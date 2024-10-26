The late kick-off sees Marco Silva revisit his former employers with his current Fulham side.
Everton’s clash with the Cottagers kicks off at 17:30 BST.
The Toffees are unchanged from their win over Ipswich Town last weekend.
That means that Jarrad Branthwaite has to be content with a place among the substitutes.
Michael Keane, impressive in the last few weeks, keeps his place alongside James Tarkowski at centre-half.
Fulham are forced into one alteration as Joachim Andersen is suspended.
Issa Diop comes in at centre-back.
Emile Smith Rowe and Andreas Pereira both start together in midfield again, meanwhile.
The form of these two sides’ frontmen is contrasting: Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t found the net in his last four games, while Raul Jimenez has delivered a return in each of the last five Gameweeks.
LINE-UPS
Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Mangala, Beto, O’Brien, Coleman, Lindstrom, Branthwaite, Armstrong.
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Diop, Robinson, Berge, Pereira, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez.
Subs: Benda, King, Reed, Cairney, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Wilson, Muniz, Nelson.
39 mins ago
Adios erling braut, see you in a couple of months