Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Ipswich Town and Manchester United.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 24 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
IPSWICH
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Man United
|11
|15
|0
|DWLDW
|17th
|Ipswich
|11
|8
|-10
|LLLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):