Enzo Maresca heads back to the King Power Stadium to face his old employers in the Gameweek 12 curtain-raiser.

Leicester City v Chelsea gets underway at 12:30 GMT.

This fixture marks the start of a favourable run for the visitors, who sit top of our Season Ticker over the next 11 Gameweeks:

Interest from Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers is heightened, then, particularly in Cole Palmer.

The England international is, predictably, fit enough to start today, having withdrawn from the Three Lions’ squad last week.

Fellow ‘doubts’ Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill also start, while the similarly yellow-flagged Jadon Sancho, Romeo Lavia and Philip Jorgensen are among the substitutes.

Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto are two notable absentees, however. Neto reportedly has a knock, while Gusto is ill.

Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix replace those two, with Enzo Fernandez coming in for Lavia.

Injuries and suspensions are also affecting Steve Cooper’s side.

It looks as if all four of his changes are enforced today.

Abdul Fatawu is out for the season, Facundo Buonanotte is suspended and Jannik Vestergaard is absent from the squad altogether – although there has yet to be a reason offered for that.

Jordan Ayew, the fourth player to make way from the Gameweek 11 starting XI, was a big injury doubt for this one and is only among the substitutes.

The good news for the Foxes is that Jamie Vardy is fit enough to return to the starting line-up.

Caleb Okoli, Kasey McAteer and Bilal El Khannouss also come into the team.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Winks, Soumare, Ndidi, McAteer, El Khannouss, Vardy.

Substitutes: Ward, Coady, Thomas, Choudhury, Skipp, DeCordova-Reid, Mavididi, Ayew, Daka.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez , Madueke; Palmer, Joao Felix, Jackson.

Substitutes: Bettinelli, Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Sancho, Nkunku.



