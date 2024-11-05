Fantasy EFL: FA Cup round one notable scores and fixtures

Double Gameweek 13 is off to a fiery start, with 34 goals already scored in just 12 matches! Fantasy EFL managers are eagerly anticipating the second wave of fixtures, as 22 of the 24 Championship clubs are set to take to the field on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, four League One clubs will be in action on Tuesday night, following the first round of action in the FA Cup.

The magic of the FA Cup is alive and well! This weekend’s first round saw a thrilling mix of giant-killings and dominant displays. Non-league clubs caused major upsets, sending several EFL teams packing. Let’s recap the most surprising results and look ahead to the second round.

TAMWORTH 1 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0

Friday night got off to a thriller, as non-league Tamworth defeated League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town.

In a historic upset, the National League outfit triumphed at The Lamb Ground. Tom Tonks’ powerful throw-in caught Huddersfield’s Chris Maxwell (G) off guard, resulting in a bizarre own goal that sealed the Lambs victory.

Michael Duff selected a strong starting XI for the Terriers, with Matthew Pearson (D), Ben Wiles (M), and Bojan Radulovic (F) among the key players. However, despite their recent impressive form, including three wins in their last four League One matches, Huddersfield struggled to assert their dominance. The visitors rarely threatened the home goal and failed to showcase the authority expected of a team on a positive run.

The Terriers will have to dust off the cobwebs when they face Crawley Town (A) in GW14.

NORTHAMPTON TOWN 1 KETTERING TOWN 2

The Cobblers have struggled in League One this season, sitting 18th with 15 points. Their woes were compiled by losing 1-2 to the Southern League Premier Central leaders in this derby.

Jon Brady fielded a strong side, including captain Jon Guthrie (D), Cameron McGeehan (M), Tariqe Fosu (F). The hosts took the lead in the first-half courtesy of an own-goal through Fosu’s cross. However, the visitors dug deep and found an equaliser in the second-half.

Former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger headed home the winner in the 92nd-minute, sending the away end into pandemonium in E-T.

Brady’s side will have to bounce back following their shock derby defeat with a tricky test away at St. Andrew’s. The Cobblers are set to take on high-flying Birmingham City on Saturday.

CREWE ALEXANDRA 0 DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE 1

The Railwaymen were involved in another surprising loss at The Mornflake Stadium, losing 0-1 to the National League visitors.

Lee Bell selected a strong Crewe side, hoping to capitalise on their impressive League Two form. Key players like Filip Marschall (G), FEFL hero Mickey Demetriou (D) and Shilow Tracey (F), who has netted four goals in 11 games, were included in the starting line-up.

Nevertheless, the Daggers secured a giant win, threatening throughout the match with 10 shots [and 3 on target], calling Marschall into some vital saves. However, Dagenham’s Josh Umerah was taken down in the box trying to round Crewe’s number one, resulting in a penalty. Dion Pereira fired home from the penalty-spot to send the Daggers through to the second round.

Crewe travel to second-placed Walsall on Saturday, who are unbeaten in five matches [all comps].

GRIMSBY TOWN 0 WEALDSTONE 1

One of the more entertaining games of the weekend, National League’s Wealdstone secured an impressive away victory at Blundell Park.

David Artell’s side looked strong on paper, featuring the likes of Harvey Rodgers (D), Cameron McJannett (D) and Danny Rose (F). Most notably, Rose has three goals and one assist this season in 13 matches for the Mariners.

The Stones found themselves on the back foot from the offset. They narrowly avoided conceding an early goal when Grimsby’s Rose forced a goal-line clearance. The Mariners were given a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 10th minute, but Justin Obikwu’s (F) penalty hit the post. The hosts continued to press forward but couldn’t find a second.

However, Wealdstone took advantage of a defensive error by Grimsby. Alex Reid pounced on the loose ball and scored past Jordan Wright (G) to secure their place in the next round.

The Mariners travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, who beat rivals MK Dons (A) 0-2 in a memorable FA Cup win.

TRANMERE ROVERS 1 OLDHAM ATHLETIC 2

Another National League masterclass, as the Latics defeated Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Nigel Adkin’s rotated the Superwhites but some key personnel did start, including Luke McGee (G), Tom Davies (D) and Connor Jennings (F).

Oldham Athletic, despite conceding an early goal, fought back to defeat Tranmere Rovers. A disallowed goal and a first-half equaliser from James Norwood set the stage for a dramatic second half. Substitute Jesurun Uchegbulam’s stunning chip secured the victory for the National League side, knocking out their League Two opponents.

Adkins’s Tranmere, winless in three, next host Newport County on Saturday at Prenton Park. The Exiles are also coming off a 2-4 FA Cup loss to Peterborough United.

SECOND-ROUND TIES

Here is a table of all the Second Round matches. These ties are set to be played between Friday November 29 – Monday 2 December 2024. This coincides with GW17 of Fantasy EFL but won’t interfere with the calendar. All kick-off dates/times are yet to be announced, but will be published in due course.