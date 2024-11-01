20
  1. ran
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    henderson
    taa, myko, porro
    esr, salah, mcneil, mbeumo
    haaland, wissa, wood

    2ft, 2.8m

    team gtg?

    missed the opportunity to get ran for taa and palmer for mcneil due to price changes. 0.1m short now.

    reckon taa and mcneil gets more points than ran and palmer this week?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Ran out of time to get RAN RAN?
      If it's any consolation feels like I'm always £0.1M short of my ideal transfer most weeks, every season.

    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Yes. Trent have decent fixtures for the next 3

  2. jack88
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Sell Gabriel, wood or bench them.. ( play myko+ semenyo)

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Start them and rely on auto-subs.

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      wood will be fine

  3. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    City have a lot of injuries, I was set on bringing Gvardiol in this GW but now I'm having my doubts... are their injuries that bad and how will it affect them?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      They will only win 2-0 instead of 4-0!

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Just look at the predicted lineup, does that look like a XI that can't score at least 2 goals against any team that isn't Arsenal atm?

    3. Branch Warren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldnt bring him but I wouldnt sell him either

  4. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    Start Rogers (BRE) or ESR (tot) this week?

    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You have their fixtures the wrong way around. ESR the better option this week but both could do well.

  5. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Start rogers or do rogers to iwobi for free?
    Or better to do solanke to wissa for free?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would roll based on those options.

  6. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Will u sell son and solanke to salah and archer for -4?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Where are you ranked?

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Repost. What seems to be the best option here?

    a. gabriel/ konsa > Ran
    b. solanke > cunha/ wissa
    c. both for a hit
    d. something else?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol Konsa
    Salah mbeumo esr rogers
    Haaland Solanke wood

    Valdi soucek faes greaves

    1ft, 2.2m itb

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      D is up for you to decide.

      From your options just B for me.

