Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Liverpool 9 22 +12 WWWWD 6th Brighton 9 16 +4 DLWWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



