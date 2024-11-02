Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Southampton and Everton.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Everton
|9
|9
|-6
|DWDWD
|20th
|Southampton
|9
|1
|-13
|DLLLL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):