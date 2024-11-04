Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening at Craven Cottage.

Kick-off for Fulham and Brentford is at 20:00 GMT.

Fulham, who sit one place and one point below their opponents, make two changes from last week’s draw at Everton.

Joachim Andersen is back from suspension and replaces Issa Diop, while Reiss Nelson comes in for Adama Traore on the wing.

Both Diop and Adama drop to the bench.

Brentford are unchanged from their last Premier League match, with key players such as Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in the starting XI.

That means Kristoffer Ajer misses out once again.

Five players on show tonight have double-digit ownerships in FPL: Mbeumo (41.3%), Emile Smith Rowe (26.7%), Antonee Robinson (15.4%), Mark Flekken (12.3%) and Raul Jimenez (11.2%), all of whom start.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Pereira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Iwobi, Raul

Subs: Benda, Castagne, Diop, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Muniz

Brentford XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Roerslev, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Jensen, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Maghoma



