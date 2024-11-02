Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 3 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Chelsea 9 17 +8 WWDLW 14th Man United 9 11 -3 DLDWL

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



