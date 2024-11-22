Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 12 clash between Southampton and Liverpool.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 24 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|11
|28
|+15
|WWDWW
|20th
|Southampton
|11
|4
|-14
|LLLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):