Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 25 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Newcastle 11 18 +2 DLLWW 14th West Ham 11 12 -6 WLWLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



