Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 23 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
MAN CITY
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|11
|23
|+9
|WWWLL
|10th
|Tottenham
|11
|16
|+10
|LWLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):