  1. Viper
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Kneejerk central but it ts tempting...

    Foden & Solanke -> Bruno & Isak

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Nah not knee jerk at all, both new players much better regardless, and more nailed

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      wait until internationals completed & at the moment looks gtg

  2. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    200k drop from those games, what will Saka and Palmer need to get that back?

  3. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Time to jump off the Chris Wood train with those fixtures coming up.

    Hello Cunha

    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      Cunha’s next 3 not easy games

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        56 mins ago

        All games which he could haul in

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Had to let Wood go as well. Felt bad after having him from the start, but needed the funds elsewhere and cheaper bench/rotation player had to come in.

  4. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    So, turns out Solanke to Cunha last week gained us the same amount of points over those two weeks. Not bad...

  5. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Odegaard back is huge for Arsenal. Good for Saka owners as well.

  6. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Eying up this move…

    Garnacho, Gordon, DCL > Rogers, Semenyo, Isak (-4)

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just using transfers for the sake of it at this point

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Eh?

        Garnacho - rotation risk
        Gordon - off injured
        DCL - say no more

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Garnacho could be a good option still, depends on how Amorim sets up

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not sure about garnacho, Amad was class, Rashford is always there won’t be always on the bench, Bruno might play in the front 3 too so I would wait to see what formation Amorim plays and who plays where first

  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Haaland/Johnson/ESR ——> Joao Pedro/Salah/Saka (-4)
    B) Haaland/Johnson ——> Salah/Isak (free) ((can do TAA/Mbuemo --> Saka/Gabriel GW13/14))
    C) Play WC

    Henderson
    TAA VVD Saliba
    Palmer Johnson ESR Mbuemo
    Wissa Haaland Cunha

    Fabianski Rogers Robinson Barco

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wait until Saka has played first

  8. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Jackson or Evanlison?

    Evanlison allows Mbuemo to Bruno upgrade.

    Have Isak & Cunha.

  9. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Biggest priority?
    1. Dalot > Gabriel
    2. Solanke > Isak
    3. Take the hit and do both.
    4. Summat else.

    Flekken
    Dalot Konate RAN
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Bruno
    Solanke Wood Cunha

    Muric Myko Rogers THB.
    1FT, 4.5ITB.

  10. Captain Mal
      55 mins ago

      I called it days ago, but my sympathy to Spurs owners nonetheless.
      I know the feeling.

      1. Tazah
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Don't know why everyone still gets surprised... It's spurs, even utd are more consistent

      2. MissouriMarten
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No Premier League win since 2002? Dr Spurs will see you now!

    • Glad He Ate Her
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      With all these knee jerk posts: Spurs fans, would you trade Ange for RvN?

      1. Captain Mal
          5 mins ago

          Unlikely any Spurs fan is online right now

          1. Glad He Ate Her
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Is there a ArsenalTV equivalent for spurs?

        • Tazah
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ooooooo good question... Honestly I think ten hag might even do a job

      2. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Any early ideas? Will ofc wait with break:

        Fabianski
        Udogie | Ait Nouri | Robinson
        Salah | Palmer | Bruno | Mbeumo | Rogers
        Haaland | Wood

        Muric | Van Den Berg | Greaves* | Stewart*

        Bench light given busy Xmas schedule but Greaves back next gameweek.

        1FT, 0ITB

        Thanks!

        1. Mr. Eko
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          Haaland out !!

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            Don’t think I will be with Spurs next, don’t see the need when I have Salah, Palmer and Bruno too

        2. Captain Mal
            32 mins ago

            Probably roll, unless something urgent comes up. Team looks fine and you will need as much flexibility as possible moving forward.

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              30 mins ago

              Thanks!

          • SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Something like Udogie & Wood to Cunha & Davis?

          • FDMS All Starz
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Not tempted with the Cunha/Saka/Isak/Arsenal defence ?

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              Think I will wait on Arsenal, don’t want to disrupt my midfield as scoring very well recently

          • Mr. Eko
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            29 mins ago

            Air Nouri & Davis - candy !!

            1. SAUCY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              Yes love attacking defenders

        3. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          51 mins ago

          Didnt realise how highly owned the Arsenal defence and Raya were. Come on Chelsea, really need them to score.

        4. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          Raya Fabianski
          TAA Gabriel Lewis Mykolenko Greaves
          Palmer Johnson Mbuemo Semenyo Roger
          Haaland Wissa Cunha
          Can I survive next week without Salah?
          Early thoughts mainly 2 routes...
          A) Johnson and TAA to Saka and max 5.1 defender, ManU maybe?
          B) Haaland and Johnson to Salah and Isak/Jackson

