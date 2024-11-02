Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 10 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 2 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WOLVES
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Crystal Palace
|9
|6
|-5
|DLLLW
|19th
|Wolves
|9
|2
|-13
|LLLLD
Over their last six matches, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):