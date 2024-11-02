Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Arsenal 9 18 +7 DWWLD 12th Newcastle 9 12 -1 LDDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



