Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Southampton and Everton.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Everton 9 9 -6 DWDWD 20th Southampton 9 1 -13 DLLLL

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



