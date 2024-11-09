Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Crystal Palace and Fulham.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 9 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Fulham 10 15 +1 WLLDW 17th Crystal Palace 10 7 -5 LLLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



