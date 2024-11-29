Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 13 clash between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 30 November.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
CRYSTAL PALACE
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Newcastle
|12
|18
|0
|LLWWL
|19th
|Crystal Palace
|12
|8
|-7
|LWDLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):