Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 clash between Manchester United and Leicester City.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 10 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Man United 10 12 -3 LDWLD 15th Leicester 10 10 -4 LWWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



