  1. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Palmer range

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Blocked

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Worst free kick taker in the PL?

      1. Hooky
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Rice

  2. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Think Chelsea might designate a better free kick taker than Palmer

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Already scored from a DFK this season....

      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/cole-palmer/alletore/spieler/568177/plus/0?saison=2024&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=&pos=&minute=&pos=&torart=&stand=

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        So that’s 1 in …

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Here you go...

          https://www.premierleague.com/news/4029342

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Another Palmer FK hitting the wall

  4. Agger
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Id love Palmer to score just to shut everyone up

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      This

  5. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Last 2 mins: 2 Jackson dives, 2 freekicks won

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nicolas "Flipper" Jackson

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He's worse than Havertz!

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Palmer has been poor this half

  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Palmer not on it he may come off

    1. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s been their best player

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Um…no

  8. Esraj
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Palmer had had 1G and 1A since the monstrous hall at Brighton.

    1. Esraj
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      *haul

    2. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      A Lewis Hall?

    3. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, but lei and sou in the next 3...

      1. Esraj
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, that's the problem. Would have transferred to Fernandes if it were not those 2 fixtures.

  9. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Palmer playing in Timberlands?

  10. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Both Neto and Madueke on YCs, expect them to come off before Palmer unless not fit enough

  11. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Yeah Palmer looking off it. He’s not scoring today.

  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Merino doing a proper half time warm up...maybe Rice coming off

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No HT subs

  13. Mother Farke
      10 mins ago

      Hate to break it to Arteta, but Arsenal DO need a reset/rethink over the international break. It's coming at a good time I feel.

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Arteta taking notes with tears in his eyes

        Thank you Mother Farke

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Without Edu at the wheel I don’t trust him with another $1bn

      3. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Did you consider Marrha Farke

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Fail

    • EWH2020
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Exact money for Brennan to Bruno. Make the switch now?

      I realise its internationals. Bruno rarely gets injured though 🙁

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        You have 14 other players who can get injured

    • shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Never captain a Spurs player

      1. corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Where were you yesterday morning?!

    • Esraj
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      London clubs already on the beach?

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        3rd and 4th?

    • corderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have 5 free transfers. Which 5 from my team would you prioritise taking out?

      Flekken Fabianski
      TAA Gabriel Lewis Ait-Nouri Greaves
      Palmer Mbueno Semenyo ESR Rogers
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Flekken, Lewis, Greaves, Watkins

      2. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Trend, Lewis, Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    • Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      This game is going to end 0-0 isn’t it?

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Definitely. My ML all have 2 Arsenal defenders.

    • Warby84
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bring on that double Arsenal cleanie..

    • Esraj
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Palmer reminding me of Hazard. Flat track bully, would end up with around 200 points, but goes missing against big opponents.

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        But this is arsenal

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hazard had 23 G/A in 23 games against the Big 6...

      3. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He’s clearly not fully fit

