GAMEWEEK 13: FRIDAY’S KEY TEAM NEWS UPDATES

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta was predictably non-committal when asked about Gabriel Magalhaes in Friday’s presser.

The defender was forced off after 84 minutes of Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Sporting on Tuesday, with his manager saying he was experiencing “discomfort”.

“Wait and see.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Gabriel Magalhaes will be fit

We didn’t get much else on the team news front from Arteta, either.

“Not a lot because we have another training session, we have to see how the boys are today. A few of them weren’t able to train yesterday but hopefully yes today. We have to wait and see.” – Mikel Arteta on what the latest Arsenal team news was



The Gunners’ injury situation has improved dramatically in recent weeks, to the point that even Kieran Tierney (hamstring) is fit.

In terms of medium-term injuries, Ben White is out for “months” after undergoing knee surgery over the international break. Arteta also said last Friday that Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) will be “out for a period”.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Mikey Moore (virus), Richarlison (hamstring) and Wilson Odobert (hamstring) remain out, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves game two of a seven-match suspension.

Joining the injury list for “months” this week is Guglielmo Vicario, who suffered a fractured ankle in Gameweek 12.

Cristian Romero (toe) is the only name who could be back for Gameweek 13 but even that is far from a likelihood.

“Romero is closer, he is probably the closest. He’s probably unlikely but I’m not ruling him out, he’s still got to get through some things today and the session tomorrow. “From last night, at this stage, it is a clean bill of health. Mind you, I thought that last week and then I had a guy in surgery [Vicario] an hour later… I think everything is alright from last night.” – Ange Postecoglou

Dominic Solanke appeared in some discomfort during Thursday’s draw with Roma but Postecoglou says the striker is “fine”.

“He’s fine. He is a bit sore. He’s working hard for us but, at this stage, nothing too significant.” – Ange Postecoglou on Dominic Solanke

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) and Emil Krafth (collarbone) remain on the sidelines for Newcastle.

There are fresh concerns over Bruno Guimaraes (quad) and Joe Willock (knock), who had to be substituted in the loss to West Ham United.

Willock was sighted in the on-site training gallery on Wednesday, Bruno not.

“They’ve a chance to play. Not serious injuries so we’ll make a decision today.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock

Dan Burn returns from suspension this week.

BOURNEMOUTH

Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Alex Scott (knee) and Julian Araujo (hamstring) remain on the Cherries’ injury list ahead of the weekend.

It’s one in, one out on the suspension front. Ryan Christie is back from a one-match ban but Antoine Semenyo will miss out after collecting his fifth booking of the season.

“No [major fresh concerns], it basically will be the same players. We recover Ryan from the suspension but we will have Antoine out, he’s obviously another important player. “The ones that were injured [remain out]. They are long-term injuries in Alex and Julian’s cases. Sini continues his rehab. “We have one or two players with small things but I hope they are available for tomorrow.” – Andoni Iraola

Iraola is hoping this lay-off will actually help Semenyo, longer term.

“We are using this week to de-load him a little bit. Also with the kind of break he had in the international break, we will focus it in a positive way. He can have like a small break and then be ready again for a very demanding month of December.” – Andoni Iraola on Antoine Semenyo

LEICESTER CITY

Caretaker boss Ben Dawson says that Harry Winks will likely miss the trip Brentford after picking up a groin injury against Chelsea last weekend.

Abdul Fatawu (knee), Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) and Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) are also on the injury list for Leicester.

Facundo Buonanotte returns from suspension this weekend, however.