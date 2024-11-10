There are three matches kicking off simultaneously at 14:00 GMT this afternoon.

The headline team news comes from Old Trafford, with Alejandro Garnacho benched for Manchester United.

He’s replaced by Amad Diallo, as Ruud van Nistelrooy makes just one change from the side that drew with Chelsea.

Leicester City make three alterations.

James Justin, Boubakary Soumare and super sub Jordan Ayew come in for Ricardo Pereira, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy.

Mavididi drops to the bench, but Pereira and Vardy are missing from the matchday squad.

Over at the City Ground, both teams are unchanged.

Ange Postecoglou has also named the same starting XI in north London, so James Maddison suffers his second successive benching in the Premier League.

Ipswich Town have made two changes to the side that drew with Leicester last week.

Axel Tuanzebe and Jens Cajuste come in for the suspended Kalvin Phillips and Conor Chaplin.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Casemiro, Amad, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Lindelof, Evans, Eriksen, Mount, Zirkzee, Antony, Garnacho

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumare, Ndidi, Fatawu, Buonanotte, Ayew

Subs: Ward, Okoli, Coady, Choudhury, Skipp, El Khannouss, McAteer, Mavididi, Edouard

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Williams, Ward-Prowse, Boly, Anderson, Sosa, Silva, Awoniyi, Morato, Miguel

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Gordon, Joelinton, Isak

Subs: Kelly, J Murphy, Tonali, Barnes, Almiron, Targett, Miley, Osula, Dubravka

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Sarr, Johnson, Son, Solanke

Subs: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Spence, Davies, Lankshear, Forster

Ipswich Town XI: Muric, Johnson, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap

Subs: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Townsend, Luongo, Hirst, Clarke, Walton



