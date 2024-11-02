Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Leicester 9 9 -4 DLWWL 18th Ipswich 9 4 -11 DDLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



