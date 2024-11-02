Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Fulham and Brentford.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 4 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Brentford
|9
|13
|0
|LDWLW
|10th
|Fulham
|9
|12
|0
|WWLLD
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):