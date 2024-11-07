86
Scout Squad November 7

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 11

86 Comments
Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale are back for the undercard to Friday’s Scout Picks: the Gameweek 11 Scout Squad.

There is consensus about seven players this week, with a further four assets getting three votes apiece.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Scout Squad Gameweek 4

In this article series, our in-house panel discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for the upcoming round of fixtures in isolation. Therefore, there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make Friday’s Scout Picks.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 11 PICKS

 

1



1

  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    That's what they said!

    Open Controls
  2. Tim2012
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Raul to

    A) Solanke
    B) Cunha
    C) Isak
    D) save transfer

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Captain Mal
        1 min ago

        D

        Open Controls
    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Noah’s Ark sinking.

      Open Controls
    5. user.n
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Can you pick 2 for WC?
      1. Isak
      2. Jackson
      3. Solanke
      4. Gakpo

      Open Controls
      1. Besaid_Auroch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        1 and 2

        Open Controls
        1. user.n
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        do you have an 8th attacker? jackson will get a yellow soon. not interested in gakpo unless diaz gets an injury

        Open Controls
        1. user.n
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Welbeck

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Isak and then 1 of jackson/solanke.

            Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        1,2

        Open Controls
        1. user.n
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Thanks guys

          Open Controls
      4. Captain Mal
          1 min ago

          1 and 2

          Open Controls
      5. Besaid_Auroch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Is Rico Lewis too risky now?

        Open Controls
        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          I doubt he is worth 5mil. I'd go Hall over him.

          Open Controls
      6. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        United not looking great

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          watching this and United all season, Amorim will need some quality in the final third, ie someone who can find a pass; surely bruno has to play in the front 3 no?

          Open Controls
          1. user.n
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            For sure

            Open Controls
          2. HelmutCool
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            I hope Paok is better than I thought.
            Because united beek unimpressive.

            Open Controls
            1. Supersonic_
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Worrying. I've come to terms that we're mid table at best right now. That being said, this is horrendous.

              Open Controls
      7. Buck The Trent
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Is Son worth to get for -4? Will cap

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          If you're really capping, yes.

          Open Controls
      8. Meta12345
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Play rogers away to liverpool or Colwill home to arsenal?

          Open Controls
          1. Meta12345
              32 mins ago

              First to 3 wins it

              Open Controls
            • Besaid_Auroch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              32 mins ago

              Rogers every time for me.

              Open Controls
            • F4L
              • 9 Years
              31 mins ago

              rogers

              Open Controls
            • The Knights Template
              • 11 Years
              28 mins ago

              First to 33, first to 33!

              Open Controls
            • Captain Mal
                6 mins ago

                Rogers

                Open Controls
              • Hantakun
                • 14 Years
                3 mins ago

                I’m playing Colwill and benching Rogers, but this is more due to weak defensive options this gw.

                Open Controls
            • PartyTime
              • 3 Years
              59 mins ago

              Any fellow TC owner. When do you infend on using it?

              Open Controls
              1. HelmutCool
                • 2 Years
                13 mins ago

                Moat likely one of the few doublegameweeks coming. Were they 26,29? Most likely ones.

                Open Controls
              2. user.n
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Double gameweek like always

                Open Controls
              3. mookie
                • 11 Years
                2 mins ago

                Now that Trump won the election and the climate apocalypse is upon us, there should be some postponed games during the winter.

                Open Controls
            • Count of Monte Hristo
              • 11 Years
              54 mins ago

              Got a horrible lineup this week, anything worth -4 here?

              12.1 ITB

              Raya

              Mazraoui TAA Digne

              Palmer Rogers Semenyo Mbeumo

              Cunha Havertz DCL

              Open Controls
              1. David Parkinson
                • 2 Years
                21 mins ago

                Havertz to Solanke might clear the hurdle, but Kai is good for fixtures soon so just ride it out.

                Open Controls
                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks mate

                  Open Controls
              2. Captain Mal
                  5 mins ago

                  Ideally you'd want to bench Rogers, but other than that it looks fine, no reason to take a hit

                  Open Controls
                • Boberella
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  12.1m itb?!
                  5th mid to Salah and bench DCL before selling him next week

                  Open Controls
              3. mookie
                • 11 Years
                50 mins ago

                Well, after that half, the thought of getting an United player has been erased from my head. What a waste of 45 minutes.

                Open Controls
                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Same players, is the issue.

                  Open Controls
              4. user.n
                • 7 Years
                50 mins ago

                Dcl to someone

                Open Controls
                1. user.n
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Error

                  Open Controls
                  1. David Parkinson
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    ...to anyone?

                    Open Controls
                2. Captain Mal
                    just now

                    I'd give him one more, West Ham look really bad right now

                    Open Controls
                3. F4L
                  • 9 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Chelsea do you have no mercy

                  Open Controls
                4. Mark Colonel
                  • 3 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  Any advice here ? Tempting to go as it is ( Luis Diaz out after internation break )

                  My team 3-4-3 -> 2 free transfers -> 0,4 in bank -> Overall 2kk

                  Sanchez ( Fabian )
                  TAA - Ait Nouri - Lewis ( Mykolenko - Greaves )
                  Palmer - Mbuemo - Luis Diaz - Garnacho ( Dibling )
                  Haaland - Solanke - Jackson

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Huzzah!

