FanTeam: Big Pick 6 offers prizes for Gameweek 10

When there are 10 clubs to select Big Pick 6 players from, there’s a natural urge to spread out these half-dozen spots. But sometimes the rewards are bigger if you confidently go ‘all-in’ on a couple of sides instead, where a maximum of three per team is allowed.

This FanTeam game has no budgetary restrictions, where a £2 entry fee could end with a share of the £10,000 prize pool.

From a selection of top-flight meetings, you can pick any six players.

How they gain (or lose) points is extremely similar to Fantasy Premier League (FPL). Rewards for things like goals, assists and clean sheets but sanctions for penalty misses and own goals. As shown by FanTeam’s scoring matrix, there’s also a punishment for stacking multiple defensive shut-outs from the same club.

Using an unlimited budget, players can come from any on-field position. The only barrier is limiting yourself to no more than three per team.

Gameweek 10 stacking options

Saturday’s contest is incredibly easy to enter and is an additional way to enjoy the afternoon matches:

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Southampton v Everton

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion

Ipswich Town v Leicester City

If you opt for the ‘all-in’ approach, it’s a tricky set of generally even-looking fixtures. However, here are a few teams that might be worth stacking up on.

MANCHESTER CITY

Although Bournemouth have just beaten Arsenal and drawn at Aston Villa, the champions have won all 14 of these Premier League meetings. This includes recent 6-1, 4-0 and 4-1 thrashings.

By his usual high standards, Erling Haaland is having a rough time. Yet we know he’s capable of exploding at any time, just like Phil Foden. The latter has started this campaign very slowly but is on a four-match scoring streak versus the Cherries.

As for Rico Lewis, the injury situation that worsened last night means this inverted full-back “is the only player we cannot rest”, according to Pep Guardiola. Josko Gvardiol received treatment after the match, making Lewis a safer option.

LIVERPOOL

The task for Liverpool is by no means easy. Second face sixth at Anfield, though the visitors could still be without captain centre-back Lewis Dunk.

Fantasy owners have received six double-digit scores in nine matches from Mohamed Salah, whilst the unpredictable Darwin Nunez has a free run at the centre-forward role in Diogo Jota’s absence. Usually frustrating to own, a one-off game like FanTeam Big Pick 6 may be the best way to experience the Uruguayan.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold needs little introduction. He’s part of the tightest backline so far and always racks up some of the league’s leading creative statistics.

LEICESTER CITY

Two promoted sides collide at Portman Road but hosts Ipswich have an injury-hit defence that’s conceded 12 goals in four matches. Therefore Jamie Vardy has a strong chance of scoring in his third consecutive match.

Also doing well is Facundo Buonanotte. On loan from Brighton, the midfielder has netted twice in three games and actually beats Vardy for shots (17 v 11).

Full-back James Justin scored a brace at Arsenal in Gameweek 6 and is one of the best in his position for shots inside the box (seven).

