Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 30 November.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Newcastle 12 18 0 LLWWL 19th Crystal Palace 12 8 -7 LWDLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):