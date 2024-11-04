65
  1. Dakers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Quite impressed to have five players in this game, and that goal involve none of them! 😆

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Anti-FPL team?

      1. Dakers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Flekken, Robinson, ESR, Mbeumo, Jimenez!

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      7rjngs, quickly! Outstanding management!

    3. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      just now

      that is impressive!

    4. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      This is the way

  2. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Assist?

  3. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Norgaard A

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thankee

  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Here's an idea..what if the real Cartel are those who operate FPL Review and are able to cunningly manipulate the "solves" to their own dastardly ends ?

  5. JBG
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Has to be the most useless goal FPL wise tonight?

  6. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Raul swing

  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Robinson cleanie gone and no involvement from Mbeumo absolute nightmare gw

