Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 2 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Arsenal
|9
|18
|+7
|DWWLD
|12th
|Newcastle
|9
|12
|-1
|LDDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):