Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16: Top Saturday & Sunday Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 16 has already seen two crackers on Friday night.

All Championship sides double in this Gameweek, as well as 18 League One sides and four in League Two.

All of these fixtures could have a huge impact on your Fantasy EFL teams. Therefore, if you are seeking some further inspiration, then this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: all players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.



Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Michael Cooper –Sheffield United (vs Coventry City A, Oxford United H)

Our first honourable mention in between the sticks is Sheffield United’s number one, Michael Cooper (G). The Blades keeper has been excellent, providing some outstanding saves throughout, making 23 stops and nine clean sheets (+45). With Coventry City away from home up first, followed by a home tie against Oxford United, at least one clean sheet bonus (+5) is certainly on the cards for Cooper. Additionally, his low ownership of just 2.2% makes him a great differential pick.

Joe Whitworth – Exeter City (vs Wrexham A, Birmingham City H)

Our second honourable mention for the second week running is Exeter City’s Joe Whitworth (G). The Grecians’ number one has been in excellent form this season, accumulating 94 points in Fantasy EFL. Although he faces two tough opponents in Double Gameweek 16 against Wrexham and Birmingham City, he is still considered a solid pick. He will be forced into a number of saves and could secure at least one clean sheet, given his nine in League One already. Additionally, the 20-year-old has kept five clean sheets in front of St James Park, and the Blues are out of sorts in recent weeks. His ownership stands at 3%, so he is certainly a more favoured number one, but as opposed to some goalkeepers this is still relatively low. Overall, another good shout.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Maxime Estève (D) – Burnley (vs Bristol City A, Coventry City H)

Burnley’s Maxime Estève (D) is a top asset ahead of Double Gameweek 16. The Frenchman has been crucial to the defensive success of the Clarets this season, registering 91 points so far in Fantasy EFL. Burnley have secured clean sheets in their last two fixtures, meaning a clean sheet return for the defender. He then added further defensive contributions, bringing his total from his last two outings to 17 points. With 0.8% ownership and two favourable ties approaching against Bristol City (A) and Coventry City (H), the Burnley asset could be a great differential.

Marc Roberts (D) – Barnsley (vs Wigan Athletic H, Reading H)

An alternative to Burnley’s number five is League One’s Marc Roberts (D) of Barnsley. The 34-year-old has bagged an impressive 93 points in Fantasy EFL and consecutive home ties in the upcoming Double Gameweek make him an attractive pick. The vice-captain has managed a remarkable 28 points in his last three appearances, courtesy of an abundance of defensive contributions and clean sheets. His attacking threat is also appealing. The centre-back has provided three goals (+21), contributing heavily to the four double-digit displays he’s registered. With his ownership sitting at just 3.4%, he has emerged as an excellent outsider pick against misfiring sides.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Kwame Poku (M) – Peterborough United (vs Reading H)

Despite being one of the players to feature only once in the upcoming Gameweek 16, Peterborough United’s starman Kwame Poku (M) has to be mentioned. His dominant display in Gameweek 14 when his side hit six past Cambridge United was incredible. The Posh’s talisman bagged three goals (+18), meaning a bonus five points for a hattrick (+5), one assist (+3), three shots on target (+1) and 90 minutes played (+2). As he only features once this week his ownership has plummeted, now down to just 6.3%. However, if his Gameweek 14 display is anything to go by, then he could manage another enormous haul, which may prove more valuable than the Double Gameweek assets. It would be a huge risk, but if it pays off, then the results could be enormous.

Ben Wiles (M) – Huddersfield Town (Vs Charlton Athletic H, Leyton Orient A)

The second midfield pick is with Huddersfield Town’s Ben Wiles (M), who returns to our Top Picks. The number eight has managed to secure 81 points in Fantasy EFL, with the majority of his returns thanks to his goal involvement tally of nine, courtesy of five goals (+30) and four assists (+12). He has also added contribution points through three interceptions (+6) and 21 key passes (+10). The Terriers are set to feature twice, with a home tie against Charlton Athletic up first, followed by an away trip to Leyton Orient. The Addicks haven’t won in four, while the O’s won 3-0 last time out at home. Even though they haven’t faced Orient since 2012, they are unbeaten in seven against the London side. With his ownership at just 1.3%, he could be a great differential asset to target this week.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Jay Stansfield (F) – Birmingham City (vs Shrewsbury Town A, Exeter City A)

League One record signing, Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F), returns to our Top Picks. The Blues take on Shrewsbury Town away from home, followed by a home tie at St. Andrew’s against Exeter City. Shrewsbury Town is a must-win game for the Blues and Stansfield will be well aware of the potential he has to find the back of the net in this one – the Shrews have lost four in a row, conceding seven and scoring none. However, their second opponent Exeter City will likely prove much more of a challenge. The Grecians have recorded nine clean sheets this season and have been defensively sound. Therefore, Stansfield will need to be at his best to help the Blues over the line and secure the maximum six points. His ownership is now at just 2.3%, so he could be a great alternative to the more popular forwards.

Richard Kone (F) – Wycombe Wanderers (vs Lincoln City A, Mansfield Town H)

Securing the last place amongst the Saturday Top Pick’ is the Wycombe Wanderers’ talisman, Richard Kone (F). The forward has accumulated 71 points in Fantasy EFL, with eight goals (+40) in his 14 appearances this season. A 23-point haul in Gameweek 11 and a 14-point haul in Gameweek 13 emphasises his ability. A trip to Lincoln City is on the cards for the Chairboys, followed by Mansfield Town (H). Both fixtures should provide plenty of goal-scoring opportunities for the forward, those two teams conceding 32 goals combined. Coupled with his low ownership of 1.2%, it makes him a good differential for the upcoming Gameweek and a route into the Chairboys attack who are unbeaten in 12.

SUNDAY TOP PICKS

Do not forget, we have a Sunday thriller in the Championship, as Swansea City host Leeds United at Swansea.com Stadium!

Of the two sides, we would suggest targeting the Leeds United assets, who host out-of-sorts Luton Town after their trip to Wales. Of all the Leeds squad, our top three picks are Pascal Struijk (D), Jayden Bogle (D) and Wilfried Gnonto (F).

The two defensive assets have a great chance to secure at least one clean sheet return (+5) across their Double Gameweek, as well as providing an abundance of defensive contributions. Furthermore, their attacking threat this season has been excellent. The inclusion of defenders with both defensive and attacking potential is a no-brainer. With Junior Firpo (D) suspended, Struijk provides an upside of defensive contributions, while Bogle will be required to push forward with Firpo omitted.

On the other hand, If you are looking for attacking assets, then Gnonto seems the best option. The Italian is the most likely candidate to be amongst the goals for the Whites and is near-nailed for minutes. He’s scored two and provided five assists in 15 matches, totalling 61 points. Joel Piroe (F) is another top shout, but don’t be surprised if he’s rotated in their second game.

On the other hand, if you are looking at including any of the Swansea City assets, Ben Cabango (D) would be the player to target. His defensive displays this season have been impressive, providing multiple contributions in most games. Furthermore, he poses an attacking threat with one goal (+7) and one assist (+3) also to his name this season. Therefore, backing him against Leeds, with Derby County (A) to follow could prove to be a great move at less than 1% ownership.



