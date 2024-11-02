Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 2 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WOLVES

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th Crystal Palace 9 6 -5 DLLLW 19th Wolves 9 2 -13 LLLLD

Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



