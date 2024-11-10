The Premier League signs off for a fortnight after this afternoon’s match at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea v Arsenal brings Gameweek 11 to a close.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Cole Palmer is the most-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player on show.

The England international is part of a Chelsea side that shows only one change from Gameweek 10, with Marc Cucurella preferred to Reece James.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the Arsenal side that lost 1-0 at Newcastle United last week.

Ben White and Martin Odegaard are both named in the starting XI, replacing Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Enzo, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku, James, Veiga

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Jesus, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Trossard, Jorginho, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri



