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      verb | clear (someone) of blame or suspicion.

  7. Ballistics
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Wow. Absolute minimum damage from no City cover.

    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Same, and that was the game to fear. Only smooth sailing from now on.

  8. AlleRed
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bring in Wissa for Delap? Delap lively off the bench, but stats aren't great and if he isn't guaranteed starts then maybe he's not a hold. Just didn't envision selling before LEI (H)

  9. Digital-Real
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Fulham vs Brentford GW10
    Jimenez and ESR owners, we will be there

  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Has there been any rumblings today as to whether Saka is going to be in the squad or not tomorrow folks???

  11. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Took the armband off mbeumo for haaland at the last minute. This game is so frustrating…

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah mental decision to captain haaland at home to saints…

      You played it safe how can you be annoyed?

      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        On paper Haaland was the obvious call but mbuemo at home is on fire. Hey ho

    2. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Never ever chance in last minut - that’s FOMO taking over

  12. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone see if Dibling was subbed due to injury?

    1. BoleynWin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He was bright when he has the ball leading into half time, nothing obvious to indicate an injury. I assumed tactical

  13. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Think a front three of Wood, Welbeck & Wissa is the way to go and use saved funds to go on holiday and get away from this nonsense game 🙂

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Raul and Cunha too, was it last week Zophar was saying cheap forwards were not worth it.

      (and I have Havertz and Solanke with Haaland.

      Mini WC was always on the cards, and it was a WC7 lol, RAn scoring hauls on the bench, 20 points last week , not been great lol

  14. Christina.
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    Haalland TC's have just themselves to blame.
    😎

    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Brave comment

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      For what, I do wonder...

      Please enlighten us with your wisdom.

    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nope, worth the risk, not disappointed

    4. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      It was going alright until Haaland started missing sitters for fun.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      True, maybe we should quit FPL 😉

    6. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      GW2 did alright 😉

  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    G2G? Give Foden 1 more gwk then bring in Son(c) for Ipswich

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Lewis Davis
    Palmer Foden Mbeumo Johnson
    Haaland Cunha Wiss

    Matthews Rogers VDV VDB

    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Any FT Davis to Ran?

  16. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Stewart back?

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Rod?

    2. The Point About It Is
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Patrick - and no he's not back yet, he is on a five-year mission to explore strange new worlds.

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Kirk(c)

  17. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    chances of DCL scoring today?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      10%

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      50/50

      Either he does, or he does not

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        No, that’s just two outcomes.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      is the sky red?

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        It actually is for me outside.

      2. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pink here. Does that mean he’ll get an assist?!

  18. Tasty Jerk
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Some Jiménez / Robinson goals and assists please

  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Evanilson and delap owners mus be in heaven 🙂

    1. Dubem_FC
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I am.

  20. Bobkat
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Still half the games to go but transfers paid off for the first time and green arrow and up 2m places. Happy day!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nice one:)

      1. Bobkat
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers! Been weeks of red arrows so enjoying this while it lasts! Haha

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Topkat

  21. JIMMY TUGGINS
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Meant to TC Haaland but missed the deadline.

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Missing the deadline paid off then!

    2. Wild Rover
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Sure you did 🙄

  22. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can DCL get some form of return, like all the other cheap ST’s?

    1. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Let’s hope so!

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Should have had a pen already

  23. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    STAY HUMBLE!!

  24. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    DCL currently on for 3 bonus 🙂

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      *2

  25. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    After triple captaining Saka against Southampton, my grin couldn’t be wider

    1. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      That's month ago. Not thirsty at all?

  26. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Very boring

  27. Agger
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    So many experienced players blowing their TC chip yikes

    1. JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could have easily hauled big time

      1. Agger
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I thought rule of thumb was waiting until DGW or TGW

    2. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Jealousy and fomo. Lol

  28. JÆKS ⭐
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any chance Son might still play tomorrow?

  29. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pickford do a Sels & release DCL early

