Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 3 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|9
|17
|+8
|WWDLW
|14th
|Man United
|9
|11
|-3
|DLDWL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):