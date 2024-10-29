FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 9

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 9, when over 300,000 managers triple-captained Erling Haaland (£15.4m) against the bottom team in the league. Yet he banked fewer captaincy points than those who gave their armband to Bryan Mbeumo (£7.7m), Cole Palmer (£11.0m) or Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) without using a chip.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Chris Lee leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now 22nd in the current world rankings after playing his Free Hit.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Zlatko Omanović has regained the top spot in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having previously been there after Gameweek 6. The team is now 907th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Dave Dolman (Derby Dreamers) leads for a second week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Andy Whiteley, Turtle Bear and Hiroyuki Mori in League 6 and Zlatko Omanović in League 7 have all won their first nine matches, just like six managers in League 8, seven in League 9 and one in League 10.

Andy has risen to 1,376th overall, Turtle came 8,353rd last season and Hiroyuki has had three top 7k finishes.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 9 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 49 after hits, with 103 teams to be removed.

It means that 1,051 are going through to Gameweek 10. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

The highest Gameweek scorer is Zhiren Boey, thanks to double-digit hauls from Mbeumo, Palmer and Chris Wood (£6.4m), together with contributions of five or more points from all of his players except Noussair Mazraoui (£4.6m).

MODS & CONS

George Gavin leads for a fourth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney has reached the summit of FFScout Family‘s mini-league. He came 5,752nd in 2016/17.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Alex Lau (_Freddo) leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and is 1,929th overall. He was 142nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 8 update.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

He’s also ahead for a second successive week and third time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa has taken the lead in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7), rising to 1,529th overall having been helped by hauls from Mbeumo, Wood, Salah and captain Palmer. He came 5,208th in 2013/14 and 425th in 2021/22.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables is still number one in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) after captaining Mbeumo. It’s his third pole position of this season

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Paul Mahoney leads for a fifth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). He is 850th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

It’s a second successive week on top for Abinav C in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf), placed 3,645th overall. He is 6th in our Live Hall of Fame and 77th in our Career Hall of Fame.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson has regained the lead in Simon March’s FPL Champions League, previously leading between Gameweeks 2 and 5.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Jamie McComb (Mince n Tatties) sets the pace for a second week in my Opening Day League and rises to 5,595th overall. He is 638th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Mark Glenister is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and rises to 5,255th worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Charles Richter is up to first place in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league. He is 730th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame. However, the Scout community team (Scout PFT) has fallen to a new low of 208th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Hurtta Saksipotku leads for the fourth successive week and fifth time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs), rising to 68th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

