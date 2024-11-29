Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 29 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRIGHTON
SOUTHAMPTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Brighton
|12
|22
|+5
|WDLWW
|20th
|Southampton
|12
|4
|-15
|LLWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):