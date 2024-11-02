Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 3 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Aston Villa
|9
|18
|+5
|WDDWD
|8th
|Tottenham
|9
|13
|+8
|WWLWL
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):