There are plenty of price changes happening ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Otherwise, the FPL Price Changes widget on the sidebar and in the article below will detail the latest risers and fallers.
|Date
|Player
|Club
|Price
|Change
|06/11
|Mbeumo
|BRE
|7.9
|+0.1
|06/11
|Solanke
|TOT
|7.7
|+0.1
|06/11
|Cunha
|WOL
|6.7
|+0.1
|06/11
|Martinelli
|ARS
|6.9
|-0.1
|06/11
|Stewart
|SOU
|4.5
|-0.1
|06/11
|Zirkzee
|MUN
|6.6
|-0.1
|06/11
|Mee
|BRE
|4.2
|-0.1
|06/11
|Ogbene
|IPS
|4.9
|-0.1
|05/11
|Luis Díaz
|LIV
|7.7
|-0.1
|05/11
|Aina
|NFO
|4.7
|+0.1
|05/11
|Robertson
|LIV
|5.9
|-0.1
|05/11
|Jørgensen
|CHE
|4.2
|-0.1
|05/11
|Reguilón
|TOT
|4.2
|-0.1
|05/11
|Sessegnon
|FUL
|4.2
|-0.1
|05/11
|Bayindir
|MUN
|4.3
|-0.1
