Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Ipswich Town and Leicester City.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Leicester
|9
|9
|-4
|DLWWL
|18th
|Ipswich
|9
|4
|-11
|DDLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):