Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Liverpool
|9
|22
|+12
|WWWWD
|6th
|Brighton
|9
|16
|+4
|DLWWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):