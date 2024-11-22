Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 16 Line-up Lessons

Fantasy EFL managers have now firmly turned their attention to Double Gameweek 16, which sees 46 of 72 EFL sides double.

Here, we assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or non-selection, as well rounding up the recent signings, with our line-up lessons.

INJURY CONCERNS

Joe Williams (M) – Bristol City

The Robins midfielder is set to be out of action for multiple months following a partial tear of his Achilles tendon. The 27-year-old has impressed both in attack and defence across his 12 league appearances. He’s registered 49 Fantasy points this season, largely as a result of his three assists (+9), 10 interceptions (+20) and 17 key passes (+5). Marcus McGuane (M), who is expected to start in his absence, has started in their previous two fixtures.

Mohamed Belloumi (F) – Hull City

The winger is expected to miss the rest of the season following an ACL injury sustained in Gameweek 13. The 22-year-old has been highly impressive for the Tigers to start the season, demonstrating both his goalscoring and creative abilities. He has two goals (+10) and two assists (+6) in 10 appearances this season. He’s averaging 2.3 key passes per game, ranking him among the division’s top playmakers. The number 33 has contributed to a quarter of the Tigers’ goals this season, and will undoubtedly miss his presence on the wing for the foreseeable future.

Romaine Mundle (M) – Sunderland

The 21-year-old has been one of the Championship’s most dangerous offensive players this season, but he is now facing eight weeks on the sidelines after a serious hamstring injury. Mundle has been Sunderland’s star attacker, playing in all 15 league games and consistently impressing. He has four goals (+24) and three assists (+9) this season, whilst also registering eight interceptions (+16). This has made him one of the most enticing Fantasy options in midfield this season, scoring 81 points overall. The Black Cats currently sit joint-top of the table with 31 points. This significant offensive blow for an extended period will see a reshuffle up front for Regis Le Bris’ side.

SUSPENSIONS

Andrew Cannon (M) – Wrexham

The 28-year-old central midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card against Stockport (A). Therefore, this means that he will miss the fixture against Exeter City (H) in Gameweek 16. However, there’s hope he’ll return for Phil Parkinson’s side against Lincoln City (H) in their second fixture. Cannon has scored twice (+12) and registered seven interceptions (+14) this season, with these contributions making up the bulk of his Fantasy point total. His suspension could see Oliver Rathbone (M) make his first start in midfield since Gameweek 12.

Junior Firpo (D) – Leeds United

The Whites defender has been suspended for three matches following an incident in his recent fixture against Millwall (A). He was suspended for three games following an alleged act of violent conduct against Danny McNamara (D). The full-back has been highly impressive this season, registering a total of 89 Fantasy points across his 13 appearances. This is largely thanks to his seven clean sheets and four goal involvements, as well as his many defensive contributions. The Whites face Swansea City (A) and Luton Town (H), but will still be expected to win both, despite Firpo’s omission.



