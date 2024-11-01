Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Double Gameweek 13 teams

Thank you for all your responses ahead of Double Gameweek 13, where 22 of 24 Championship clubs will play twice! While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we loved checking them out and analysing, here are a few of our favourites.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more on the EFL website and Fantasy Football Scout.

@teamslikerufc

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager has opted for a unique strategy this week, opting for one single Gameweek player and club pick in Wycombe Wanderers. The Chairboys shout stood out to us and we love the boldness! Matt Bloomfield’s side are currently enjoying a ten-match unbeaten run in League One and will travel to Stockport County. The Hatters secured a strong 4-1 victory over Reading last time out, but have been inconsistent in their last five league matches. Nonetheless, they’ve only misfired once this season, and a Chairboys clean sheet wipe looks likely.

Between the sticks, Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson (G) is selected, totalling 60 points in 12 appearances, despite only three clean sheets (+15). With fixtures against Derby County (H) and Blackburn Rovers (A), save points look likely. In defence, Dennis Cirkin (D) wears the armband – this is a bold but great shout. The Black Cats are on a superior run at the top of the table, and with 98 points on Fantasy EFL, he’s near-nailed a haul. With one goal (+7) and three assists (+9) this season, Cirkin is a great captaincy shout. Both Pascal Struijk (D) and Luke O’Nien (M) are also good options, as noted in our Scout Picks.

Finally, Borja Sainz (F) dons the vice-captain armband which is unquestionable but what caught our attention was the Norwich City club pick. The upside of 22 points for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side is tempting, and we agree that double-digits are on the cards. However, facing the high-flying Cardiff City who are unbeaten in five could end in a shock result.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

The immediate standout is Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty (M), who although is a great pick, is suspended for the Hatters’ first match against WBA (H). Although he’s amassed 84 points on Fantasy EFL, making 19 interceptions (+38) and making 40 key passes (+20) – the most on the game, we’d look elsewhere in midfield. Furthermore, Josh Brownhill (M) of Burnley loses his appeal, with only one fixture against Millwall (A). The Clarets captain has five goals and two assists in 12 appearances, but is unlikely to haul – we’re expecting a cagey affair at The Den, with both teams struggling for goals recently.

All the best for Double Gameweek 13!

@29_ChristosLiam

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager has gone all out on Double Gameweek assets, which earns a green tick from us. The standout between the sticks is Jamie Cumming (G), who is a unique pick for this Gameweek. The 25-year-old is only selected by 0.5% of managers, despite being in the top ten highest-scoring goalkeepers. The U’s have two home fixtures in Double Gameweek 13, and all three clean sheets have come at The Kassam Stadium. We’d expect save points in both matches, even if clean sheets are wiped. Despite only keeping four clean sheets, Ben Cabango (D) of Swansea City has been a defensive stalwart, nailing 80 points in 12 appearances. We’re not huge fans of the Swans’ fixtures, but averaging 6.7 points, we’re advocates for the defensive duo.

Elsewhere, Jack Rudoni (M) of Coventry City captains the side, an excellent outside shout. With only 2.7% ownership, the 23-year-old has secured 73 points on Fantasy EFL. The midfielder has scored one goal and provided four assists in 12 appearances, alongside 27 key passes. With fixtures against Middlesbrough (A) and Derby County (H), we’re expecting more returns for Rudoni.

In the same clash, Hayden Hackney (M) of Boro is a reliable midfield pick with two goals, 14 interceptions, and no blanks since Gameweek 6. His upcoming fixture, including an away tie against QPR, makes him a solid choice. Finally, while his upcoming fixtures are challenging, George Saville‘s (M) interception prowess (23) could make him a valuable asset. With Burnley (H) and Leeds (H) likely to dominate possession, the Northern Ireland international could rack up more interceptions.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Oxford United’s unbeaten home record and your partnership with Jamie Cumming makes sense. However, we feel other options offer greater potential. We have no doubt Des Buckingham’s side could beat Swansea, but we doubt it’ll be a goal fest. Therefore, we only envision seven points. Moreover, the Tigers have shown moments of promise on the road, and we expect a draw. For these reasons, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers, with their promising home fixtures, are our strongest club pick recommendations. All the best with your final decisions!

@SHXO26

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

The team’s unexpected choice of Junior Firpo as captain for Double Gameweek 13 immediately caught our attention. While Struijk has been generating buzz at 8.6%, Firpo’s ownership has dipped to 7.7%, offering a potential differential pick. The Dominican Republic international’s recent return from suspension and his impressive stats of six clean sheets, one goal, and three assists in just 11 appearances make him a tempting option. Coupled with Leeds United’s favourable fixtures, Firpo’s selection, especially as captain, could be a masterstroke. The team’s solid defensive line, further bolstered by Cirkin and Cabango, adds to the appeal of this intriguing strategy.

It’s the first time we’ve seen Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) selected in this RMT. The 24-year-old has one goal and four assists in 12 appearances for Michael Carrick’s side and has returned 16 points in his last two outings. Last time out, Azaz scored and took two shots on target in Boro’s 3-3 draw away at Norwich. With fixtures against Coventry (H) and QPR (A), Azaz has a good chance of returning double digits across the double.

Overall, this team looks really solid, with a good mix of differentials and statement picks.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

While George Saville (M) is a solid choice for vice-captain, we believe Cirkin (D) or Sainz (F) offer greater potential. More importantly, the Hull City club pick raised eyebrows. Though their matches against Portsmouth (H) and Oxford (A) seem promising, a deeper analysis reveals potential challenges. Portsmouth, despite recent losses, have shown strength on the road throughout the season. Oxford, while unbeaten at home, haven’t been prolific. Considering the overall landscape of fixtures this week, we recommend exploring other clubs with stronger home and away match-ups. Either way, the final decision lies with you. All the best Scott!



