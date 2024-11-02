Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Fulham and Brentford.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 4 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Brentford 9 13 0 LDWLW 10th Fulham 9 12 0 WWLLD

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



