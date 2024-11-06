There are plenty of price changes happening ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Date Player Club Price Change 06/11 Mbeumo BRE 7.9 +0.1 06/11 Solanke TOT 7.7 +0.1 06/11 Cunha WOL 6.7 +0.1 06/11 Martinelli ARS 6.9 -0.1 06/11 Stewart SOU 4.5 -0.1 06/11 Zirkzee MUN 6.6 -0.1 06/11 Mee BRE 4.2 -0.1 06/11 Ogbene IPS 4.9 -0.1 05/11 Luis Díaz LIV 7.7 -0.1 05/11 Aina NFO 4.7 +0.1 05/11 Robertson LIV 5.9 -0.1 05/11 Jørgensen CHE 4.2 -0.1 05/11 Reguilón TOT 4.2 -0.1 05/11 Sessegnon FUL 4.2 -0.1 05/11 Bayindir MUN 4.3 -0.1



