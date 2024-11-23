Fourth plays fifth at the Emirates in one of five Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm GMT today.

There are decent chances for Aston Villa, Brentford and Fulham to continue their assaults on the upper reaches of the table. All of them face sides in the bottom six.

There’s also a hard-to-call, all-south-coast clash at the Vitality Stadium between two of Manchester City’s recent conquerors.

3PM MATCHES

The headline team news comes from north London, where both managers have left out their usual centre-forwards.

Kai Havertz drops to the bench for the hosts, along with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice. The latter of those had been an injury doubt for this game, of course.

Ben White, a starter in Gameweek 11, is now out for “months” with a knee injury.

Another flagged player does start, however: Bukayo Saka shrugs off a muscle injury to keep his place.

The five Gunners coming into the starting XI are Jorginho, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and the fit-again Riccardo Calafiori.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has meanwhile benched in-form striker Chris Wood, who had been away on international duty with New Zealand.

Morgan Gibbs-White is absent, too, so in come Taiwo Awoniyi and James Ward-Prowse.

On the south coast, Marcus Tavernier for the suspended Ryan Christie is Andoni Iraola’s only tweak.

Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo are fit to start despite injury scares over the international break.

One of Fabian Hurzeler’s two changes is particularly noteworthy from a Fantasy perspective: Simon Adingra makes way for Joao Pedro, who starts for the first time since Gameweek 3.

Carlos Baleba comes in for Jack Hinshelwood in Albion’s other alteration, while Lewis Dunk remains sidelined.

Three of Aston Villa’s four changes today are enforced as Ezri Konsa, Amadou Onana and Jacob Ramsey are all on the treatment table.

Lucas Digne is also benched for the first time this season, so in come Lamare Bogarde, John McGinn, Ross Barkley and Ian Maatsen.

As for visitors Crystal Palace, the suspended Daichi Kamada and the demoted Nathaniel Clyne make way for Will Hughes and Cheick Doucoure.

Brentford are unchanged at Goodison Park, where the hosts recall the fit-again Dwight McNeil and drop Orel Mangala.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Ethan Pinnock are all fit for the Bees.

Sasa Lukic for the absent Sander Berge is Marco Silva’s only alteration at Craven Cottage.

Gary O’Neil is forced into three changes of his own.

Andre, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rodrigo Gomes come in as Santiago Bueno, Craig Dawson and Pablo Sarabia all miss out.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Subs: Neto, Partey, Martinelli, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Havertz, Sterling, Rice, Nwaneri.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno, Ward-Prowse, Dominguez, Yates, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga, Awonyi.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Wood, Toffolo, Moreira, Silva, Sosa, Boly.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Bogarde, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Maatsen, McGinn, Tielemans, Barkley, Bailey, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Cash, Mings, Digne, Nedeljkovic, Broggio, Buendia, Philogene, Duran.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Lacroix, Chalobah, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Devenny, Doucoure, Mateta, Sarr.

Subs: Turner, Matthews, Ward, Lerma, Schlupp, Clyne, Richards, Kporha, Agbinone.

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Smith, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Subs: Travers, Huijsen, Brooks, Ouattara, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Kinsey.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Igor, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Georginio, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Encisco, Adingra, Wieffer, Ferguson, O’Riley, McConville, Samuels.

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Mangala, Harrison, Armstrong, Bates, Beto.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Mee, Roerslev, Carvalho, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma, Schade, Thiago.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira, Lukic, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Wilson, Muniz, Cairney, Traore, Castagne, King, Sessegnon, Diop.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Lemina, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, J. Gomes, Bellegarde, R. Gomes, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Hwang, Doyle, Forbs, Guedes, Cundle, Pond, Edozie.

