Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Southampton and Liverpool.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 24 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 11 28 +15 WWDWW 20th Southampton 11 4 -14 LLLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



