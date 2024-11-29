The second-most bought player of Gameweek 13 features tonight at the Amex Stadium, where the action gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

Joao Pedro attracted over 834,000 transfers in ahead of today’s clash with Southampton.

He starts for the Seagulls as expected, as Fabian Hurzeler makes two changes from the 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

Tariq Lamptey replaces Joel Veltman, who is not in the squad, while Matt O’Riley comes in for the suspended Carlos Baleba.

Lewis Dunk is back from injury and named among the substitutes.

As for Southampton, Russell Martin makes four alterations to his starting XI.

£4.0m goalkeeper Joe Lumley has been handed his Premier League debut, as Alex McCarthy drops to the bench.

Yukinari Sugawara comes in for Ryan Fraser, while Ryan Manning and Cameron Archer replace the injured Adam Lallana and Paul Onuachu.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan, O’Riley, Ayari, Rutter, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Dunk, Enciso, Adingra, Minteh, Wieffer, Ferguson, McConville, Slater

Southampton XI: Lumley, Sugawara, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Manning, Downes, Fernandes, Dibling, Armstrong, Archer

Subs: McCarthy, Edwards, Wood, Bree, Fraser, Aribo, Amo-Ameyaw, Kamaldeen, Brereton

