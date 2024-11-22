Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 23 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN CITY

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 11 23 +9 WWWLL 10th Tottenham 11 16 +10 LWLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



