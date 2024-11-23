881
881 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Haaland(C). Let’s go!!

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Perfect captain for you! Tall, blonde.....

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Lethal

        Open Controls
  2. JÆKS ⭐
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Villa without a win in 6 games straight. How were they, and specifically Watkins, today?

    Fixtures are good but really looking to shift to Isak.

    Open Controls
  3. ProfessorM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    74 from 9
    Salah (c) and Dalot left

    pretty pleased after a few rough weeks

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      well done matey. I did Van Den Berg and Martinez to Gabriel and Konsa as part of a -16...but I also have Saka Cunha Jackson so I'm happy.

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Cunha, Jackson, Pedro frontline?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        Cunha, Jackson, Saka, Gabriel did the biz. should of only been a -8 really, fouled up doing Martinez and Van Den Berg to Konsa and Gabriel which was unnecessary. At least I plan to keep both for a while.

        Open Controls
  4. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which one would you sell for J. Pedro?

    A) Raul
    B) Strand Larsen

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  5. Headers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Captain next week?
    1. Pedro v Southampton
    2. Cunha v Bournemouth

    Open Controls
  6. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Flekken & Gabriel CS is sweet.

    Raul & Mbeumo blanking is not so sweet.

    Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sorry meant Nadiaye, raul & johnson to pedro, cunha & gomes-4?

    Open Controls
  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Semenyo > Mitoma, yes or no?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.