16
16 Comments Post a Comment
  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Haaland(c). When they zig you zag

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who is they?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        The once above me who have mainly captained Salah

        Open Controls
        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          *ones

          Open Controls
    2. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Zagging usually gets me an 8m rank tbh

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Same here. FPL is brutal

        Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is Zig and Zag the new Yin and Yang?

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ended up on a -12.

    Raul, Mbeumo, Lewis > Isak, Georgina, Hall.

    Will it end in tears?

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      -12 usually does but sometimes it doesn’t. Good luck to you.

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isak needs to score at least three goals, that's your only shot.. it could happen!

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ronaldo's gf as a part of -12..hmm

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think this season is not a season to take hits, unless you are not able to field players

      Open Controls
  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    San Marino have won more games this season than Ipswich, Palace, Wolves and Southampton

    Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    No mention of Neto injury in Maresca's presser yesterday....

    Enzo Maresca on Neto and Gusto. “Malo unfortunately was feeling unwell during the night. Pedro suffered a kick during the international break that he hasn't been able to shake off. He's getting better but we can't take a risk with him today.”

    https://x.com/JacobsBen/status/1860291977985597859?t=wWqM8VtCxZ81TiXzD57gIw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hopefully not many went for Neto.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Actually presser was on Thursday and only James was ruled out. No other names was mentioned.

      “The rest, some of them are better, some of them are still doubts. Also we need to wait because today is the first session that we do with all the players from the international teams.” – Enzo Maresca
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/11/21/fpl-gameweek-12-team-news-thursdays-live-injury-updates#chelsea

      Open Controls
  5. Jonesfromthere
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    That Leicester team really is atrocious

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.