Fantasy EFL Gameweek 12: Best of the contribution points

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 12 has been a rollercoaster so far, with many exciting results and impacts on both real-world football as well as Fantasy.

Most teams are done for this Gameweek but there are six League One and two League Two sides playing their second game of Gameweek 12 on Tuesday.

Below, we’ve highlighted the best performers who top the contribution tables so far in terms of interceptions (+2 for mids), blocks (+1 every two for defenders), clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and shots on target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from the beginning of the season up to now.

Don’t panic if you’ve not started yet: there are still 27 Gameweeks to go (including seven doubles and one treble) and plenty of chances to win monthly prizes as well as the whole game – so sign up here!

Best of Contribution Points: Impressive Interceptions

Championship

George Saville (M) has dominated in interceptions all season and continues to lead the Championship with 24 so far. This has helped the Lions midfielder to his total of 77 Fantasy points.

Sheffield Wednesday are the top team for interceptions in the Championship with a huge 136 in just 12 league games. The Owls have sat around the mid-table mark after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

League One

Ethan Erhahon (M) is the top interception-maker in League One, with the Lincoln City midfielder racking up 23 to date. When playing full minutes, he has only had one game this season without at least one interception.

Bristol Rovers continue to have the highest interception total in the EFL, with the Gas amassing an incredible 174.

League Two

Dean Campbell (M) is the midfielder with the highest number of interceptions in League Two – the Barrow man has registered 22 interceptions up to Gameweek 12.



Cheltenham Town are the clear leaders from a team perspective, with the side managing 160 interceptions. This is 22 more than second-placed Port Vale.

Best of Contribution Points: Brilliant Blocks

Championship

Lewis Gibson (D) continues to be the defender with the best shot-blocking record in the Championship, sitting on 17.

Plymouth Argyle are helped to the top of this list by Gibson – they have a total of 65 this season to lead the Championship. This has helped them remain competitive despite having the highest xG conceded total in the division.

League One

Mansfield Town’s Adedeji Oshilaja (D) tops the leaderboard for this metric once again, with the defender racking up 20 blocks of his own. This is six more than any other League One player.



Peterborough United have the most blocks from a team perspective, with the defensively vulnerable Posh picking up 55 this season.

League Two

Mickey Demetriou (D) and Cameron McJannet (D) are two defenders who have contributed at a high rate defensively this season. They both tie with 22 blocks apiece to lead League Two.

Grimsby Town narrowly head the team table with 68 total blocks. They have been elite in this metric all season due to the high offensive pressure that they allow other sides to impose.

Best of Contribution Points: Cracking Clearances

Championship

Queen’s Park Rangers pair Jimmy Dunne (D) and Steve Cook (D) have 69 clearances each to lead the Championship in the metric. The defensive pair have been excellent in some matches but the R’s sit 23rd in the division standings.



Unsurprisingly, QPR are the top clearance-making team in the Championship. They have been elite even outside of their defensive duo, racking up a total of 317 clearances this season. They have managed this impressive number in just 12 matches.

League One

Emmanuel Fernandez (D) has consistently been the top clearance-maker in League One, racking up a massive 88 to date. The Posh defender registered 10 more (+3) in his Gameweek 12 fixture alongside four tackles (+2).



Bristol Rovers have been amongst the top sides in the division in most defensive metrics all season, and there is no exception this week. The Gas have made 362 clearances, a number that continues to skyrocket on a weekly basis.

League Two

The most consistent name on this weekly feature, Anthony O’Connor (D), is once again atop the clearance charts for League Two. He now has an incredible 139 this season to tower above the competition and is expected to build on this highly impressive stat.



To no surprise, Harrogate Town remain as the leaders for clearances in the division. The whole team has been solid in this metric, with the squad racking up an incredible total of 492. They would be top five in the division even without the contributions of their defensive savant in O’Connor!

Best of Contribution Points: Superb Shots on Target

Championship

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) finally makes an appearance on this list in light of his incredible offensive play recently. He has 15 shots on target this season to lead the Championship, registering four efforts on target and three goals in his last two league fixtures.

Leeds United are again the division leaders from a club perspective. The Whites have had 63 such efforts this season, demonstrating their consistently high offensive pressure that they impose on their opponents.

League One

Kwame Poku (M) has been elite this season, and he has become the focal point of the Posh attack with 17 shots on target. That tally is a League One best. He has converted at a high rate, with the versatile attacker managing seven goals so far.



Barnsley have been highly impressive offensively this season, now sitting on a division-leading 67 shots on target. They registered 15 of these in their last two league fixtures and have scored two goals in each of their last three games.

League Two

Andy Cook (F) leads the EFL with a massive 23 shots on target this season. He is another player in solid form – the 34-year-old has taken two or more shots on target in four of his last five games. This has resulted in four goals during this stretch.



Doncaster Rovers and Notts County have 68 shots on target each to lead the division in this metric. They have both been incredible offensively in 2024/25, and are expected to continue their high-level attacking play going forward.



