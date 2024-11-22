Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Ipswich Town and Manchester United.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 24 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Man United 11 15 0 DWLDW 17th Ipswich 11 8 -10 LLLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