                    Open Controls
                5. Tsparkes10
                  • 6 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Lost on what to do… 4FT so lots of options available. Also have WC left to use… 0.6m itb

                  Looking at TAA, Carvalho, Vardy to Mazaroui, Garnacho and Cunha?

                  Henderson 4.0
                  TAA Robinson Gabriel Myko 3.9
                  Palmer Saka Mbuemo Carvalho Rogers
                  Vardy Haaland Wood

                  Open Controls
                6. Mighty Duck
                    47 mins ago

                    The Conference League slot should go to the 14th English club not 7th.

                    Open Controls
                  • Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 11 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Start Digne or Lewis?

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Lewis

                      Open Controls
                  • DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Who would u captain this week?

                    A. Son
                    B. Haaland
                    C. Johnson

                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
                      • 13 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      B
                      I'm thinking of getting A, but capping on those minutes is a risk

                      Open Controls
                      1. The 12th Man
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        I’m considering ditching Son for Bruno.

                        Open Controls
                    2. PartyTime
                      • 3 Years
                      21 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                    3. F4L
                      • 9 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      haaland

                      Open Controls
                    4. Captain Mal
                        14 mins ago

                        Haaland

                        Open Controls
                      • XX SMICER XX
                        • 6 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    5. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      31 mins ago

                      How will Mazraoui fit in under Amorim? I can do TAA/Dibling > Mazraoui/Palmer next GW and I think I like that move.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Captain Mal
                          21 mins ago

                          No one can tell for sure, but based on his performances so far, it's unlikely he gets dropped.

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Knights Template
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            Thanks Captain.

                            Open Controls
                      2. I'm out of name ideas
                        • 8 Years
                        31 mins ago

                        Have I missed all of the "Noah sinking without a trace" jokes?

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 11 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          Call yourself The Dullard Mallard!

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Knights Template
                            • 11 Years
                            22 mins ago

                            Or just Mullard!

                            Open Controls
                          2. I'm out of name ideas
                            • 8 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            I probably did at some point. I've been through so many names I've forgotten most of them.

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Knights Template
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              I prefer the large flightless birds mineself, which have only ever been found in the southern hemisphere!

                              Open Controls
                      3. Meechoo115
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Who to captain

                        A. Mbuemo
                        B. Son
                        C. Solanke
                        D. Salah

                        Open Controls
                        1. The 12th Man
                          • 11 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          D

                          Open Controls
                        2. The Knights Template
                          • 11 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          D, play it simple

                          Open Controls
                        3. XX SMICER XX
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          D
                          I was on Son until his early sub last week

                          Open Controls
                      4. el polako
                        • 7 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Chelsea battering a team made of players who have a full shift behind them on deliveroo bikes and busy weekend ahead.

                        Open Controls
                      5. adrianh2024
                          24 mins ago

                          Flekken Fabianski
                          Lewis Aina Digne Keane Bednarek
                          Palmer Salah Mbeumo Rogers Johnson
                          Haaland Cunha Welbeck

                          Switch Haaland to Solanke or give Haaland Brighton and Spurs?

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Knights Template
                            • 11 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Latter

                            Open Controls
                          2. XX SMICER XX
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Hold

                            Open Controls
                        • XX SMICER XX
                          • 6 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          Which two to bench?

                          A. RAN (SOU)
                          B. Anderson (pal)
                          C. Martinez (LEI)
                          D. Konate (VIL)
                          E. Gabriel (che)

                          Open Controls
                        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
                          • 10 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          Even though I am a Haaland owner I find it very refreshing with some difference in teams and captaincy these days. The Haaland slump is the best thing to happen FPL since the all out attack chip.

                          Open Controls
                        • Amartey Partey
                          • 5 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          United attacking well in this second half. Everything going through Bruno. Garnacho still wasteful.

                          Open Controls
                          1. HelmutCool
                            • 2 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Diallo been good.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Amartey Partey
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Yup! Deserves to start against Leicester with this performance.

                              Open Controls
                        • Pep Roulette
                          • 7 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          Hey fam! GTG? Did Haaland & Foden to Solanke & Salah for free. Hoping that Robbo starts this one! Johnson to Palmer planned for next week. 0 FT 4.6 ITB

                          Raya
                          TAA Gabriel Robbo
                          Salah(C) Mbeumo Johnson Semenyo
                          Jackson Solanke Wood

                          Fab Rogers Davis Faes

                          Open Controls
                          1. panda07
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Hey fam! Looks good! Don't think you can rely on Robbo but getting Palmer in would be more of a priority I think. Robbo has to go soon though for when the fixtures come thck and fast over Christmas.

                            Open Controls
                        • Stimps
                          • 11 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Solanke (c) anyone?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ratatouille
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            Definitely

                            Open Controls
                        • Peter Haddock
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Lewis & Delap > Hall & Evanilson for free?

                          Open Controls

